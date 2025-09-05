Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

Indie Presses Provide a Haven for Midlist Authors

It used to be that book authors started at small presses and eventually graduated to the major publishers once they built up enough of a fan base, but now the opposite is happening; several midlist authors have opted to move back to indie presses so they can get more attention from the editors and other staff. [Publishers Weekly]

MAYBE I WANT AUTHORS TO BE CELEBRITIES

It's becoming increasingly unlikely that a debut book from a completely unknown author will break out and become a huge hit. Like it or not, personal brands matter, and any author looking to make a living from their work needs one if they want to get noticed in this fragmented media environment. [Pine State Publicity]

From Washington Post to Manchester’s Mill Media for new investigations editor

Mill Media has developed a great model for supporting local journalism, proving that people will pay for truly differentiated, exclusive reporting on issues that actually matter to them. I'm especially impressed with how founder Joshi Herrmann managed to replicate his original model across multiple cities. We've seen a few publishers try to do this in the US — City Cast, Axios Local, TAPinto, 6am City — but those companies are primarily focused on monetizing with ads. I haven't seen many digital media companies here try to scale out subscription-funded local news. Why? [Press Gazette]

The New York Times Is Shutting Down Its Audio App

One thing we've learned in recent years is consumers don't like to open multiple apps to listen to things; they expect their music streaming app to have every song in existence and they expect their podcast app to have every podcast in existence — hence why Spotify has pretty much done away with forcing the podcasts it owns to run exclusively on its app. In fact, I'd be curious to know how many New York Times subscribers actually listen to podcasts within its news app. [AdWeek]

CEO Tomiwa Aladekomo walked me through the company’s origin story, explained why he joined in 2018, and outlined its monetization strategy.

The Deadest Dead-End Job in Hollywood?

The role of production assistant used to be an important stepping stone into Hollywood, allowing one to make key industry contacts while also touching every part of the filmmaking process. Now, with the industry contracting, PAs are finding it more difficult to move up into better paying jobs, especially as more TV shows and films are being produced in oversees locations where it's cheaper to just hire someone locally vs flying in a PA from California. [Hollywood Reporter]

David Ellison is on the verge of acquiring Bari Weiss’s The Free Press and tossing her the keys to CBS News

Bari Weiss should definitely take the payout — after all, what journalist alive could turn down between $100 million and $200 million? — but my prediction is that this will go down as one of the worst media acquisitions in history, right up there with AOL buying HuffPost and Newsweek merging with Daily Beast. It seems clear Ellison is intent on giving Weiss some sort of leadership position at CBS News, despite the fact that she's an opinion columnist who has almost no experience in hard news. What's more, she resigned from the New York Times specifically because she didn't get along with her coworkers, so why would CBS News be any different? She'll fit within the culture there like oil and water. [Puck]

Patreon Courts Substack Writers With Paydays in Newsletter Revamp

Patreon's lame newsletter functionality was always its greatest weakness, and what allowed Substack to eat into its market share. The brilliance of Substack was that it allowed creators to build both their free and paid audiences simultaneously, whereas with Patreon you had to build your free audience elsewhere and then push them onto Patreon to subscribe. This created all sorts of unnecessary friction that made it more difficult to convert audiences into paid subscribers.

Here's the question though: will creators be able to launch a free newsletter on Patreon? Also, one of Substack’s other key differentiators is that payments are facilitated through individual Stripe accounts that are owned by the creator, which means they can take their paid subscribers with them if they choose to leave Substack. As far as I know, any paid subscriber to a Patreon account is owned by Patreon. [Adweek]

‘Celebrity Memoir Book Club’ Hosts Unveil Their New Podcast

It's interesting that these two decided to launch a brand new podcast rather than simply rebrand their already-existing one. I see this a lot with creators where they begin to feel siloed within their niche and want to branch out into other topics, but they're nervous their current audience will simply tune out, sending their engagement rates plummeting. [Like & Subscribe]

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear goes national with podcast, the hot format for aspiring politicians

It used to be that every presidential candidate wrote a book; now it seems like every 2028 candidate will launch a podcast. The biggest challenge for these types of politicians is they have to compete in a highly saturated media environment where most of the attention is given to a designated "frontrunner," so it makes sense for them to start building a direct relationship with voters, especially those voters who live outside the states where the candidates are most known. [AP]

Saquon Barkley Is Playing for Equity

Pro athletes today have vastly different retirement prospects than their predecessors 20 years ago. Most have built out their own media channels, which allows them to diversify their revenue streams and ensure they're financially stable long after they walk off the field for the last time. Many are becoming sophisticated investors, taking equity in brands that then benefit from their endorsements. [The Profile]

