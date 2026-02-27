Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

Podcasts? TV Talk Shows? Netflix Just Hopes They’re Hits.

From the NYT:

Jen Sargent, the former chief executive of Wondery, an Amazon-owned podcast network, said Netflix’s [podcast] strategy is an inexpensive way to increase its share of household viewing time. “More than getting into podcasts, they’re trying to defend their hold on attention in the living room,” she said. “They’re buying frequency at a lower cost than prestige TV.” Whereas Netflix has been willing to pay more than $10 million per episode for a prestige television show, seasons of which are typically released in binge drops, it can pay a small fraction of that amount for a podcast that will keep viewers coming back for new episodes multiple times per week.

One likely reason Netflix is moving into video podcasts is that they offer a low-cost way to serve the large share of viewers who keep the TV on while doing something else. With a video podcast, you don’t necessarily have to have your eyes glued to the screen as you’re washing dishes, folding laundry, or even scrolling on your phone.

Netflix’s biggest challenge will be ensuring its algorithm surfaces podcasts only to viewers who are actually interested in them. If the homepage becomes cluttered with podcast episodes every time someone logs in, it could quickly feel overwhelming. There’s already evidence that users abandon streaming apps when they struggle to find something to watch; flooding the interface with podcasts could make that problem even worse.

One Year As a Published Author and the Biggest Career Break of My Life

This is a cool essay by a woman who deliberately chose a high-paying tech career so she could afford to take extended sabbaticals to write novels. After several of these breaks, she landed a major book deal. Once the book debuted, she took yet another sabbatical to spend a full year promoting it. [Unresolving]

From the piece:

What changed for me during that first break was not my writing career so much as my priorities. Like a blast of clarity, I had a new north star—space and freedom and a desire to write. But I didn’t get a book deal or land my agent or any major milestones like that. I quasi-completed a draft manuscript that I would continue to revise for years, that would never be published but would inspire me, on another career break years later, to finish another manuscript that would. And I published an essay that helped me feel confident as a writer, which helped me connect with other writers. None of this was particularly profound, but all of of it was foundational to feeling like I could keep going. And that’s by far the most important thing: figuring out what you need for yourself in order to keep going.

How a professional sailing league built massive reach on YouTube and social media

SailGP is just over five years old, but the competitive sailing league has already built a sizable global fan base. Its races air on linear TV, and it produces a steady stream of digital content, including YouTube videos, social clips, and podcasts. In 2022, the league hired longtime sports broadcast producer Melissa Lawton to lead its content operations, and she has since invested heavily in everything from live streaming to high-production docuseries.



In a recent interview, Melissa explained how SailGP’s media operations fit within its larger business and walked through her team’s approach to producing both shortform and longform content. [Simon Owens]

CNBC to unify digital and TV news operations, cut nearly a dozen jobs

From Reuters:

CNBC is restructuring its newsroom to unify its TV and digital operations in a move that would result in nearly a dozen layoffs including the departure of the website’s managing editor, Jeff McCracken, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The cuts are part of an overhaul under Editor-in-Chief David Cho, as CNBC prepares to introduce a paywall on its website, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the information was not public.

It’s a smart move for CNBC to put more of its online content behind a paywall. Its audience is relatively affluent, and many readers could easily justify the subscription as a business expense. A paywall would also give CNBC access to valuable first-party data on this high-value audience, allowing it to charge advertisers a premium.

