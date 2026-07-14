For years, the audiobook industry followed a simple formula. Consumers typically purchased titles through services like Audible, publishers mainly targeted existing book buyers, and new titles spread through bestseller lists, retailer promotions, and word of mouth. It was a profitable business that grew steadily, but it was largely built for people who already listened to audiobooks.

Spotify believes that approach leaves a much larger audience untapped. Rather than asking consumers to commit to an entire audiobook before they’ve heard a chapter, the company has embedded audiobooks inside its existing Premium subscription, allowing millions of users to sample books alongside music and podcasts. The strategy isn’t simply about competing with incumbent audiobook retailers. It’s an attempt to reposition audiobooks as another everyday form of digital entertainment—one that benefits from recommendation algorithms, frictionless discovery, and an audience that already spends hours each day inside Spotify’s ecosystem.

That shift required more than simply licensing a catalog. It meant convincing an industry accustomed to ownership-based purchases to embrace a fundamentally different consumption model. Duncan Bruce, Spotify’s director of audiobooks partnerships and licensing, has spent the past four years leading those publisher relationships while helping build the company’s audiobook business from the ground up. In the process, Spotify has expanded from roughly 150,000 audiobook titles at launch to more than 700,000 today, while capturing an estimated quarter of the U.S. audiobook market and introducing millions of subscribers to the format for the first time.

In a recent interview, Bruce explained how Spotify convinced publishers to embrace a radically different distribution model, why casual sampling is unlocking new audiences for authors, and how the company is using AI and product innovation to make audiobooks more accessible without replacing human creativity.

Let’s jump into it…

Betting That Audiobooks Could Become Mainstream

Bruce’s career made him an unlikely disruptor—and an ideal translator between traditional publishing and one of the world’s largest technology platforms.

After beginning his publishing career in educational textbooks, including work across Africa, he spent a decade at Penguin Random House managing digital sales during the explosive growth of ebooks and digital publishing. His responsibilities eventually encompassed ebooks, audiobooks, Amazon, and virtually every digital sales channel outside traditional bookstores.

That background gave him a front-row seat to the audiobook industry’s transformation. Once confined to bulky CD collections aimed largely at visually impaired readers and library borrowers, audiobooks gradually became one of publishing’s fastest-growing formats as smartphones and digital distribution removed many of the logistical barriers to listening.

“It’s continuing to grow at a rapid rate,” Bruce said. “Last year we believe that audiobooks actually overtook ebooks in terms of revenue for publishers.”

But despite that growth, the market remained unusually concentrated. Audible had built an overwhelming share through its monthly credit system, which effectively encouraged listeners to purchase one audiobook at a time. The model worked well for dedicated audiobook fans, but it also created friction. Choosing the wrong book meant wasting a monthly credit, making experimentation costly for casual listeners.

When Spotify began exploring audiobooks, Bruce saw an opportunity to solve a different problem than simply competing with Audible.

He joined in 2022, just as Spotify was preparing its broader audiobook push.