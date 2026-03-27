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An AI Upheaval Is Coming for Media. This Journalist Is Already All In.

A single journalist is generating upwards of 20% of Fortune’s traffic by using AI to speed up his publishing process. He basically feeds press releases, his off-the-cuff analysis, and other notes into the AI, which then spits out a rough draft he can polish. [WSJ]

Obviously, he’s not producing great journalism. But much of what traditional media companies publish isn’t true gumshoe reporting either—it’s commodity news that hundreds of other outlets are covering at the same time.

This sort of reminds me of when Gawker hired Neetzan Zimmerman to pump out viral aggregation content so that the rest of Gawker’s staff writers could work on longer, more thoughtful stuff.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

The People Falsely Accused of Using AI

It’s becoming increasingly common for random internet commenters to accuse writers of using AI—even when they clearly aren’t. Many people are convinced they can spot AI-generated text, but in reality, they’re often just labeling any kind of formal writing as something produced by an LLM. Some people simply don’t write like they speak! [New York]

What especially annoys me is when people assume that any use of the em dash is indicative of AI writing. I freaking love the em dash!

Versant Pursues a Deal for Vox Media’s Podcast Business

From the NYT:

Versant, the newly formed parent company of CNBC and MS NOW, is weighing a buzzy acquisition target: the podcast network owned by Vox Media. Versant is one of multiple suitors in talks to buy the network, which produces about 40 podcasts, according to several people with knowledge of the discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the negotiations were confidential. The talks, which are still in their early stages, may not result in a deal, the people said.

This type of deal would actually make some strategic sense. I’ve been pointing out for well over a year that the line between cable news and video podcasts is actually quite thin, and I think these cable outlets should be doing more to identify and elevate young talent that’s already growing an audience on YouTube.

Vox already has a pretty strong history of forming custom talent deals that allow podcasters to retain ownership over their IP and also get a cut of revenue.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

How Josh Spector monetizes his 25,000 newsletter subscribers

The vast majority of writers who launch newsletters on platforms like Substack do so with a single business model in mind: paid subscriptions.

And that makes a certain level of sense, since subscriptions incentivize quality over quantity and can generate sustainable revenue without massive scale. They allow the creator to focus entirely on the core product — the newsletter itself — and establish a direct relationship with their readers.

But any business built on a single revenue source is subjected to a certain level of risk, and I think a lot of writers are missing out on opportunities to diversify their income because they’re so singularly focused on the subscription model. There are lots of other ways to monetize your newsletter without compromising its quality.

Josh Spector’s For the Interested newsletter is a great example of this diversification in practice. He launched it in the Summer of 2016, describing it as a “weekly dose of inspiration and proven strategies from the world’s most successful creators to help you produce, promote, and profit from your creations.” Every Sunday, the newsletter curates five items that illustrate some specific idea or strategy. A recent edition, for instance, shared everything from “Eight Writing Tips From Roald Dahl” to “How To Build An Online Presence Without Being Fake.” The newsletter now has over 25,000 subscribers.

All together, Spector monetizes the newsletter five different ways. He didn’t roll out all these business models simultaneously, but instead gradually introduced them along with extensive testing and iteration. (Simon Owens)

That case study actually sits behind a paywall, but if you’re not ready to subscribe, I also included it in an ebook that you can download over here.

Influencers are pushing out media for aspiring Democratic politicians

One of the biggest post-mortem conclusions Democrats reached after the 2024 election was that Kamala Harris didn't devote enough time to sitting down with friendly creators, so we can definitely expect every 2028 candidate to be all over the podcast and TikTok circuit. A lot of these collaborations will be with creators who aren't overtly political in their content. [The Hill]

Inside The Daily Mail’s creator-led content playbook

The Daily Mail is hiring creators on a contract basis to produce content exclusively for its owned channels. This strikes me as a smarter approach than trying to monetize creators’ personal platforms, since it creates a clearer, more straightforward symbiotic relationship: creators receive a guaranteed fee while building their personal brands, and the media outlet can more easily monetize the content itself. [Digiday]

It makes me wonder if Buzzfeed would be in a better position today if it had been more flexible in working with its YouTube talent a decade ago. A lot of Buzzfeed staffers famously left the outlet specifically because it restricted their ability to appear on non-Buzzfeed YouTube channels.

Plaid buys media company This Week in Fintech

From Axios:

Plaid, the $8 billion startup connecting banks and fintechs, has acquired This Week in Fintech, a newsletter operation with around 200,000 subscribers. Why it matters: The acquisition marks Plaid’s first buy of a media business, as the company focuses on broadening customer relationships.

Tech companies keep buying up media companies in an effort to lower their user acquisition costs. For instance, Hubspot recently acquired Starter Story, the outlet that’s published thousands of case studies detailing how entrepreneurs built their businesses.

I actually had Starter Story founder Pat Walls on my podcast a few weeks ago and he made an interesting point: it’s often easier for a tech company to acquire a media company than to build one from scratch. An acquired outlet comes with established editorial independence — something that’s difficult to replicate internally.

When a tech company launches a media arm in-house, it’s usually seen as an extension of the marketing department. That makes it much harder to produce the kind of authentic content audiences actually want to engage with.

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Luckily, there’s another way for you to financially support all the free content I publish in the newsletter and podcast.

I packaged 97 of my media entrepreneur case studies into an ebook spanning 558 pages and over 200,000 words. I’m pretty confident there isn’t another book on the market that’s packed with this many insights for how to build a successful content business.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a YouTuber, podcaster, newsletter writer, or traditional news publisher — you’re going to find strategies here that you can incorporate into your own business.

You can purchase the ebook over here.

Album-Centric Record Deals Come Under Growing Scrutiny

Many record deals are still centered around album releases, but artists also have to publish a lot of non-album content on a consistent basis to maintain their fan bases. In many cases, this means releasing songs that don't count toward their album contracts, which require exclusivity. [Bloomberg]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

‘Jeopardy!’ Launches Spinoff On YouTube

From Deadline:

The long-running game show is launching a special edition for YouTube. It marks the first step in a larger expansion of the Jeopardy! YouTube channel. Ken Jennings is hosting Jeopardy! YouTube Edition, which will debut on the Google-owned service March 31. The episode will see three YouTube creators – Monét X Change, Rebecca Black and Brennan Lee Mulligan – compete in the episode.

I think this is something we're going to see more and more of in the coming years — TV networks and Hollywood studios will stop using YouTube to merely distribute clips and instead start leveraging it as a distribution channel for new shows. Right now, Jeopardy is streamed on Hulu and Peacock, and YouTube has greater reach that both of those combined — even if you're only accounting for TV viewers.

On a similar note, PBS is launching a documentary channel on YouTube.