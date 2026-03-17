Hello paid subscribers! It’s been far too long since I spoke with all of you, so I’m bringing back my live Office Hours series, with the first one being held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET.

There’s no agenda for this meeting — I’m literally going to show up and chat with whoever’s there. It’s not only a great way to meet with me, but also to network with other successful media entrepreneurs and operators.

Here are the details:

What: A live Zoom call with Simon

When: Wednesday, March 18th at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Here’s the Zoom link: