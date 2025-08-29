Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution to Quit Print Cold Turkey

Honestly, I think the vast majority of daily newspapers should have ditched their print editions years ago. These news outlets have limited resources, and print has mainly distracted them from executing a true digital transition. If anything, publishers should at least reduce their print output to just once a week — or even once a month — and let the print edition serve as a vehicle for strengthening the newspaper’s brand.

Now, every time I post something like this, people come out of the woodwork to claim that print editions are still needed because they're the primary way older audiences consume news, but people who are in their 70s now were in their 50s when online news became mainstream. I can’t remember the last time I saw a senior citizen reading a broadsheet on a plane or train. It's time to update your talking points. [NYT]

I went on one of the biggest podcasts in the world and it didn't sell any books

This is fascinating. An author went on an incredibly popular podcast and didn't see any noticeable jump in book sales. It's generally accepted that these sorts of longform interviews on big shows are one of the few things that still moves the needle on sales, yet this is the second essay I've read in the past month or so from an author noting that media hits and reviews do virtually nothing to get people to actually buy a book.

What's going on here? Are these just outliers? Or has there been a major sea change in terms of how consumers make book-buying decisions? [Amie McNee]

Substack creators attribute their boost in subscribers to the platform’s community tools

I think Substack’s community features are one of the underrated aspects of the platform. You can not only lock down any article's comments section behind the paywall, but there's also a robust "chat" feature that operates kind of like Facebook Groups — and it, too, can be cordoned off for paid subscribers. Even if you leave this community functionality free to access, you still benefit from it being integrated into Substack; there's just a frictionless ease to all these tools that makes it easier to build a community within Substack's ecosystem rather than pushing an audience onto a platform like Discord or Slack. [Digiday]

NASCAR launches on Substack

It's amazing how much the narrative around Substack has shifted in just the last year. It used to thought of as mainly a platform creators could use to generate paid subscriptions, but now it's increasingly considered an audience development tool not much different from Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, or any other social network. As the network effects become more and more powerful, it's only a matter of time before every brand and creator is compelled to launch their own Substack account, just as they were compelled to maintain a Twitter handle in the early 2010s. [Axios]

Battles of the Binge

I find it a little surprising that there's still a debate over how to release TV seasons on streaming; to me, it's obvious that the binge release is the best option — for both the audiences and streamers. If the show is a blockbuster hit, then sure, audiences will consider it appointment viewing, but for all the other shows — most of which are mediocre — they'd benefit from the viewer simply being able to binge watch the entire season. Most media consumers want to just plop down on the couch at night and know they can pick up a story where they left off. [Puck]

Inside the Rise of OnlyFans on Campus

OnlyFans modeling is quickly becoming an additional income stream for people who are otherwise pursuing traditional white collar careers. The fact that college kids are embracing it could be a signal that public nudity is less taboo for younger generations — or just a sign of desperation given the increasing unaffordability of college tuition. [Town & Country]

The Dizzying Rise of Dhar Mann

His videos are pretty corny and aren't exactly high art, but Dhar Mann deserves credit for figuring out how to make scripted fiction financially viable on YouTube. His videos are basically the equivalent of the after school specials we grew up with in the 90s — the modern day Saved by the Bell. I'm on record predicting that prestige, Emmy-winning TV series will one day debut on YouTube, and Mann's channel is basically a stepping stone toward that future. [The Information]

