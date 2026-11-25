Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

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Let’s jump into it…

Quick hits

1: How many Hollywood studios have a genuine fan base and can turn people out to a movie simply by being associated with it? A24 is having an absolutely banner year, and HBO Max lucked out by signing a distribution deal with it shortly before it started churning out a fresh run of blockbusters. “They have an identity all their own, and just the mere mention of A24, the recognition that a movie is from A24, gives it instant credibility and provides a must-see factor, no matter what the subject matter,” one analyst told CNBC. [CNBC]

2: The WSJ published a fun profile of Matt Dinniman, a writer who began publishing a serialized fantasy story for free online several years ago and has since turned it into a book franchise that’s sold more than 20 million copies. His early success in self publishing gave him the leverage to sign a hybrid deal with Penguin Random House that allowed him to fully retain the ebook rights. The book has been particularly successful at attracting male readers who don’t typically buy fiction. [WSJ] (I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

3: The print revival continues. A media startup that publishes two longform investigative stories a week is launching an irregular print broadsheet edition. Surprisingly, the outlet is only giving subscribers early access to buy a copy and not making the print edition part of the membership. [Press Gazette]

I think this is a mistake. Outlets like The Onion have seen tremendous success driving memberships by tying them to a print edition. Consumers are just more willing to pay for a subscription if they can hold the end product in their hands.

4: FIFA is trying to pit Netflix and Fox Sports against each other in the bidding for the 2030 World Cup broadcast rights. I only bring this up because I’m surprised YouTube didn’t make a serious bid for those rights. The tournament is a truly global event, and YouTube could funnel viewers into a pretty much endless stream of related World Cup content produced by athletes, influencers, and sports podcasters, many of whom will be uploading content to YouTube regardless of which network broadcasts it. Seems like a huge missed opportunity for YouTube. [The Guardian]

5: There’s been a fake scandal brewing over Semafor paying a Trump ally an undisclosed consulting fee to help the outlet book administration officials as speakers at its events. I agree with Brian Morrissey that it’s refreshing to see Semafor prioritize highly differentiated content that can’t easily be regurgitated by LLMs rather than chasing audience scale. “The entire affair will be a dent on the Semafor brand, I have no doubt,” he wrote. “That said, they put out a good editorial product that is free of the junk ads that still crash my browser from some news sites … I find it refreshing that the rackets of the pageview era are over. Instead, these businesses aren’t seeking to rebuild the models of the past.” [The Rebooting]

Want to pick my brain on your content strategy?

At this point I’ve probably interviewed over 1,000 media entrepreneurs about how they built their businesses.

I also spent over a decade consulting with organizations ranging from small nonprofits to Fortune 100 companies on their content strategies.

For this reason I get a fair number of people who reach out to me to see if I offer consulting calls so they can ask me questions related to their own content strategies.

Currently, there are two options for booking consulting calls with me:

1: Become a paid subscriber to my newsletter: When you subscribe, you automatically receive an email with a Calendly link that allows you to book a half-hour introductory call with me. Many of my subscribers use these calls to ask me questions related to their own businesses. Use this link and get 20% off for your first year:

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2: Book an hour-long consulting call: I also offer consulting calls. You can book one of those directly through my Calendly: [Click here]

If for some reason you’re not able to book a call through that link, shoot me an email.

Inside the YouTube strategy that turned Starter Story into a $2M+ media brand

Pat Walls didn’t originally set out to build a media company. In 2017, he was simply interviewing founders as a side project while working a full-time job, hoping the conversations might spark his next startup idea. But those interviews—published as detailed case studies on a blog called Starter Story—slowly evolved into something much bigger. Over the next eight years, Pat bootstrapped the site into a media business built around thousands of founder stories, growing its audience through a series of distribution pivots that ranged from Reddit to SEO to YouTube. That journey culminated recently in a major milestone: the sale of Starter Story to HubSpot Media for what Pat describes as a “life-changing” amount.

In a recent interview, Pat explained how Starter Story transformed from a scrappy side project into a profitable media brand, why video ultimately became the company’s biggest growth engine, and his decision to shift away from advertising toward higher-priced products and boot camps.

Check out the interview over here.

David Stein explained how he built Money for the Rest of Us

I’m looking for successful media entrepreneurs to feature in my newsletter and podcast

I am consistently on the lookout for successful media entrepreneurs to interview for my podcast — whether it’s a solo creator or someone running an entire team. I want to feature people who are killing it with YouTube, podcasts, newsletters, or virtually any other type of digital content. I’m especially eager to talk to operators who have really interesting business models.

If this interests you, I created a special landing page for folks who want to pitch me.