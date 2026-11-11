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Let’s jump into it…

Quick hits

1: With James Gunn being pushed out of the top job overseeing DC Studios, I think it’s time for the comic book franchise to give up on its ambitions of building an extended cinematic universe on the scale of the MCU.

Not only was Gunn the second creative to make a go of it — following Zack Snyder’s failed attempt — he was given all of four years and only allowed to oversee a few projects before getting booted. He had the rug pulled out from under him long before anyone could assess whether his strategy was actually working.

And let’s be honest: DC Studios never really had the guts or the discipline to truly tie its properties together, hence why it kept greenlighting projects like the Matt Reeves Batman, the Joker movies, and an entire constellation of low-budget WB shows — all of which firmly exist outside the DCU.

And there certainly would be upsides to a more relaxed approach to IP management: namely, that you won’t alienate new entrants to a particular franchise. I’m hardly the first to argue that one of the biggest reasons the MCU has struggled in its post-Endgame era is that audiences are reluctant to try a new Marvel movie or show when they feel like they need to watch the previous 30 installments just to understand what’s going on. The MCU has accumulated so much narrative baggage that Marvel has resorted to bringing back actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans to drum up excitement for its next Avengers movie.

I’m not suggesting that DC eliminate film crossovers altogether. It should simply recognize that not every character needs to exist within the same cohesive, internally consistent universe. That would give filmmakers more creative freedom, make individual franchises more accessible to new audiences, and spare DC from the convoluted multiverse storylines that Marvel has had to embrace just to bring characters like the X-Men into the MCU.

2: Business Insider reports that Disney+ plans to incorporate more creator content into its app starting in 2027. [Business Insider]

As a refresher, Disney already signed a deal earlier this year with TikTok to allow a select few of its creators to use Disney IP and also have their videos included in Disney+. While the publicly disclosed details were sparse, there was no indication that Disney would actually pay these creators. Instead, the deal seemed to revolve around the promise of greater “exposure.”

If Disney does open the floodgates to creator content in 2027, one has to wonder whether the company will try to get away with not setting up any sort of revenue share. No doubt its executives look at platforms like Instagram with envy and wonder why they should have to pay creators while Mark Zuckerberg mostly opts out of doing so.

3: The Hollywood Reporter took a look at the New York Times’s vertical video strategy. As a reminder, executive editor Joe Kahn appeared on Peter Kafka’s podcast earlier this year and revealed that his newsroom had been given a mandate to vastly expand its video output.

According to the Hollywood Reporter article, the Times is approaching vertical video as both a marketing channel and as a way to make its mobile app more sticky. Every video is not only uploaded across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts, but also included in its native Watch tab on the NYT app. “As people become exposed to us on those platforms, creating a predictable place where they can find that video journalism on our own platform [became a priority],” said Jordan Vita, vp of product. [Hollywood Reporter]

Given that both Instagram and TikTok share hardly any revenue with their content creators, it’s smart that the Times is at least establishing a platform where these videos can be more directly monetized. Most smaller news outlets don’t have that same opportunity — either because they don’t have a mobile app or don’t produce enough shortform video to justify a dedicated tab.

How a small journalism nonprofit is holding the largest pharma companies to account

For decades, Diane Salvatore helped lead some of America’s most recognizable magazine brands — including Consumer Reports, where rigorous product testing and consumer safety were core to the mission. Now, as executive director of the MedShadow Foundation, she’s applying that same watchdog mentality to one of the most opaque corners of the marketplace: prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

In a recent interview, Diane walked through how MedShadow operates as a nonprofit investigative newsroom, its expansion into social media video, and its plan to build a donor-supported model that funds independent health journalism.

Check out the interview over here.

Jonathan Rick’s writing appears in hundreds of mainstream publications, but it rarely includes his byline.