Nieman Lab: Top Substack writers depart for Patreon

It’s a bit ironic that some writers who left Substack for Patreon say they did so because Substack is becoming a “walled garden.” In reality, Patreon is far more restrictive — you can’t take your paid subscribers with you if you ever decide to leave the platform. Substack, by contrast, processes payments through your own Stripe account, which means you can easily migrate your subscribers to other platforms like Beehiiv or Ghost.

One major issue with Patreon is that all newsletters sent through the platform use the same generic sender address — bingo @ patreon.com. This is extremely problematic because if just a few Patreon newsletter writers abuse the system and get flagged as spam, it affects everyone. Once that shared address is blocked, every other Patreon writer’s emails are more likely to be filtered or rejected. It’s such a glaring red flag that I’d strongly advise against building any newsletter business on Patreon for this reason alone.

I know private company valuations are kind of meaningless in the grand scheme of things, but I still think it’s notable that what started out as a video podcast is now valued above $400 million. From the press release, it seems like Steven Bartlett is positioning his podcast as merely a launching pad for all sorts of products, so it’s clear this valuation isn’t based on traditional media business models like sponsorships.

“Very few publishers are willing to take on distribution themselves—it’s tedious, complex, and a bigger investment. Almost everyone chooses to contract with an existing distributor. And if you’re unfortunate enough to sign on with a weak or failing one, it can be fatal.”

A former Navy SEAL has grown a massive fanbase for his novels, which are known for describing modern warfare in excruciatingly minute detail. A substantial portion of his readers are veterans themselves, and multiple books have been adapted into a TV series starring Chris Pratt.

A new kind of AI slop is proliferating on YouTube. Creators are noticing some of their most popular videos have been recreated on a shot-by-shot basis, with their faces and voices swapped out with AI avatars. It’s clear the people behind these channels believe they’re avoiding copyright infringement claims by providing just enough plausible deniability that the work is original.

Ed Zitron is one of the tech industry’s most outspoken critics, known for his popular newsletter that frequently takes aim at AI companies and their founders. At the same time, he runs a PR agency whose clients are mostly tech firms. From the outside, it’s difficult to see how he reconciles those two seemingly contradictory roles.

The New Yorker journalist Isaac Chotiner specializes in lengthy Q&As and has become known for his contentious interviews where he confronts his subjects with their own inconsistencies and logical fallacies. Other journalists wonder why famous people agree to sit down with him given the high likelihood of embarrassment.

I think this is a bit of a straw man argument. While I agree that subscription-funded newsletters won’t single handedly “save” the media industry, I do think they’re helping to cushion the blow as legacy media contracts. And while most creators won’t be able to generate full-time incomes from their own newsletters, the very biggest newsletters will reach a sufficient level of scale to where they can start hiring more full-time and part-time journalists. Even mid-sized creators now employ dozens of people.

