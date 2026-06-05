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Is YouTube going to accidentally dominate the audiobook market?

Bloomberg reports on a new Edison Research survey that “found that 45% of audiobook listeners have listened to an audiobook on YouTube, up from 35% in 2024.”

Now, most major book publishers don’t distribute their audiobooks on YouTube, which means at least some portion of that listening is likely coming from pirated works. But I also know a growing number of self-published authors are distributing their fiction on YouTube alongside traditional audiobook marketplaces like Audible.

Why? For the same reason any creator distributes content on YouTube: it has massive reach and a fairly generous revenue-sharing program. I’ve seen anecdotal claims from authors who say they’re generating thousands of dollars a month from YouTube audiobooks — and that the success of those videos has led to increased sales of their print editions.

There are some pretty interesting implications to this trend.

The first is that it opens up a business model the book industry has largely avoided: advertising. For reasons I’ve never quite understood, book publishers haven’t shown much interest in experimenting with ads, even though the rise of ebooks would have made dynamic ad insertion relatively easy. Many of the largest publishers are sitting on massive back catalogs of books that are no longer in print, so why not release free ad-supported versions? It always seemed like low-hanging fruit.

The other major implication is that YouTube may accidentally become a major force in book publishing in the same way it stumbled into podcasts.

Remember, in the early days, YouTube made no major push into podcasting and offered very few podcast-specific features. Creators simply started building studios and uploading full-length video recordings of their episodes to their channels. Then, seemingly overnight, YouTube became one of the dominant podcast platforms — and in the process, completely reshaped the industry.

This is what happens when you’re the only major social platform that actually shares a meaningful portion of revenue with your creators: you become a gravitational force for new talent and basically start slowly taking over every aspect of the creative industry. It’s the perfect content flywheel.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Jessica Dante’s walked through her strategy for turning “drive-by” YouTube viewers into customers.

That case study actually sits behind a paywall, but if you’re not ready to subscribe, I also included it in an ebook that you can download over here.

The Casey Neistat era of YouTube is over

The YouTuber Casey Neistat, who built a massive audience through his daily vlog before taking a years-long hiatus in which he only posted sporadically, has recently started producing videos regularly again. But while his old vlogs routinely generated millions of views, his new ones often struggle to reach even half a million.

According to Axios, he blames this audience shift on the YouTube algorithm:

His own videos that he considers mediocre have attracted millions of views while ones he believes are among his best have not gained traction. “The work that I create is now slave to this AI-driven algorithm that is optimized for something that I no longer have any understanding of,” Neistat said.

I should start by noting that there’s some truth to what he’s saying. Neistat ran his daily vlog from 2015 to 2016, and back then YouTube was still largely a subscription-driven platform — meaning the homepage primarily consisted of videos from creators you had chosen to follow. The TikTokification of the internet changed all that, with YouTube now weighing a wide array of signals to surface content you’re likely to find interesting, even if you’ve never smashed that subscribe button.

But there are other factors at play that go beyond algorithmic changes.

The first is that Neistat simply hasn’t been nurturing his fan base. Over the past decade, he’s posted only sporadically, sometimes going months between new videos. That core audience that tuned in every single day for his vlogs eventually moved on with their lives and developed new entertainment habits.

Even more important, though, is that YouTube itself changed in a way that disfavors Neistat’s particular style of storytelling.

What made Neistat so popular in the first place was that he pioneered a new style of vlogging — one that applied Hollywood-level production and editing techniques to a format that had previously been dominated by dorm-room amateurs. He and his brother Van cut their teeth in the 2000s New York film scene, getting hired by major brands to shoot commercials and eventually landing a short-lived HBO show.

When Neistat started vlogging in 2015, he brought many of those skills with him. Rather than relying on the webcams or point-and-shoot cameras that were common among vloggers at the time, he carried around a DSLR. He set up establishing shots, licensed music, and applied cinematic techniques that were still relatively foreign to the YouTube creator ecosystem. (For a complete breakdown of his pioneering style, check out this excellent Nerdwriter video.)

Flash forward to today, and those production advantages have largely disappeared. The biggest YouTubers now sometimes spend tens of thousands — even millions — of dollars per video. They hire professional editors, producers, and camera operators. Neistat simply can’t differentiate himself through production value alone anymore.

But there’s another important shift: the new era of YouTube increasingly resembles television. The most successful channels often rely on episodic content and repeatable formats — the kind that encourages binge watching. Neistat’s vlogs, by contrast, are eclectic and unpredictable, with no two videos following the same formula. He calls them “movies” because they function almost like standalone films that just happen to feature recurring characters.

That likely makes them harder for YouTube’s recommendation system to categorize. They don’t fit neatly into an identifiable niche, which means the platform has a harder time figuring out exactly who to recommend them to.

Either way, I’m happy Neistat has returned to vlogging. I was a huge fan of the daily vlog era, and I still enjoy the unpredictable creativity he brings to his movies. I hope he keeps making them.

Want to support my work without becoming a subscriber?

I get it. We’re all succumbing to subscription fatigue, and not everyone is eager to take out their credit card and sign up for yet another monthly payment.

Luckily, there’s another way for you to financially support all the free content I publish in the newsletter and podcast.

I packaged 25 of my media entrepreneur case studies into an ebook spanning 182 pages and over 53,000 words. I’m pretty confident there isn’t another book on the market that’s packed with this many insights for how to build a successful content business.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a YouTuber, podcaster, newsletter writer, or traditional news publisher — you’re going to find strategies here that you can incorporate into your own business.

You can purchase the ebook over here.

Is there an untapped market for short fiction?

The WSJ wrote about a new media startup that will specialize in short fiction:

The company this month plans to start publishing short stories in Drafting, its ad-supported Substack about culture and fashion. The prose will be aimed less at the high-falutin readers of literary magazines and more at young people with an interest in the cultural zeitgeist. Run-A-Muck’s bigger plan is to see which stories land with readers and turn them into the backbone of other money-making projects. Short stories from Hemingway’s tales to “Brokeback Mountain” and 2017’s “Cat Person” have long been source material for movies. Run-A-Muck thinks they could also expand into full-length novels, podcasts, TV shows, immersive events, digital shorts, microdramas and other vertical-video formats. It also hopes to flip the script, so to speak, publishing short stories based on new and upcoming series and films.

This is definitely interesting. There was a time maybe 70 years ago when a person could eke out a living as a short fiction writer. A lot of major magazines like The Atlantic, Esquire, and Playboy published fiction, and there was a vibrant pulp scene in genres like mystery and science fiction.

Today, the short fiction market is infinitesimally small. Most of the major magazines shuttered their fiction departments. What literary magazines do exist are either run out of universities or serve as vanity projects. The largest book publishers are uninterested in short fiction collections and really only publish them to keep their marquee writers happy. Writing short fiction is mostly viewed as a stepping stone to land a literary agent so an author can then move on to publishing novels.

This new company isn’t trying to “revive” the short fiction market, exactly, but instead views it as a potential IP launching pad. The idea is that it can acquire short stories relatively cheaply, test their audience appeal on the open web, and then package the most successful ones for adaptations. It would theoretically only have to produce a few big Hollywood projects to justify its overhead.

It’s similar to a trend that emerged a few years ago, when magazines began hiring people specifically tasked with shopping their narrative storytelling to Hollywood studios.

Honestly, I’m pretty skeptical of this model. Hollywood production is notoriously slow and unpredictable. Short fiction just isn’t popular enough to generate meaningful audience data, and it’s a pretty huge lift to take the bare-bones scaffolding of a short story and expand it into a full-length movie or TV show.

But it seems like a cool project! I have a soft spot for short fiction — I used to write a bunch of it in high school and college and even began dabbling in it again recently. I’d love to be proven wrong on this.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Quick hits

The Cut wrote about the rise of “loneliness influencers” who claim to live alone and have no friends. While there’s obviously something bleak about these videos, they’re not necessarily created to elicit sympathy. Instead, they seem designed to normalize the solo lifestyle and foster a sense of acceptance around living outside traditional social structures. [The Cut]

A VC firm has launched a reality show on YouTube where it gathers prominent tech founders and investors for a game of Mafia. [Newcomer] At least it’s more entertaining than simply launching another TBPN clone.

40% of The Guardian’s revenue now comes from outside the UK. A decade ago it was 8%. [Press Gazette]

How a niche newsletter about startups evolved into a data business

When Will Richards first started compiling news about startups, he wasn’t trying to launch a media company. He was working at a family office and needed a better way to track what was happening across the Australian startup ecosystem. After realizing there wasn’t a single place that aggregated all this information, he began sending out a weekly email. That side project eventually evolved into Overnight Success, a newsletter read by thousands of founders, investors, and startup operators.

But Richards didn’t stop at building a newsletter. He’s since expanded Overnight Success into a broader business that includes sponsorships, a startup database, and an investment syndicate. In our interview, we discussed how he grew within such a narrow niche, why a small audience can still attract major sponsors, and how he’s turning years of startup coverage into a valuable data product.

You can watch the interview on YouTube.

If you want to listen to an audio version, subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]