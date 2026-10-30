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The Newsroom of Tomorrow
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The Newpress bet lines up with what we heard from newsrooms for our short video report: Denník N earns a few thousand euros a month on YouTube, mostly from long videos, while short video brings in about 200 euros. In the YouTube data we analysed, the median top video was 81 seconds long, yet 3–10 minute videos had the highest median views.

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