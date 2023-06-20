Image licensed from Getty Images

Let's talk about growing your sponsorship revenue

Let’s face it: ad sales are hard right now. Most industry executives agree we’re in an advertising recession, and brands are more focused than ever on delivering ROI.

So how do you communicate the value of your audience to skeptical ad buyers? That’s the question we’ll try to answer in an upcoming Zoom call. Featured guests will include:

Kelly Dorogy - business development and operations manager for Paved, a newsletter sponsorship marketplace

Jesse Watkins - co-founder of Who Sponsors Stuff, a database of newsletter sponsors

Dave Hanley - chief revenue officer at Advertisecast, the advertising division of podcast host Libsyn

These experts will share the latest best practices for finding sponsors for your newsletter, podcast, and other content mediums. PLEASE NOTE: This won’t be one of those boring webinar interviews; this is an interactive session where everyone will have the opportunity to speak up, ask questions, and share their own expertise.

Date and Time: Thursday, June 22 at 11 a.m. ET.

Zoom link: