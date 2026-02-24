Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

Creators are cashing in on a “Facebook renaissance”

From Rest of World:

Facebook’s new content monetization program is booming, and Indonesian creators are leading the charge, giving the platform a much-needed boost to compete with YouTube and TikTok. The program has grown from under 3 million to 12 million participants in just over a year. Accounts in Bahasa Indonesia made up nearly 15% of the platform’s total monetized accounts in January 2026, forming the largest group of non-English content on the platform.

My take on this is Facebook shares so little revenue with creators that only people living in developing countries can generate enough money to make the effort worth it.

That’s also why there’s so much AI slop on Facebook; to make any real money on the platform you need to favor optimization at the expense of actual storytelling, because the latter takes far more time and effort from the creator. 404Media reported back in 2024 that most of that slop is originating in places like Vietnam, India, and the Philippines — places with an extremely low cost of living.

Meanwhile, American creators who are part of Facebook’s creator program tell me they’re generating anywhere between $35 and $100 a month. Is it any wonder why they don’t invest more time there?

As a reminder, Facebook only shares about $2 billion a year with creators, whereas YouTube is now sharing upwards of $30 billion. Recently, Meta openly bragged that Instagram Reels — a product that is almost entirely fueled by creators — drives $50 billion in annual revenue. How much of that does it share with creators? According to the most recent reporting on this topic and Adam Mosseri’s own words, it’s almost nothing.

Echos from the blogosphere: TPM’s Josh Marshall on blogs, newsletters, and independent journalism’s resurgence

From Depth Perception:

Marshall started TPM as a personal blog in 2000. It launched while the U.S. presidential election that year was still up in the air — thanks to Florida’s count being hotly contested. Marshall covered that political mess and then went on to cover many Bush administration scandals. His blog grew into a full-fledged political news publication later that decade, and it switched from an advertising business model to a subscription model in 2012. “One of the reasons TPM still exists is that we started a subscription program years ahead of everyone else,” Marshall says.

Josh Marshall deserves credit not only for being one of the first journalists to launch a truly independent digital media company, but also for recognizing early on that digital advertising wasn’t a sustainable foundation for a news outlet. While much of the industry was chasing scale, he shifted to a paid subscription model and focused on cultivating a loyal, repeat readership — a move that ultimately future-proofed his business.

This Stanford lecturer co-hosts one of the most popular design podcasts

When Eli Woolery and Aarron Walter launched the Design Better podcast, they did it on behalf of InVision, a tech platform used by designers and other creatives. Aaron was the head of content at the company, and the goal of the podcast was to educate the designer community while also raising awareness of the InVision brand.



But when InVision decided to wind down its content operations, Eli and Aarron negotiated to take over Design Better, and now it’s a thriving standalone business. In a recent interview, Eli walked through the evolving format of the show, how it became an independent media business, and its current monetization models. [Simon Owens]

The Washington Post’s Leaders Missed the Point

From the Atlantic:

What does it mean to subscribe to something? Whether we mean a belief or a magazine, the definition is complicated. I began subscribing to The New Yorker when I was a sophomore in college; more than 30 years later, I have yet to stop and I feel strongly that I never will. Yet during some of those years—okay, many of them—the weekly issues have piled up in my home and gone mostly unread between biannual days of bingeing and purging. If these reading habits could somehow be converted into digital clicks, the resulting “traffic report” might look like I don’t want the product at all.

This piece from the Washington Post’s former book editor highlights the limits of a purely data-driven approach to running a subscription news business. The Post’s books section may not have drawn the biggest audience, but eliminating it altogether sent a clear message that the paper no longer valued bookishness. And that’s a risky signal to send, because book lovers are often the most information-hungry readers — exactly the kind of people most likely to pay for a newspaper subscription.

