Which brands are sponsoring newsletters?

What’s the easiest way to sell sponsorships in your newsletter? Most publishers would tell you to start with the brands that have already advertised in other newsletters. Those are the companies that not only understand the value of newsletters, but are also actively allocating marketing budget toward the medium.

But here’s the problem: there are thousands upon thousands of newsletters out there and no standardized ad units. This means that the only way to have a comprehensive picture of who’s advertising in newsletters is to subscribe to them all and then open them, one by one.

Or you can just save yourself time and check this article page every day. I’ve subscribed to hundreds of the most popular newsletters across a wide range of B2B and B2C niches, and my goal is to catalog the vast majority of the sponsorships that appear within them.

So far, I’ve tracked 489 sponsorships, and that number is quickly growing. You can find the sponsorships in a searchable spreadsheet over here:

Check it out

The AI widgets taking over news sites and extracting our data

From CJR:

DeeperDive, which was unveiled in June, is a product of a company called Taboola, one of the largest native advertising platforms on the internet, with some nine thousand publishing partners. USA Today’s corporate parent—formerly known as Gannett, which recently rebranded as USA Today Co.—runs America’s biggest newspaper chain, and has been in business with Taboola since 2013, amassing user data, selling ads, and suggesting “content you may like.” With the DeeperDive announcement, USA Today set out to “tap into AI-driven automation,” Trisha Gosser, the company’s chief financial officer, said on an earnings call over the summer: the chatbot’s “answer engine” would be housed directly on USA Today and the other sites under its umbrella, drawing from their newsrooms’ material.

I continue to be extremely skeptical that there’s any consumer appetite for website-specific chatbots. Why would I ask a question to a chatbot run by, say, USA Today when I could just go to my general chatbot of choice — whether that’s ChatGPT, Gemini, or some other? Why limit yourself to one news organization when you can have access to the sum total of all human knowledge?

11,000 subscribers for one student’s journalism

This is a fun story about a college student who grew frustrated by the lack of engagement his school newspaper was getting and, in response, launched a curated newsletter that quickly took off, ultimately growing to more than 10,000 subscribers after he began breaking news about staff layoffs at the university. [Creator Spotlight]

The startup devised a unique business model for its newswire service.

How High Will the Ellisons Go?

From Puck:

After [David] Ellison went hostile yesterday with Paramount’s $77.9 billion bid for WBD—his sixth overture so far—he took his jilted-lover relationship-salvage crusade to an investor call and CNBC. “We’re really here to finish what we started,” Ellison told David Faber, still sounding like Kendall Roy in his shock at having been outmaneuvered by Netflix. Ellison reminded everyone—especially Zaslav and his Warner Discovery board and shareholders—that the company wouldn’t even have been in play without him and his very powerful father deciding that one studio wasn’t enough in the first place. Now all those shareholders need to do is simply tear up a signed Netflix deal and its paltry $27.75-per-share cash-and-stock offer and accept Paramount’s clearly superior $30-per-share bid … How high will they go? $32? $35? If Warners rejects his latest bid, Ellison will almost certainly offer more, I’m told. Will Netflix match or exceed that offer? Netflix has restless shareholders. Ellison controls Paramount and does not. Remember, Warner Discovery was trading at less than $10 before the sale chatter began.

It seems pretty clear at this point that David Ellison is just playing with his daddy’s monopoly money and has lost all grasp of the underlying business fundamentals of media. Netflix has such a huge distribution platform that it’s easy to imagine how it could enhance the value of WBD’s huge library — just look at what it did with TV shows like Suits and The Office as examples — whereas Ellison would just be mashing two second-rate streaming services together. There’s no grand strategy here to make the combined Paramount-WBD company greater than the sum of its parts. Ellison should be thankful Netflix outbid him and get back to trying to prove he has a real plan for returning Paramount to its former glory.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

The rate of pay-TV’s decline is slowing

From Axios:

For the first time since 2017, pay-TV subscriptions actually grew quarter over quarter, adding 303,000 net new subscribers in the most recent period, according to new data from equity research firm MoffettNathanson … The rate of decline for pay-TV subscriptions has actually slowed over the past five quarters, which serves as proof that last quarter’s spike wasn’t just a fluke.

You have to wonder whether cable cord-cutting is slowing because streaming apps have raised their prices so dramatically in recent years. At a certain point, subscribing to just a handful of apps costs as much as a skinny cable bundle like YouTube TV, making streaming look far less like a cost-effective alternative.

Forbes cuts dozens of contributing writers

From Press Gazette:

Forbes laid off an unknown number of contributing writers last week as part of a “routine process”. Dozens of writers appear to have had their profiles on Forbes updated in the last week to say that they are “former contributors”. Forbes has since cited the need for a “financially sound” contributor model in an email to staff.

I haven’t read a deep dive into Forbes’s contributor network in a long time. I seem to remember that it once had upwards of 1,500 writers in its network — though my memory might be wrong on this figure. It paid these contributors mostly through a revenue share and monetized their content with programmatic advertising.

Recently though, Forbes got dinged by Google, which removed a lot of its product recommendation content from its index. And the tech platforms in general are just sending a lot less traffic. Finally, Forbes is also trying to grow its subscription revenue, which means it needs to prioritize quality content that actually converts free readers into paid. So I can see why it would be motivated to trim a lot of the fat in its contributor network — the low performers were probably requiring more attention from editors than they were actually worth.

The Verge subscription turns one

The Verge just marked the one-year anniversary of its paid subscription tier and says it has met its subscriber goals, with 85% choosing the annual plan. It achieved this through a combination of a metered paywall and an ad-lite/ad-free experience across its website and podcasts. The outlet also introduced several subscriber-only newsletters. [The Verge]

CNN’s Bari Christmas

The Netflix-WBD merger bought CNN head Mark Thompson some additional time to prove that he has a real vision for CNN’s post-cable TV future. If Paramount had won the bidding war, David Ellison and Bari Weiss probably would have immediately come in and attempted to shake things up — either by getting rid of Thompson entirely or at least undermining his decision-making abilities. Now, CNN will continue to be spun off with WBD’s other cable channels, which means the status quo will continue for the foreseeable future. [Puck]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

404 Media Is Making a Zine

From 404 Media:

404 Media is making a print zine about the surveillance tactics used by ICE, and the ways people are resisting this technology. It will be 16 pages and printed on a risograph printer by a printshop in Los Angeles. It contains both reworked versions of our best reporting on ICE and some new articles for the zine. It will be available at the beginning of January … We have seen our colleagues at The Onion and other independent media outlets bring back the printed word, which, again, is cool, but also comes with other benefits. Print can totally sidestep Big Tech’s distribution mechanisms. It can be mailed, sold in stores, and handed out at concerts. It can be read and passed to a friend, donated to a thrift store and discovered by someone killing time on a weekend, or tossed in a recycling bin and rescued by a random passerby. It is a piece of physical media that can be organically discovered in the real world.

This is super smart, and I think we’re going to see many more independent media outlets experiment with print moving forward. These won’t be mass market monthly magazines, but rather once or twice-a-year editions that can serve as an extra perk for paid subscribers and offer the kind of tactile experience that a lot of consumers still value. Print will be our version of vinyl records — a way to engage with our super fans and enhance our brands. I’m definitely eager to launch a print zine of my own sometime soon.

Netflix and the Hollywood End Game

Much of the coverage of the Netflix/WBD deal has focused on Hollywood consolidation, but this piece makes the good point that YouTube is now, by far, the dominant distributor of TV content, and it has the ability to launch a near infinite number of new TV studios that are pretty much completely independent. As Creator Economy businesses continue to mature, the largest ones will eventually be able to afford the same production values of any Netflix-produced series. [Stratechery]