Hello paid subscribers! I’m hosting a live Office Hours Zoom call on Thursday. You should come!

There’s no agenda for this meeting — I’m literally going to show up and chat with whoever’s there. All kinds of media operators have attended these calls, and the conversation is almost always incredible and goes super deep into the weeds of running a media business.

It’s not only a great way to meet with me, but also to network with other successful media entrepreneurs and operators.

Here are the details:

What: A live Zoom call with Simon

When: Thursday, April 9th at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Here’s the Zoom link: