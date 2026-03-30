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The New Hybrid Journalist: Independent Operators, Big Media Reach

From the Wrap:

After taking the leap last month to launch her new company, New Things, [tech reporter Joanna Stern] struck a deal weeks later with another national newsroom — one that provides the independence she craved with the stability and reach of a major media outlet. Stern and NBC News announced a partnership that makes her the network’s chief tech analyst even as she builds her own venture. “I saw this as an opportunity to really reach an amazing mainstream audience [in] a time where people need tech guidance more than ever,” Stern told TheWrap in an interview alongside NBC News President Rebecca Blumenstein. Indeed, Stern gets the opportunity to tap into NBC News’ monthly audience of 140 million — across its broadcast, digital and streaming platforms — to grow her own audience (12,000 YouTube subscribers, 180,000 X followers), while the network nabs a leading voice on consumer tech.

We're going to see more and more interesting partnerships like this between independent creators and traditional media companies. Creators will always be attracted to the imprimatur and reach of a media outlet, and the legacy media will need to carve out many more of these hybrid roles if they want to retain star talent.

Look, Mommy Was in Vogue

Rich couples are increasingly hiring publicists to help get their weddings featured on Vogue’s website. In a world where everyone can become an Instagram micro celebrity, they view Vogue as one of the last gatekeepers of taste.

Meanwhile, wedding content has become one of the most popular verticals on Vogue’s website and is highly coveted by display advertisers. [New York]

Inside the career of a successful ghostwriter

Not many people know what it’s like to have their hopes and dreams crushed over the course of a single lunch meeting, but Jonathan Rick experienced it firsthand in 2004. That’s the year he got an internship at Time Magazine, a dream role for someone who wrote for his college newspaper and had long wanted to break into journalism.

One day Priscilla Painton, who was then an assistant managing editor at the magazine, took Rick out to lunch. “She asked me about my goals, and I told her that I wanted to be the next Joe Klein,” a veteran Time columnist. “And she said, ‘That’s great. Come see me in 30 years.’ And she was serious.”

Painton explained that you didn’t just wake up one day and become a magazine columnist. Most of the top opinion writers first spent years as reporters, performing the kind of meat-and-potatoes journalism that can be found in virtually every newspaper, from your local weekly all the way up to The New York Times. “But I didn’t really want to become a reporter,” Rick told me. “I wanted to become a columnist.”

He decided to give it a try anyway. After he graduated college, Rick applied for a journalism fellowship and got placed at The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I was quickly disabused of the notion that I wanted to pursue journalism,” he said. He realized he would never be the next Joe Klein.

And yet here we are 15 or so years later, and Rick’s opinion writing appears regularly in places like The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, USA Today, and Fast Company. He gets paid thousands of dollars for each piece, often more than the per-word rates of other freelancers who write for these same outlets.

There’s just one catch: his byline rarely appears on the op-eds.

That’s right. Rick is a professional ghostwriter, one who pens articles and other content on behalf of executives, academics, non-profit leaders, and virtually anyone else who wants to engage in any sort of thought leadership. And he does all this while charging far more on a per-word basis than all but the top tier freelance journalists.

Check out my deep dive into how Rick built his career: [Simon Owens]

That case study actually sits behind a paywall, but if you’re not ready to subscribe, I also included it in an ebook that you can download over here.

“CEO Said A Thing!” Journalism

I wholeheartedly endorse this piece. It annoys the hell out of me that there's an entire cottage industry of business "journalism" that consists of taking some outlandish claim made by a tech CEO — often in a tweet or podcast interview — and then crafting an entire skepticism-free article around it. This practice has basically incentivized tech executives to make absurdly ambitious predictions about what their products will accomplish in the near future, and I would argue that much of Elon Musk's wealth is derived from this vaporware-pumping hype cycle. [The Fine Print]

Netflix at the Bat

Netflix has largely avoided massive sports broadcasting deals, opting instead to “eventize” one-off games from leagues like the NFL and MLB. The challenge is that advertisers have been relatively lukewarm about paying premium rates for these broadcasts. As one ad executive told Puck, "for Netflix, this is an event. But in reality, it’s not, especially since tomorrow there are 11 games we could buy.” [Puck]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

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Millions Are Hooked On This Show Where Sexy Fruits Cheat

An AI-generated spoof of the reality TV show Love Island has generated over 10 million views on TikTok. [WSJ]

Some are citing this as proof that AI can replace traditional television, but I found the videos to be incredibly boring and barely coherent. My guess is they don’t appeal to anyone other than fans of the original show it’s spoofing.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)