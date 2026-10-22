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Why the NBA is turning its esports league into a media company

When the NBA teamed up with video game publisher Take-Two Interactive to launch an esports league in 2017, the idea was to replicate the traditional sports model within the world of competitive gaming. NBA teams would field their own esports franchises, recruiting elite gamers to compete in organized tournaments. But as the esports industry matured, it became clear that the biggest audiences weren’t necessarily tuning in to watch professional gaming competitions. Instead, they were gravitating toward individual creators on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Recognizing this shift, the NBA and Take-Two decided to rethink their joint venture, transforming it from a traditional esports league into a broader media company that produces creator-led competitions, original video series, and social content centered on basketball culture.

To lead this transformation, they hired Andrew Perlmutter, a media executive who previously worked at The Atlantic and The Daily Beast. Since becoming CEO of NBA Take-Two Media in 2023, Perlmutter has overseen the reinvention of the NBA 2K League while developing a slate of original programming designed to reach audiences well beyond hardcore basketball fans.

In a recent interview, we discussed why the traditional esports business model struggled to gain traction, how the company is building a network of creator-led shows and social media franchises, and how it plans to turn that programming into a sustainable business through sponsorships, licensing, and other revenue streams.

You can watch our conversation on YouTube or subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

Behind the paywall

There’s nothing groundbreaking with Substack’s new podcast advertising tool — at least not yet. Meta is paying the price for alienating media companies. Why is YouTube threatening its top creators?

Let’s jump into it…