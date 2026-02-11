Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

Why YouTube Should Bring Originals Back

YouTube shut down its Originals division in 2022 because it didn’t align with the platform’s creator-first strategy. But now that YouTube has become the undisputed leader in TV viewership, the case for reviving Originals is much stronger. The platform is in direct competition with major streamers for the premium TV advertisers that want their brands associated with high-quality content, and it finally has the revenue flywheel needed to properly monetize expensive productions. Without a move in this direction, YouTube risks losing its biggest creators to companies like Netflix that are willing to pay far more than what creators can earn through AdSense alone. [Scalable]

Fox expands its podcast footprint

All eyes are on Netflix's moves into video podcasting, but Fox also continues to make interesting investments in the space. Last year it acquired Red Seat Ventures, a podcast advertising company that had signed deals with multiple cable news outcasts, including multiple Fox News hosts. Now it's buying a podcast paid subscription platform that competes with companies like Patreon and Substack. Fox's streaming platform Tubi also recently acquired one of the leading true crime podcast networks. [Hollywood Reporter]

2,799

That’s the number of sponsorships I’ve tracked in my Newsletter Sponsorship Index, a spreadsheet where I log the brands buying ads across hundreds of B2B and B2C newsletters.

If you use this spreadsheet to sell just one sponsorship, then you’ve more than paid for the price of the subscription to my Substack (which only costs $150 a year). Check it out.

Bloomberg profiles a new Twitch star

It's incredible that a B-tier creator I've never heard of can get 327,000 people to sign up for a monthly paid subscription while the vast majority of legacy newspapers and magazines haven't hit that milestone. [Bloomberg]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Hitting the social media jackpot is harder than ever — and it’s changing the creator economy

The top 10 most popular creators on YouTube and TikTok hardly changed in the past year, which means it's getting harder and harder to break through as a generalist creator and amass millions of followers. In the coming years, the newer creators who succeed will be the ones who niche down and develop small, passionate communities. [Business Insider]

Lydia Chavez originally used it as a teaching tool for her journalism students.

The Complicated Legacy of Bob Iger

It seems indisputably true that Bob Iger ultimately damaged his legacy by coming back to run Disney a second time. When he passed the reins, the company was at the height of its power. Now he'll be remembered as undermining his handpicked successor and then overseeing Disney's waning influence as companies like Netflix and YouTube became the dominant platforms for consuming media. [Puck]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Why athletes are the new super creators

It’s no longer enough for aspiring pro athletes to simply excel at their sport; they also have to be skilled at building and maintaining their own fanbases. We’re likely to see more young athletes coached from an early age on how to create social media content and grow an audience. Over time, teams may even begin factoring an athlete’s social media following into their recruiting decisions. [Inside the Creator Economy]

Are you following me on social?

You can follow me on Substack Notes, Threads, my private Facebook group, LinkedIn, Bluesky, and Twitter.

A couple teenagers launched a media company that now drives 240 billion annual views

Kit Chilvers started posting memes on Instagram when he was 14, treating the platform like a video game and obsessing over what made posts take off. A decade later, that experimentation has turned into Pubity Group, a bootstrapped social media company with roughly 170 million followers and hundreds of billions of annual views.

In a recent interview, Kit broke down how he cracked early Instagram growth, why wholesomeness turned out to be a massive business opportunity, and how he’s trying to turn platform-native virality into durable media brands, original franchises, and real revenue.

Check out the interview on YouTube.

If you want to listen to an audio version, subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

Netflix is getting more efficient with its content spending Media holding companies should give failed acquisitions back to their founders More and more creators are hiring outside CEOs Spotify is no longer competing with Apple Music AI has come for romance novels

Let’s jump into it…

Netflix is getting more efficient with its content spending