Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

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News content is still resilient to Google’s AI overviews

What kind of content is faring best against Google’s AI overviews? A new study suggests news content is more resilient than evergreen “how to” content — the former only seeing a 5% decline in search referrals compared to the latter’s 18%.

But not all news content performs the same: “Sports, travel, and health & wellness fared best with 37%, 22%, and 7% traffic increases respectively. All other topics saw declines, with politics, finance and & business, and technology rounding out the worst affected with falls of 7%, 23%, and 28%.” [Press Gazette]

This makes some sense — the AI needs time to digest content, which is harder to do when news is breaking that same day. This is especially true if that news is primarily reported by only a single media outlet. Evergreen explainer content, on the other hand — stuff like “how to fix your icemaker” or “the best islands to visit in Greece” — is much easier for an LLM to synthesize and regurgitate in response to a search query.

So what’s the takeaway for these findings? That publishers should focus more on original reporting with a strong point of view and devote fewer resources to producing commoditized content that’s written just for search engines. This will lead not only to more Google traffic, but to audiences actually seeking your work out. The best way to save journalism is to actually do journalism — not just pump out the same content every other media outlet is publishing.

Richard wrote The Ankler in a raw, unfiltered voice; he was an insider who wasn’t afraid to ruffle feathers.

A quick announcement

If you’ve been a subscriber for a while, you’ve probably noticed that much of the news I curate in this newsletter first appears on my social media accounts. Starting this week, I’m moving much of that news curation to my Substack Chat, which is essentially a message board where subscribers can talk with me and with one another.

The biggest benefit is that it brings those conversations into one place. Instead of discussions being scattered across different social platforms, I can respond more easily to reader comments, foster more interaction between subscribers, and build a stronger sense of community. I also plan to highlight some of the most insightful discussions within the newsletter.

It also adds another benefit for paid subscribers. While anyone can read and comment on existing discussion threads, only paid subscribers can start new ones. My hope is to turn the chat into a virtual watering hole where some of the smartest and most successful people in media gather to exchange ideas.

And if that doesn’t interest you, no worries. The newsletter itself isn’t changing. The most important stories and insights shared in the community will still make their way into each edition, so you won’t miss anything by sticking with the newsletter alone.

Did Democrats learn the right lessons from Trump’s podcast strategy?

Ever since the 2024 election, there’s been a lot of discussion around the Democrats’ need to find the “Joe Rogan of the Left,” which is really just a sort of shorthand for building out a left-of-center media ecosystem that candidates can leverage to inject their ideas into the population’s bloodstream.

Bryan Tyler Cowen is a liberal YouTuber with over 5 million subscribers, and ever since Trump’s election he’s been inundated with messages from Democratic comms reps trying to get their candidates featured in his videos. In an interview with Puck, he gave a good explanation for why this strategy isn’t enough:

If we’ve learned anything from 2024, the lesson can’t be that we simply transpose liberal traditional media onto digital and say, “Now I’ll just do liberal podcasts.” The lesson has to be that there are audiences everywhere and we have to be willing to meet them. Trump would talk to anybody, and look how it paid dividends—he’d go on sports podcasts and shoot the shit. Meanwhile, Harris went on Call Her Daddy and spoke about abortion. Not to say that isn’t important, but we have to show we can hang in spaces that aren’t just political.

I definitely think that’s right. Trump spent a lot of time talking to huge creators who, while friendly to his politics, weren’t expressly political — people like Logan Paul, Theo Von, and, of course, Joe Rogan. This opened him up to a huge audience of low-information voters.

Kamala Harris largely avoided this strategy even though there’s an enormous ecosystem of left-of-center creators who would have jumped at the chance to do some form of collab with her. Democrats need to make inroads with these sorts of creators — not only appearing in their videos, but also inviting them to events and off-the-record meetings. These are relationships that need to be built up far ahead of any election cycle.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

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I packaged 25 of my media entrepreneur case studies into an ebook spanning 182 pages and over 53,000 words. I’m pretty confident there isn’t another book on the market that’s packed with this many insights for how to build a successful content business.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a YouTuber, podcaster, newsletter writer, or traditional news publisher — you’re going to find strategies here that you can incorporate into your own business.

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Directors are becoming bigger theatrical draws than actors

53% of people who went to watch The Odyssey namechecked Christopher Nolan as their primary reason for attending. We’re firmly in an era when big name directors can sometimes be a bigger draw than the A-list stars that appear within a film. [WSJ] (I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Celebrities are launching “TV shows” on YouTube

One trend I’ve been noticing as more high profile celebrities launch channels on YouTube: they’re often branding them as “shows” or “series.” They’re purposefully trying to create an association with more traditional TV content. Each video is referred to as an “episode,” and they’re published on a pre-established cadence. [Hollywood Reporter]

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

Is there a ceiling for faceless YouTube channels? How Beehiiv is differentiating itself from Substack Should A-list stars receive smaller up-front payments for movies? An early data point for Netflix’s video podcasts

Let’s jump into it…