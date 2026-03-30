Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

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Andrii Buvailo, PhD's avatar
Andrii Buvailo, PhD
5h

Interesting about the new hybrid model of media outlets tapping indie writers... makes sense.

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