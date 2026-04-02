Join me for a live Zoom call on Friday
Hello paid subscribers! I’m hosting a live Office Hours Zoom call on Friday. You should come!
There’s no agenda for this meeting — I’m literally going to show up and chat with whoever’s there. I’ve now hosted these calls for two weeks in a row, and the conversations have been incredible.
It’s not only a great way to meet with me, but also to network with other successful media entrepreneurs and operators.
Here are the details:
What: A live Zoom call with Simon
When: Friday, April 3 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Here’s the Zoom link:
Hello paid subscribers! I’m hosting a live Office Hours Zoom call on Friday. You should come!
There’s no agenda for this meeting — I’m literally going to show up and chat with whoever’s there. I’ve now hosted these calls for two weeks in a row, and the conversations have been incredible.
It’s not only a great way to meet with me, but also to network with other successful media entrepreneurs and operators.
Here are the details:
What: A live Zoom call with Simon
When: Friday, April 3 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Here’s the Zoom link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85728494982
Want to have this event automatically added to your calendar?
Then you can simply RSVP at this link.