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Quick hits

1: A few months ago, YouTube updated its Partner Program to require Shorts creators to generate at least 10 million views every 90 days to qualify for ad revenue sharing. The change sparked considerable backlash from creators, some of whom argued that the threshold was impossibly high for all but the largest accounts.

Now it’s apparently testing out an invite-only “bonus” program to incentivize Shorts creators.

From Net Influencer:

The structure combines a baseline payment with a performance-based bonus. According to Google’s documentation, participants must upload a minimum number of public Shorts, specified in their individual invitation, within each calendar month to receive the promotional offer’s minimum payment. A separate monthly promotional bonus is available based on “valid, engaged Shorts views as determined by Google,” though the documentation specifies creators are “not guaranteed receipt” of that bonus. Engagement metrics go through a validation process that can take several days, and Google states the final validated numbers may differ from what creators see elsewhere, including in YouTube Analytics.

I’ve always been skeptical of bonus programs because of their arbitrary approach to creator monetization. The payout calculations are opaque, the platform gets to arbitrarily choose which creators are eligible, and the bonuses can be discontinued at any moment.

One thing I’ve always praised YouTube for is its clear monetization guidelines. Creators know exactly what they need to do to qualify for the Partner Program, and they have a pretty good understanding of how their payouts are calculated. I really hope this isn’t a sign that YouTube is moving toward a Meta-like system that gives it more flexibility to reduce how much revenue it shares with creators.

2: The Hollywood Reporter profiled TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, offering an interesting look at the challenges of transitioning from child stardom to adult stardom. Obviously, child stars have been around for more than a century, but never before has it been so easy for a random kid filming videos in their bedroom to suddenly reach millions of people. We’re only now seeing the first generation of adults emerge from this phenomenon, and I’m interested to hear their perspectives on how sudden fame shaped their childhoods — for better and worse.[Hollywood Reporter]

3: Business Insider reports that Netflix has stopped talking about its video podcast offerings and may be even reducing their exposure in the feed. [Business Insider]

I don’t know that this necessarily means its podcast strategy is failing; it could be that Netflix is mainly using these podcasts as filler content and algorithmically serving them to the people most likely to watch them. Basically, in that case the podcasts are there for churn reduction, ensuring that some swath of Netflix’s subscriber base has something to watch when they open up the app.

If I were running Netflix, I’d hire a team to comb through long podcast episodes, pull out the most compelling segments, and package them with catchy titles — essentially replicating what many podcasters already do on YouTube. At the end of each clip, viewers would be prompted to watch the full episode.

4: The Columbia Journalism Review has a good piece on how MS NOW is beefing up its journalism capabilities now that it can no longer rely on NBC News for newsgathering. [CJR]

From the piece:

The network is investing millions of dollars into its newsgathering division, hiring more than three dozen reporters and hundreds of producers, editors, and other support staff just as competitors, including CNN, are cutting costs. (A spokesperson for MS Now declined to provide details on the newsgathering budget.) That is still a fraction of the size of NBC News—which has around two thousand employees—but a year in, MS Now has landed big stories.

How a 45-year-old magazine is building a B2B media empire

When Shane Greer took over the magazine Campaigns & Elections in 2011, it was in a sorry state.



Founded back in 1980, the outlet had once been the gold standard for reporting on the political operatives who help candidates and corporations influence elections.



But by 2011, the magazine was limping along, with its print edition and events struggling to break even. That year, it was acquired by a private equity firm, which installed Greer to run it. In a very short period of time, he killed the print edition, expanded its online reach, and revived its events business.



Then in 2015 he and his business partner Shane D’Aprile acquired Campaigns & Elections, and they immediately set about expanding the company into new niches and regions. Today, there’s not only Latin American version of C&E, but the company also bought a B2B media outlet that covers the cannabis industry.



In a recent interview, the two Shanes walked me through their initial strategies for righting the C&E ship, explained why they acquired the magazine, and outlined their plans to build out a B2B media empire.

Check out the interview over here.

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