Movie Theaters Want a Ted Sarandos Blood Oath

From Puck:

Never mind [Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos’s] past dismissal of theatrical windows as anti-consumer, or his argument that waiting longer than a couple weeks to drop a movie on Netflix doesn’t make sense for a streaming business. (The major theater chains won’t play Netflix movies for that reason.) Now, after getting a look at the Warner Bros. financials, Ted has changed his mind—and, we are told, it has nothing to do with convincing the government to bless this deal and getting his hands on that valuable Warners I.P. and library. “The general economics of the theatrical business were more positive than we had seen and we had modeled for ourselves,” Sarandos said. “It’s a healthy, profitable business for them. We weren’t in that business not because we hated it. We weren’t in that business because our business was doing so well.”

Anyone skeptical that Netflix will embrace theatrical releases should remember the company spent years stating matter-of-factly that it would never monetize with ads. The company rose up through the ranks by zigging where every other Hollywood studio zagged, but now that it’s arguably conquered Tinseltown, it has the luxury of embracing more traditional business models. I wouldn’t be surprised if Ted Sarandos grows to love theatrical releases now that Netflix’s subscription lead is secure.

America Is Slow-Walking Into a Polymarket Disaster

From the Atlantic:

CNN announced a deal with Kalshi last month to integrate the site’s data into its broadcasts, which has led to betting odds showing up in segments about Democrats possibly retaking the House, credit-card interest rates, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. At least twice in the past two weeks, Enten has told viewers about the value of data from people who are “putting their money where their mouth is.” On January 7, the media giant Dow Jones announced its own collaboration with Polymarket and said that it will begin integrating the site’s odds across its publications, including The Wall Street Journal. CNBC has a prediction-market deal, as does Yahoo Finance, Sports Illustrated, and Time. Last week, MoviePass announced that it will begin testing a betting platform. On Sunday, the Golden Globes featured Polymarket’s forecasts throughout the broadcast—because apparently Americans wanted to know whether online gamblers favored Amy Poehler or Dax Shepard to win Best Podcast.

I think it's pretty debatable whether prediction markets have any actual news value. What is certain is that the largest media outlets in the world are working to convert some portion of their audiences into gambling addicts. Obviously, this has been going on for years in the sports media world, but prediction markets enable just about any world event, no matter how minor, to be converted into a bet. While I don't have strong opinions over whether companies like Polymarket should be allowed to exist, I do think the damage caused by these news partnerships will far outstrip whatever information value they generate.

BBC to show programmes on YouTube in landmark deal

From the Financial Times:

The BBC will begin to make bespoke shows for YouTube, which will subsequently be featured on the British broadcaster’s iPlayer and Sounds platforms, according to several people close to the talks. The deal could be announced as early as next week. The BBC will be able to generate more money from the move by showing advertising against the new programmes when shown outside the UK. This will bolster income from the licence fee, which provides the majority of funding for the corporation.

Over the past year, much of the coverage around YouTube has framed it as a direct competitor to traditional Hollywood. I’ve never quite understood that framing, since studios could just as easily leverage YouTube’s enormous reach as part of their own distribution and monetization strategies. Today, most studios treat YouTube primarily as a marketing channel, using it to promote trailers and clips. But they could go much further by programming original content directly for the platform, using it to test new show concepts and IP. For example, a company like Paramount could release the entire first season of an animated series on YouTube and then decide whether subsequent seasons belong on Paramount+. In that particular example, the first season would be monetized entirely with ads, and only after the show has amassed a fan base would Paramount introduce paid subscriptions.

Hit YouTuber Alan Chikin Chow Sets Scripted K-Pop Series At Netflix

From Deadline:

Alan Chikin Chow, the biggest creator on YouTube Shorts, is heading to Netflix. Chow, who created YouTube series Alan’s Universe, whose channel has over 99M subscribers, is behind a new scripted series set in the world of K-Pop for the streamer. He is working with Hybe America, the U.S. arm of the Korean entertainment company responsible for BTS, on the untitled project.

It used to be that if you wanted to become a showrunner or film director, you needed to start at the bottom of the totem pole in Hollywood and gradually work your way up. Now the best way is to simply launch a YouTube channel and gradually improve your production values as your following grows.

Substack challenger beehiiv expects revenue to nearly double on newsletter boom

Wow, Beehiiv is generating $3 million a month through its advertising network — it’s unclear if that’s the total revenue or just its 20% cut it takes from the participating newsletters — which is quite impressive. It was smart to lean into advertising as a key differentiator from Substack, which so far has been entirely focused on a paid subscription business model. [Reuters]

Of course, it’s been widely reported that Substack is testing out its own advertising tools, though it’s been relatively tight lipped on what the end product will actually look like. We’ll see how the two stack up against each other once that product actually launches.

CNN’s Financial Projections Revealed: News Giant to Hit $1.8 Billion in 2026 Revenue

From the Hollywood Reporter:

CNN is projected to have $1.8 billion in revenue in 2026, according to the filing, rising to $1.9 billion in 2027, $2 billion in 2028 and $2.2 billion by 2030. CNN’s adjusted EBITDA in 2026 is estimated to be about $600 million, before falling to $500 million in 2027 and remaining flat at $600 million through 2030 … Tax documents disclosed in a lawsuit last year indicated that CNN had revenue of $2.2 billion in 2021, falling to $1.8 billion in 2023, suggesting that the channel has stabilized, if WBD’s projections hold up.

The fact that CNN's 2026 revenue will be about the same as its 2023 revenue is a good sign that Mark Thompson has at least stabilized the business while transitioning it from a TV-first company to a digital one. The real question is whether he can start growing it again; thus far, he's been given a long leash, but that situation could change quickly if CNN is bought up by a private equity firm that wants to focus entirely on driving up short-term profits.

Josh Weidling launched Digital Tour Bus in 2010 and has since uploaded over 9,000 videos across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Threads edges out X in daily mobile users, new data shows

From Techcrunch:

A report from market intelligence firm Similarweb suggests that Meta’s Threads is now seeing more daily usage than Elon Musk’s X on mobile devices. While X still dominates Threads on the web, the Threads mobile app for iOS and Android has continued to see an increase in daily active users over the past several months. Similarweb’s data shows that Threads had 141.5 million daily active users on iOS and Android as of January 7, 2026, after months of growth, while X has 125 million daily active users on mobile devices.

I have to admit that Threads has done a fairly good job of taking a Tiktok-like recommendation algorithm and applying it to text-heavy content. It's not great at aggregating news — for that you'd probably want to turn to an app like Bluesky — but it's fairly decent at figuring out your interests, both recreational and political, and serving up some entertaining posts.

Pitchfork allows comments with new $5 subscription

From Axios:

Pitchfork is launching a new subscription that lets readers comment on reviews, rate albums themselves and access its full archive of more than 30,000 reviews … Subscribers will now see an aggregated reader score below Pitchfork's. The score appears once at least five people have rated an album, similar to Rotten Tomatoes. Subscribers can also comment on reviews.

This will be an interesting experiment to watch. Unlike many successful subscription publishers, Pitchfork doesn't publish a lot of exclusive, reported content, but it does aggregate an audience of passionate music nerds who probably like to discuss songs and bring attention to underrated gems.

How Semafor turned Washington into a profit center

While I'm skeptical of Semafor's $300 million valuation, I also find it pretty impressive how it resisted the temptation of going after audience scale and instead remained laser focused on pursuing a few niche audiences that advertisers really want to reach. It also managed to do this in a crowded media marketplace where lots of outlets are trying to reach CEOs and DC policymakers. [Business Insider]

How a 45-year-old magazine is building a B2B media empire

When Shane Greer took over the magazine Campaigns & Elections in 2011, it was in a sorry state.

Founded back in 1980, the outlet had once been the gold standard for reporting on the political operatives who help candidates and corporations influence elections.

But by 2011, the magazine was limping along, with its print edition and events struggling to break even. That year, it was acquired by a private equity firm, which installed Greer to run it. In a very short period of time, he killed the print edition, expanded its online reach, and revived its events business.

Then in 2015 he and his business partner Shane D’Aprile acquired Campaigns & Elections, and they immediately set about expanding the company into new niches and regions. Today, there’s not only a Latin American version of C&E, but the company also bought a B2B media outlet that covers the cannabis industry.

In a recent interview, the two Shanes walked me through their initial strategies for righting the C&E ship, explained why they acquired the magazine, and outlined their plans to build out a B2B media empire.

Check out our interview below:

If you want to listen to an audio version, subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]