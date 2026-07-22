Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

Netflix isn’t cannibalizing YouTubers’ audiences

We’re still in the early days of Netflix licensing YouTubers’ libraries, but we do have some data on how this content is performing. Ms Rachel and Mark Rober have generated 65 million and 35 million views, respectively, on Netflix despite their content being freely available on YouTube. This is especially impressive when you consider how Netflix calculates a “view”: by dividing the total hours of viewership by a season’s total runtime. With YouTube, a view is counted if someone watches a single video for only 30 seconds — a much lower threshold. Netflix seems to be proving it can find new audiences for old YouTube content. [Publish Press]

The publisher intentionally stayed small, choosing to focus mostly on its website and podcast.

3,000-year-old IP gets a revamp

The success of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has led to several publishers launching spruced-up translations of the epic poem. Sales are up 76% compared to last year. [NYT] (I used a gift link so you can access the article for free.)

How YouTube is taking over all of entertainment

I went on the Vidpros podcast recently to chat about all things video creators and explain why YouTube will increasingly dominate the entire entertainment industry going forward. Check out my interview on YouTube. (also, if I’d known he planned to use the photo I sent him as the thumbnail, I definitely would have sent one where I wasn’t wearing sun glasses! This is my fault since I didn’t read his email carefully enough.)

There’s even more media news curation in my Substack Chat

This is a reminder that I’m extremely active in my Substack chat, which anyone can access. Not only am I curating media industry news there, but I’m also very responsive to user comments. Come chat with me and other media operators!

Want to support my work without becoming a subscriber?

I get it. We’re all succumbing to subscription fatigue, and not everyone is eager to take out their credit card and sign up for yet another monthly payment.

Luckily, there’s another way for you to financially support all the free content I publish in the newsletter and podcast.

I packaged 25 of my media entrepreneur case studies into an ebook spanning 182 pages and over 53,000 words. I’m pretty confident there isn’t another book on the market that’s packed with this many insights for how to build a successful content business.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a YouTuber, podcaster, newsletter writer, or traditional news publisher — you’re going to find strategies here that you can incorporate into your own business.

You can purchase the ebook over here.

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

The accidental journalist who’s now read by the nation’s top lawyers The Guardian’s $2 million email send Is Netflix’s non-IP film strategy paying off?

Let’s jump into it…