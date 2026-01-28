Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

What’s Late Night TV In the TikTok Era? ‘The Tonight Show’ Finds a New Formula

From the Hollywood Reporter:

According to data provided by the [Tonight Show], video views across social platforms soared by 30 percent in 2025 to 16 billion, with the show now counting more than 114 million followers across its digital and social footprint. Big pop culture programming and events remain the big driver, with content related to Stranger Things garnering more than 1.6 billion views alone; KPop Demon Hunters-related segments generating 380 million views and an October appearance from Taylor Swift drawing 270 million views.

If you look at linear TV ratings only, then late night TV is indisputably in decline, posting the lowest numbers in history. But online, clips from these shows regularly go mega viral. The question is whether the networks will ever show any interest in actually monetizing those views beyond the paltry YouTube AdSense payouts. I find it kind of insane that that’s still an open question in the year 2026.

TikTok moderation has pushed some news creators to the limit

From Digiday:

On Jan. 5, one of TikTok’s biggest news-focused content creators, Dylan Page (aka News Daddy), announced that he was temporarily leaving the platform. Page, who has over 18.2 million followers on TikTok, cited an increase in censorship and dramatically decreased views during the critical news cycle as his reason for leaving (at the time, the U.S. government’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro). Page is not the only news content creator struggling. Many creators describe in TikTok videos and elsewhere the platform’s inconsistent moderation and their struggle to get clear answers as to why their content is being removed and/or stifled.

While it's nothing new for content creators to be frustrated with shifts in content recommendation algorithms, this problem is only going to get worse as more and more of the web shifts toward vertical video, which is almost 100% governed by algorithms. If I were a creator who primarily produces short form video, my biggest priority in 2026 would be to move as much of my audience as humanly possible onto an email list I own.

I’m tracking which brands are sponsoring newsletters

What’s the easiest way to sell sponsorships in your newsletter? Most publishers would tell you to start with the brands that have already advertised in other newsletters. But here’s the problem: there are thousands upon thousands of newsletters out there and no standardized ad units. This means that the only way to have a comprehensive picture of who’s advertising in newsletters is to subscribe to them all and then open them, one by one.

Fox is teaming with top creator Dhar Mann as it races to win micro drama fans

From Business Insider:

[Fox] is partnering with Dhar Mann Studios in a multiyear deal to create scripted video series. The initial slate involves 40 series and will debut on micro drama platform My Drama. After that, Fox’s distribution arm will be able to sell it to other platforms … In Dhar Mann, Fox found a partner who is versed in the kind of mobile video that's adjacent to micro dramas. Mann's studio, which he founded in 2018, has some 163 million followers across multiple channels and is one of the biggest makers of scripted content. That makes Mann a rarity in the world of creators, who are mostly focused on unscripted content. Mann's studio makes several hours of content each week focused on uplifting morality tales, with titles like "Science nerd proves whole school wrong" and "Girl picks money over love in life."

Fox continues to be more aggressive than just about every other major media conglomerate in signing partnership deals with creators.

Dhar Mann is an ideal partner because he’s one of the few creators who has successfully figured out how to scale scripted content production on YouTube. Since microdramas only work with extremely low overhead, Fox needs a partner who knows how to churn out large volumes of video on a tight budget—and Mann fits that bill perfectly.

Public Media Holds Its Apocalypse at Bay, for Now

Public media stations were largely able to plug the revenue hole after Republicans gutted their federal funding, but much of that money came from one-off donations and grants. To achieve long-term sustainability, these organizations will need to fundamentally rethink their business models. [NYT]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

You can’t open up YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram without encountering an influencer who gives advice on how to make and save money.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s amazing comeback

The Philadelphia Inquirer — which transitioned to a quasi nonprofit model a few years ago — just had its first year of revenue growth in 2024 and was solidly profitable. It generates 70% of its revenue from readers and only 19% through advertising. [Inquirer]

How a few college students bootstrapped one of the largest sports media websites in the world

EssentiallySports began in 2014 as a bootstrapped passion project launched by a few college students in India. It started as a simple WordPress site focused on tennis and Formula One and ran for four to five years with virtually no revenue, relying largely on volunteer contributors.

But then in 2018, the site’s founders decided to quit their day jobs and go all in. They expanded the sports coverage, found reliable advertising partners, and eventually grew EssentiallySports into one of the largest sports sites ranked by Comscore — all without raising outside capital.

In a recent interview, co-founder Suryansh Tibarewala walked through the site’s early days, its expansion into US sports, and its B2B live events strategy.

Check out the interview below:

