For most of the social media era, news publishers treated platforms like Instagram as little more than referral engines. The goal was to capture attention long enough to push users toward a website, where the “real” journalism lived and the advertising impressions could be monetized. But that strategy always assumed audiences actually wanted to leave the platform they were already on.

Sam Koslowski believed young audiences didn’t.

Back in 2013, while traveling through Europe on a gap year, Koslowski had a realization that would eventually become the foundation for The Daily Aus, a social-first Australian news outlet that now reaches more than 1.5 million people a month. His friends constantly asked him to summarize the news for them before dates or social events. They didn’t want deep reporting or lengthy analysis. They wanted enough context to feel informed. And critically, they wanted it delivered in the same environment where they were already spending their time: social media.

At the time, most media executives still viewed platforms like Instagram as unserious distribution channels. Twitter was where journalists lived. Facebook was where publishers chased traffic. Instagram was mostly filtered photos and travel shots. But Koslowski noticed something traditional publishers missed.

“So none of my friends were on Twitter or Facebook,” he said. “They were on this newly emerging social media platform called Instagram. So I saw a massive opportunity there to jump onto it first.”

A decade later, that bet has turned The Daily Aus into one of Australia’s fastest-growing youth-focused media brands. The company has more than 500,000 Instagram followers, a newsletter audience approaching 150,000 subscribers, a top-ranked daily news podcast, an expanding video operation, and an 18-person newsroom. But perhaps more importantly, it represents a blueprint for how news organizations can build brand affinity with audiences that largely abandoned traditional media years ago.

In my interview with Koslowski, we discussed why Instagram was the ideal platform for launching the company, how it monetizes its content, and where he hopes to expand in the coming years

Let’s jump into it…

Building a News Product Native to Instagram

The original insight behind The Daily Aus was deceptively simple: what if social media wasn’t just the top of the funnel?

Koslowski came from a journalism family and started his career as a social media producer at News Corp’s Fox Sports division in Australia. There, he watched firsthand how publishers approached platforms during the 2010s. Social media teams existed primarily to drive pageviews back to websites. Engagement on-platform mattered only insofar as it generated clicks.

“There was always one eye on social media growth,” he said, “but the ultimate goal was to get those page views and to get those page impressions.”

Even then, though, he could sense the platforms evolving into something more autonomous. Fox Sports experimented with live tweets integrated into broadcasts, hinting at a future where social content itself became part of the media experience rather than merely a traffic source.

But Koslowski didn’t immediately act on his idea. The Instagram handle for The Daily Aus sat dormant for years until a breakup — and advice from his therapist to start a new project — pushed him into motion. He posted on LinkedIn looking for a co-founder and connected with Zara Seidler, another young Australian working in news who shared the same frustration: traditional journalism wasn’t speaking to young audiences in a way that felt accessible.

The two launched The Daily Aus in 2017 as a purely Instagram-native publication.

Initially, the product lived entirely inside Instagram Stories. Every morning at 8 a.m., they would publish summaries of the top four stories of the day plus one positive news item. At the time, Instagram’s product limitations actually shaped the editorial format. Carousel posts didn’t yet exist. Text-heavy news explainers on Instagram were still rare. Most publishers were still awkwardly stuffing context into captions.

“We didn’t really know what we were doing,” Koslowski admitted. “No one in the world thought about using text on Instagram yet.”

Growth was painfully slow. Three years in, the account had only a few thousand followers, most of them friends and acquaintances. But even at that scale, Koslowski noticed something important happening: habit formation.

If the team published late, followers would message asking where their morning stories were.

“That sense of routine, community, habit was already forming with a very small audience,” he said.

That early signal would prove critical later.

COVID Turned Social News Into a Utility

Like many digital media startups, The Daily Aus experienced its breakout moment during the pandemic.

Australia implemented some of the strictest COVID lockdown policies in the world. State leaders held daily press conferences explaining case counts, restrictions, vaccine guidance, and evolving regulations. Suddenly, young people who had previously ignored politics and public policy found themselves urgently needing information about government decisions.

The Daily Aus adapted quickly. Koslowski and Seidler began summarizing these lengthy press conferences into digestible Instagram carousel explainers optimized for mobile consumption.

The format fit the moment perfectly.

Young Australians didn’t necessarily want to sit through hour-long televised briefings. But they did want to know whether they could leave their homes, visit family, or travel. The Daily Aus translated institutional language into concise, shareable summaries native to Instagram.

The growth that followed was explosive.

In 2020 alone, the account jumped from roughly 4,000 followers to 40,000. Much of that growth happened not through algorithmic discovery but through private sharing.

“Our dominant growth driver that year was actually in private DMs,” Koslowski said. “People sharing these posts in group chats or sending it to their friend or their parents.”

That distinction matters because it speaks to the type of value The Daily Aus was creating. The content wasn’t merely optimized for virality. It became socially useful. Followers passed posts along because the information solved immediate problems for people they knew.

By early 2021, Koslowski and Seidler decided the momentum justified taking the company full time. They raised a modest friends-and-family funding round that essentially paid them minimum wage for a year.

Then, almost immediately after quitting their jobs, the global news cycle intensified further.

“We quit our jobs on the same day,” Koslowski recalled. “It was January 5, 2021. And 24 hours later we had a major event in Washington.”

The timing accelerated everything.

Expanding Beyond Instagram Without Sacrificing the Brand