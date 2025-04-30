News nonprofits need to spend more time courting rich donors
PLUS: Semafor’s responsible growth strategy
Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.
If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:
Let’s jump into it…
News nonprofits need to spend more time courting rich donors
Given the tumultuous economic landscape for local news, many outlets are turning to nonprofit models because they offer extra flexibility for generating revenue. But while these outlets have been adept at attracting foundation grants and small donor memberships, they’re not doing enough to cultivate relationships with the wealthy members of their own communities, many of whom can write much larger checks than your average reader.
At least that’s the thesis of Julie Rafferty. She not only has a deep background in nonprofit consulting, but she also played an instrumental role in co-founding Brookline News, a nonprofit media outlet that operates outside of Boston.
In a recent interview, Rafferty walked through how she got wealthy members of her city to fork over $100,000 before the outlet even launched, and she gave some good advice for how other nonprofit newsrooms can identify and reach out to rich people in their own communities.
Check out our interview in the video below:
Want to listen to a podcast version of this interview?
Then you should subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify] [Amazon Music] [YouTube]
ICYMI: The economics of ghostwriting books
My other newsletter: The best longform journalism we consumed this week
Behind the paywall
Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:
Semafor’s responsible growth strategy
Why legacy publishers will join Substack
Why Spotify will struggle to match YouTube’s dominance with video podcasts
More punditry won’t save MSNBC
The Creator Economy is coming for live sports
Creators dominated DC’s nerd prom
Video podcasts are a huge threat to cable news
Legacy media outlets keep signing partnership deals with creators
Let’s jump into it…