Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

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Let’s jump into it…

I’m looking for successful media entrepreneurs to feature in my newsletter and podcast

I am consistently on the lookout for successful media entrepreneurs to interview for my podcast — whether it’s a solo creator or someone running an entire team. I want to feature people who are killing it with YouTube, podcasts, newsletters, or virtually any other type of digital content. I’m especially eager to talk to operators who have really interesting business models.

If this interests you, I created a special landing page for folks who want to pitch me.

Quick hits

1: A video podcast focused on the hospitality industry costs $8,000 per episode to produce, partly because it’s often filmed on location at the interviewee’s workplace. While the show generates very little direct revenue, it serves as a lead generator for the creative agency behind it. [Creator Spotlight]

2: Waitrose, an upscale British supermarket, produces a food podcast that’s generated over 1.3 billion downloads and has over 600,000 YouTube subscribers. It also sold over 2,000 tickets for a live show. Now that’s what I call an amazing content marketing strategy. [The Guardian]

3: Hearst just launched a creator studio designed to connect hand-picked creators with its magazines. In some cases, it pays creators freelance fees to produce video series for a magazine’s social channels. In others, Hearst essentially acts as a talent agency, securing brand deals for sponsored content that runs on the creators’ own channels. [Adweek]

I think this is a smart move, particularly the part where Hearst hires creators to produce content for its existing channels. This allows the company to build its own IP while tapping into the creativity and personal brands of the creators it partners with. The creators, meanwhile, benefit from the credibility and exposure that come with being associated with a legacy media brand, while also adding a new revenue stream to their businesses.

4: Time profiled Caro Claire Burke, a debut novelist who’s already sold 3.5 million copies of her first book. Its plot? “A tradwife influencer wakes up in 1855 and is forced to actually live the lifestyle she’s been selling online.” [Time]

From the piece:

A twisty thriller with a biting voice, it’s the kind of book that you have to discuss with someone else as soon as you finish, and it has soared to zeitgeist-defining status à la Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl, R.F. Kuang’s Yellowface, and Sally Rooney’s Normal People … Good Morning America selected it as their April book club pick. In May, Burke was a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers, one of only a handful of novelists to appear on the show in 2026. These days, authors are lucky to make book-tour stops in a few cities, but Burke has visited 30, and, after a maternity break, is set to continue on to Australia, New Zealand, and multiple countries in Europe. Women dressed as Natalie for Halloween, recruiting friends to go as her chickens, her cows, her useless husband Caleb. The premise of the book was recently a clue on Jeopardy!

Although Burke might seem like an overnight success, she spent at least a decade trying to break into book publishing. After earning an MFA, “she freelanced, publishing essays and short stories, and completed two novels that never sold.” Fortunately, her seven-figure book advance allowed her to quit her job and team up with a friend to launch a podcast that became a huge hit before her novel was even published. By the time the book hit shelves, she already had a sizable fanbase eager to read it.

The accidental ad tech founder: Eric Hochberger’s 20-Year bet on the open web

In 2004, Eric Hochberger co-founded Mediavine, which would eventually become one of the most influential ad management companies on the open web. The company didn’t start as an ad tech firm — it began as a scrappy collection of SEO-fueled fan sites, built by three founders chasing traffic in the early blogosphere. While selling $50 sidebar ads and offering SEO consulting services, Eric and his partners learned firsthand how fragile and inconsistent early digital advertising could be. That experience ultimately pushed Mediavine to build its own header bidding system in 2014, a move that quadrupled the company’s ad revenue and transformed it from a publisher into an ad management platform.



Today, Mediavine represents roughly 17,000 publishers and operates with a 140-person team, primarily serving independent creators rather than legacy media brands. In a recent interview, Eric pulled back the curtain on how programmatic advertising actually works, why “made-for-advertising” sites are siphoning off industry dollars, and how Google’s AI Overviews are reshaping traffic patterns — sometimes wiping out entire businesses overnight.

You can check out the interview over here.

Jer Staes monetizes his podcast through a mixture of local business advertising and paid memberships.