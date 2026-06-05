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Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

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M. Louisa Locke's avatar
M. Louisa Locke
6h

I think that any study that concentrates on trad publishers (and print) to define trends misses the boat. As a reader, I love short stories, and once I got my Kindle (and now my iPhone), and could access short story anthologies, (which self-published authors put out routinely) I have completely replaced my reading of short fiction in magazines. I love that I can get these cheaply (which indie authors understand--mine range from 99 cents to 1.99 for single story, 3.99 for collection of 4)) , I actually read more short stories now than novels because I can read iwhen I have just a little time (like in doctor's waiting room, or DMV, etc, or before bed.

But as an indie author, these short stories (I have 8, plus 3 collections) have been very successful. act as loss leaders and keep readers happy in between my novels. Since 2010 when I started as indie, I have sold over 68,000 copies of my short stories and made $40,000. If you expand to my novellas, the impact is even greater. So, my answer is yes there is market....and it might be untapped by trad publishers, but it is something they could tap if they were willing to keep price low enough and make available through ebooks (or print or audiobook anthologies).

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Mike Searles's avatar
Mike Searles
6h

To your earlier point...

“found that 45% of audiobook listeners have listened to an audiobook on YouTube, up from 35% in 2024.”

That's me! I'm 68. An avid consumer of audio books. Have had an Audible account since 2017 in which I've added 169 titles. Yet I'd say half my listening of audio books today is on YouTube. But... I do have a Premium YT account. Without that I know, in some cases, the interrupting-ads would make listening unbearable.

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