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How a recipe blogger is preparing for a post-Google future

When Nicole Hunn launched the blog Gluten Free on a Shoestring in 2009, she wasn’t a professional chef or an experienced media entrepreneur. She was a recently laid-off lawyer who had spent years experimenting with gluten-free recipes after her son was diagnosed with celiac disease. Frustrated by the high prices and poor quality of gluten-free products, she saw an opportunity to build a business around helping families like hers. Nearly two decades later, she’s built a thriving recipe website supported by programmatic advertising, amassed an email list of 130,000 subscribers, and published six cookbooks. But like many independent publishers, she’s also had to contend with unpredictable platform algorithms, declining referral traffic, and the challenges of diversifying beyond advertising revenue.

In a recent interview, Hunn explained why traditional cookbook publishing never generated the kind of revenue she’d hoped for, how Google‘s changing search ecosystem has forced her to rethink her business strategy, and why she’s now betting on direct-to-consumer products to build a more sustainable future.

You can watch the interview on YouTube or subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

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The news influencers Bari Weiss should be recruiting to work for CBS News Why cookbooks are still the #1 way for food creators to monetize their audiences Why the magazine Life was a victim of its own success News apps are definitely back in vogue.

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News apps are definitely back in vogue