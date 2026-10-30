Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

Will Instagram ever share revenue with its creators?

Instagram is making another push into longform video, hoping to convince YouTubers and podcasters to upload their content to its platform. There’s just one problem: Unlike YouTube, Instagram has no established revenue-sharing program that would compensate these creators for the advertising revenue their videos generate. Instead, Meta seems to be betting that the promise of exposure will be enough to attract creators who are already monetizing their content elsewhere. But will that strategy actually work, or will Meta eventually be forced to share more of its revenue with the people who make its platforms valuable?

To discuss this, I invited back Jason Krebs, a media industry veteran who’s held senior positions at companies like The New York Times, Google, and Disney. We discussed why Meta has been so reluctant to embrace revenue sharing, whether that strategy has contributed to its negative public reputation, and what it would take for the company to finally change course.

We also turned our attention to Netflix, which has experienced some executive upheaval as it struggles to keep subscribers engaged with its content. With YouTube capturing an increasingly large share of television viewing, Netflix has been experimenting with new formats like video podcasts in an effort to compete. But is the company doing enough to adapt to a world where consumers have access to virtually unlimited free entertainment? Jason and I debated whether Netflix should introduce a completely free, advertising-supported tier, whether it should open its platform to user-generated content, and what its future might look like as it evolves from a high-growth technology company into a more traditional media business.

You can watch the discussion on YouTube or subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

The rise of finance bro parody accounts on social media The Washington Post’s former “TikTok guy” launches a longform video explainer series. How Raw Story adapted to declining web traffic by investing in original reporting Move over romantasy; horror fandom is having a moment

Let’s jump into it…

Move over romantasy; horror fandom is having a moment