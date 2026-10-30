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Let’s jump into it…

Quick hits

1: I don’t think anyone had high hopes for Versant when it was spun off from Comcast — everyone just assumed it would remain a profitable-but-declining cable business — but credit is due to CEO Mark Lazarus for making aggressive moves to diversify the business, from launching a digital subscription offering for MS NOW to acquiring a sports technology company. Now the company is debuting a bunch of new FAST channels that will include content from CNBC, Oxygen and E!. [Variety]

2: YouTube announced it crossed 150 million paid subscribers to its music and premium services. [Hollywood Reporter]

It never stops being impressive that YouTube managed to build a massive content subscription business without really placing anything behind paywall. This is similar to what Spotify accomplished, of course, but the difference is YouTube’s also built a massive ads business as well — something Spotify’s struggled with.

Add these two revenue streams together, and YouTube’s probably generating $62 billion a year, with a significant chunk of that going to content creators. That’s why it really pisses me off that Instagram had the gall to launch a longform video offering without any revenue share. Think of how much larger and vibrant the creative community could be if Meta actually paid creators in a meaningful way.

3: A big development in the world of book publishing: Amazon is adding unlimited audiobook consumption into its Kindle Unlimited app, which it’s rebranding as Kindle+. [ZDNET]

For the uninitiated, Kindle Unlimited was a 100% opt-in program where authors could have their books included in a subscription bundle that pooled revenue and then paid out based on the amount of time users spent reading an individual author’s books. While some traditionally-published titles are available on the platform, it’s been largely populated by self-published ebooks. It’s estimated to distribute upwards of $800 million to authors this year — so it’s a sizable portion of the book market.

Amazon has long enjoyed something close to a monopoly in the audiobook market, but Spotify and even YouTube are starting to make inroads. I think this is a smart move on Amazon’s part because it adds even more value to its bundled subscription offering. Neither Spotify nor YouTube can offer the same integration because they don’t publish ebooks. My hope is that this increasingly aggressive competition will expand the overall market for audiobooks and ultimately generate more revenue for authors.

4: I’m kind of late to writing about this, but I’m super intrigued by the news that Newpress — the media company run by Johnny and Iz Harris — has taken on $12 million in funding and also hired former 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens. [Publish Press]

Newpress is building a network of talented video journalists who publish advertising-supported free content on their respective YouTube channels and then further monetize their audiences through paid subscriptions on the Newpress website. Unlike many news creators who churn out content daily, Newpress has developed a business model that supports ambitious, longform documentary journalism that can take weeks or even months to produce. To make that possible, it employs an entire team of behind-the-scenes producers, animators, editors, and fact-checkers — along with a full-time composer.

It’ll be interesting to see what Owens brings into the mix. 60 Minutes is obviously one of the most respected news brands, and this gig provides an opportunity to build a formidable competitor to his former workplace, which is now overseen by Bari Weiss, who he’s publicly criticized.

5: Earlier today I recorded a podcast episode where I predicted Instagram would begin writing large checks to get a handful of prominent creators to upload longform content to its horizontal video feed, and sure enough Business Insider reported that the company is doing just that. [Business Insider]

From the piece:

Not every deal is equal. The Meta-owned platform has offered select creators $50,000 to post long-form video to its new “Features” product, while others have been offered six-figure deals, some of which have reached $500,000, Business Insider exclusively learned. “We’ve been public about the fact that we are funding Features content directly with some creators right now to support them,” a Meta spokesperson told Business Insider. “The details of those deals are confidential, but we’re excited to see the content going live.”

Look, I never blame creators for taking the money, but let’s be clear about what’s happening here: Instagram is paying large creators to attract audiences to its longform content, hoping that increased engagement will encourage many more creators to upload their own longform videos for free in order to capitalize on the platform’s reach. This isn’t a precursor to a more robust revenue-sharing program.

As I discussed on the podcast episode — which will come out tomorrow — Meta is going to avoid sharing revenue with creators for as long as it can get away with it. I think the only realistic way that changes is if platforms with built-in revenue sharing — like YouTube, Spotify, and Substack — capture so much market share that Meta is forced to reconsider its approach. Until then, it has little incentive to stop benefiting from creators’ free labor.

How a few college students bootstrapped one of the largest sports media websites in the world

In today’s episode, we’re speaking to Suryansh Tibarewala, the co-founder of Essentially Sports.

EssentiallySports began in 2014 as a bootstrapped passion project started by Suryansh and his co-founders while they were college students in India. It started as a simple WordPress site focused on tennis and Formula One. The site ran for four to five years with virtually no revenue, relying largely on volunteer contributors.

But then in 2018, the site’s founders decided to quit their day jobs and go all in. They expanded the sports coverage, found reliable advertising partners, and eventually grew EssentiallySports into one of the largest sports sites ranked by Comscore – all without raising outside capital.

In a recent interview, Suryansh walked through the site’s early days, its expansion into US sports, and its B2B live events strategy.

You can check out the interview over here.

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