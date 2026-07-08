Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

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Let’s jump into it…

I’m looking for successful media entrepreneurs to feature in my newsletter and podcast

I am consistently on the lookout for successful media entrepreneurs to interview for my podcast — whether it’s a solo creator or someone running an entire team. I want to feature people who are killing it with YouTube, podcasts, newsletters, or virtually any other type of digital content. I’m especially eager to talk to operators who have really interesting business models.

If this interests you, I created a special landing page for folks who want to pitch me.

Quick hits

Ever wonder how the business works behind novels co-written by two authors? They rarely sell twice as many copies as a solo-authored book, and they're almost certainly not written in half the time. “When you’re writing alone, you can go as fast or as slow as you want. You don’t need to coordinate plot structure, character traits, or themes with another writer.” [The Bottom Line]

This newsletter writer built a huge following off the back of LinkedIn and then eventually started landing six-figure brand deals. “The relationship between Kyle’s LinkedIn and newsletter is as much about content strategy as it is about growth. He tests an idea on LinkedIn, waits to see what lands, then develops the winners into a deeper newsletter issue — which he promotes right back on LinkedIn.” [Creator Spotlight] There’s certainly a lot of engagement on LinkedIn if you’re willing to play the optimization game — something I’ve mostly resisted.

It seems to me that Netflix is making a bigger and bigger bet on what I can only describe as non-premium content — stuff that we would typically think of as YouTube content. It’s not that it’s completely divesting from traditional TV shows and movies, but rather that the company thinks it can keep subscribers engaged by serving up lots of cheaper-to-produce fare. The question I have is how much this devalues the brand in the longterm. [Variety]

Two agents from UTA’s creator division explained how their approach differs from that of a traditional influencer agency. While influencer agencies tend to focus primarily on securing sponsorship deals, talent agencies take a broader view, helping creators expand into areas like live events, book publishing, and even traditional Hollywood. [The Verge]

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Luckily, there’s another way for you to financially support all the free content I publish in the newsletter and podcast.

I packaged 25 of my media entrepreneur case studies into an ebook spanning 182 pages and over 53,000 words. I’m pretty confident there isn’t another book on the market that’s packed with this many insights for how to build a successful content business.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a YouTuber, podcaster, newsletter writer, or traditional news publisher — you’re going to find strategies here that you can incorporate into your own business.

You can purchase the ebook over here.