Let's talk to Richard Rushfield about building The Ankler

In the world of media startups, The Ankler is one of the most exciting outlets to watch. What started out as a single newsletter authored by entertainment journalist Richard Rushfield has morphed into a full-fledged trade outlet. In the last year or so, it’s raised $1.5 million in seed funding, recruited a former editor from The Hollywood Reporter, and launched a bevy of talent-led newsletters. In 2022, it brought in seven figures in just sponsorship revenue alone.

How did Rushfield make the transition from journalist to solo creator to media executive? And how did he scale out its business operations to support an entire team of specialists?

Those are the kinds of questions Rushfield will answer for us in an upcoming live Office Hours call. He’s kindly agreed to answer questions from us about everything related to running and growing a B2B media company. PLEASE NOTE: This won’t be one of those boring webinar interviews; this is an interactive session where everyone will have the opportunity to speak up, ask questions, and share their own expertise.

Date and Time: Thursday, May 18th at 2 p.m. ET.

