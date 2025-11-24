When Tomiwa Aladekomo took over Big Cabal Media eight years ago, the company was little more than two promising publications that were read mostly within Nigeria. He stepped in not as a founder, but as someone who had spent years inside every corner of the media world, including music, advertising, brand strategy, and digital publishing. And he saw, even then, that Big Cabal had the potential to diversify its revenue and scale up into one of the most influential media companies in Africa.

In a recent interview, Tomiwa walked through how that early instinct turned into a 100-person company that now stretches across multiple countries and several lines of business. He also discussed how Big Cabal is navigating the same headwinds facing publishers everywhere—including shrinking social traffic and the rise of AI—while also confronting challenges unique to African media.

Check out the interview below:

When Tomiwa Aladekomo took over Big Cabal Media eight years ago, the company consisted of two promising but financially shaky digital publications—TechCabal, a technology news site, and Zikoko, a vibrant youth-culture outlet. Both had a devoted readership within Nigeria, but neither had figured out a sustainable business model. What Big Cabal did have, however, were founders with vision and a media ecosystem on the brink of explosive growth.

Today, the company has grown into one of Africa’s most prominent digital media players, boasting more than 100 employees, multiple revenue lines, a video production arm, a research consultancy, and a suite of live events that draw thousands of attendees from across the continent and beyond. It has built editorial hubs in Lagos, Nairobi, and Johannesburg, expanded into Francophone Africa, and begun experimenting with film, books, and prestige video content.

But the journey, Aladekomo emphasizes, has never been linear.

“I don’t know if I’d say we’re incredibly successful,” he joked. “I think we’ve done a lot of really cool things. But the media business… it is always dicey.”

This is the story of how the company got here, and where Aladekomo believes the future of African media is heading.

A Non-Founder CEO With a Full-Stack Media Background

Unlike many digital-media success stories, Big Cabal Media wasn’t built around a visionary founder-CEO. Aladekomo joined the company after years spent working across nearly every corner of the media and brand landscape.

“I’ve been all up and down the media chain,” he explained. “I’ve been a concert promoter. I’ve worked for a record label in New York. I’ve worked for ad agencies. I’ve sold beer. I was head of digital for Heineken Nigeria.”

That eclectic background turned out to be perfect training for what came next. Before joining Big Cabal, he spent two years running digital operations for The Guardian Nigeria—a crash course in social strategy, advertising, audience development, product, and analytics.

“It was a nice kind of two-year boot camp on all the basics of digital publishing,” he said. “Which is quite a nice thing to do before you become a publisher yourself.”

The founders, Seyi Taylor and Bankole Oluwafemi, brought him in to build the business side after struggling to scale beyond their creative roots. “Somewhere in there, we kind of had the conversation. Seyi asked, do you want to come run this thing? And I said, yeah, that’d be interesting.”

He was installed as CEO. The founders stepped aside but remained shareholders. From day one, he inherited not only two editorial brands but also the challenge that defines digital media everywhere: diversifying revenue.

Evolving the Core Publications

Zikoko launched as a youth-culture site filled with listicles, memes, and personality quizzes—a distinctly BuzzFeed-esque formula that worked well in the early 2010s. But the team quickly realized the brand could evolve into something deeper.

“We started out very BuzzFeed-y. Now we’re probably closer to maybe The Cut or New York Magazine,” Aladekomo said. “A lot of first-person interviews, a lot of conversations with young people about the things that are important to them—relationships, careers, money, their relationship to the government, women’s stories.”

The shift worked. Zikoko has become a home for some of Nigeria’s most compelling original storytelling and has developed a reservoir of intellectual property—stories, narrative formats, and character-driven series—that now feed Big Cabal’s expansions into books, events, and film.

The other outlet TechCabal covers the continent’s rapidly maturing technology ecosystem, functioning somewhere “between TechCrunch and The Information.”

While the news is free, the journalism goes deeper than headlines. The publication employs reporters in Lagos, Nairobi, and Johannesburg, and is expanding into Francophone markets.

Its audience includes founders, investors, policymakers, and global tech watchers hungry for analysis of Africa’s fast-moving innovation economy.

A Business Model Built Around Diversification

Big Cabal’s monetization strategy mirrors that of many global digital media companies—but with adaptations for African markets. Its business models include:

1. Advertising and Sponsorships

Banner ads and newsletter sponsorships remain core pillars. The company also runs a sponsored-post product—essentially a paid press release—through TechCabal’s “Press Room,” which, though not glamorous, remains “surprisingly resilient,” Aladekomo admitted.

2. Social-Native Content and Creator Partnerships

The company produces native content for Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube. LinkedIn, unexpectedly, has become a top source of referral traffic for TechCabal.

They are also building a video-podcast ecosystem modeled loosely on successful American creators like Kara Swisher, Scott Galloway, and MKBHD.

“There’s a lot more white spaces here,” he said. “We’re building our chops to do this in a repeatable way.”

3. A Consulting Arm Built on Data and Research

One of Big Cabal’s most unconventional divisions is TechCabal Insights, its consulting and research unit. Rather than offering subscriptions—which struggle in Africa due to low payment penetration and weak recurring billing infrastructure—the company sells reports, data products, and advisory services.

“It’s building a mini-consulting business inside a media business,” he said. “In the media industry we’re going to have to get more and more creative if we’re going to finance the work that really matters to us.”

A Bet on Film, Books, and Prestige Storytelling

One of Big Cabal’s boldest moves has been its expansion into filmmaking—an arena most media companies would consider out of reach.

Earlier this year, Zikoko released its first series of short films based on audience-favorite columns. The films attracted around a million views, were fully sponsored, and earned widespread praise for production quality.

“For a first-time experiment, we were really pleased with the reception,” Aladekomo said. The company already has three more films on the way and is developing book adaptations of its signature story series, including “Love Life” and “Naira Life.”

The Events Strategy: Where Media Meets Community

If there is one part of Big Cabal’s business that has exploded, it’s events. They include:

1. Moonshot: West Africa’s Flagship Tech Conference

Three years ago, TechCabal consolidated several small sector-specific town halls into one major conference: Moonshot.

The results were immediate.

Last year’s event drew 4,000 attendees from more than 15 countries, along with 145 speakers and investors from around the world.

“It was profitable from year one,” Aladekomo said. “Year two, we 3x’d revenue. This year, we’re growing robustly again.”

Moonshot is now positioning itself as West Africa’s equivalent of global tech gatherings like Web Summit or Slush.

2. Hertitude: Zikoko’s All-Women Festival

Zikoko’s breakout hit in the events space is Hertitude—an annual all-women festival celebrating music, culture, community, and empowerment.

The first event was planned for 150 attendees. They sold 700 tickets on day one.

This year, more than 2,000 women attended.

Everything at the event—from performers to videographers to security personnel—is staffed by women, creating a uniquely safe and celebratory atmosphere.

3. Naira Life Conference: Personal Finance for a New Generation

Built off Zikoko’s beloved “Naira Life” column, this conference brings together young professionals to discuss financial literacy, savings, credit, and wealth building.

For its first year, more than 900 people attended—nearly breaking even, with most sponsors already committed for year two.

The content has become a hit on YouTube, part of a deliberate 360-degree strategy: use events to generate video content, which grows audience channels, which then promote future events.

“You do the event, create great content, get more subscribers—and those subscribers come back for all your future events,” he explained.

Talent: The Next Big Challenge

As the company builds more video formats and expands into podcasts, a familiar media dilemma has emerged: how to manage and retain star talent.

“It’s similar to North America. You’ve got to think about talent contracts, not just employee contracts,” he said. “People develop an affinity for personalities. You have to figure out how to keep them.”

Big Cabal increasingly recruits creators early in their careers, helping them build their brands internally. As they grow, the company is experimenting with new contract types and incentives to keep them.

The Investor Landscape: Global Interest, Local Complexity

Africa’s tech ecosystem experienced its own version of the Silicon Valley funding boom between 2014 and 2021, turbocharged by companies like Paystack entering Y Combinator and attracting Western capital. But as global interest rates rose, investment cooled.

“By 2021–22, impatience had started to set in,” Aladekomo noted. “Is this future here? Is it in five years? Is it in ten?”

Still, Moonshot attracts investors from Japan, China, Europe, and the U.S.—a sign that international interest remains strong, even if the timeline is uncertain.

Local capital, meanwhile, is playing a larger role than ever.

What Comes Next: Francophone Growth, Film, and the Diaspora

Looking ahead, Big Cabal Media is focused on three major expansion priorities:

1. Francophone Africa

The company recently launched a French-language TechCabal newsletter and plans to debut TechCabal.fr next year.

“Those are huge markets we’ve not been dealing with,” he said.

2. Film and Documentary

Zikoko’s first films proved the company can produce high-quality visual storytelling. Now the ambition is to scale into feature-length films and documentaries.

3. Diaspora Audiences

With Afrobeats, Nollywood, and Nigerian fashion dominating global culture, Big Cabal sees enormous opportunity to build media brands for Africans abroad.

“Nigerian culture is really global right now,” Aladekomo said. “There’s a play to build products that connect the diaspora to Africa.”

Moonshot events in North America are already under consideration.

A Media Company as “Talent Accelerator, Event Producer, Film Studio, and Research House”

Few media organizations anywhere—let alone in emerging markets—operate across as many formats as Big Cabal Media now does. It is simultaneously:

a newsroom

a storytelling studio

a research consultancy

an events business

a film incubator

and a talent accelerator

This is not by accident. It is a survival strategy—and an ambitious blueprint.

"In the media industry, we're going to have to get more and more creative if we're going to finance the work that really matters," Aladekomo said.

Big Cabal’s bet is simple: audiences crave community, great stories, meaningful experiences, and cultural connection—and those desires transcend platform changes, ad cycles, and algorithm shifts.

Whether that bet will pay off on a global scale remains to be seen. But for now, Big Cabal Media stands as one of Africa’s most inventive media companies, blazing a path that blends journalism, culture, technology, community, and entertainment into something entirely its own.