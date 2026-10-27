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The newsroom that built its business entirely around social media

When Ramin Beheshti co-founded The News Movement in 2021, he wanted to build a news organization that could reach younger audiences without relying on traffic to a traditional website. Instead of trying to lure readers away from platforms like TikTok and Instagram, the company would produce journalism specifically designed for those platforms and figure out how to monetize the resulting audience. Five years later, that experiment has evolved into Caliber, a media holding company with more than 60 employees and a growing portfolio of brands that includes The Recount, Capsule, and a new news aggregation app called SaySo. Along the way, Beheshti has had to rethink everything from how his journalists produce videos to the company’s business model.

In a recent interview, Beheshti explained why Caliber abandoned its initial reliance on traditional sponsorships in favor of building a branded content agency, how it learned to turn shortform social audiences into viewers of longer YouTube videos, and why he believes the future of his company lies in helping independent creators build sustainable media businesses without giving up their independence.

You can watch the interview on YouTube or subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

A24’s brilliant marketing strategy for You Can See Everything Can you now make a full-time income from writing short fiction? Instagram found a new way to avoid sharing revenue with creators

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Instagram found a new way to avoid sharing revenue with creators