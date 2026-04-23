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Katie Couric’s prescient pivot to indie media

Variety published a profile of Katie Couric, who now runs her own indie media company:

Couric has been freed from corporate media since 2017, when she launched her independent Katie Couric Media. Nearly a decade later, she’s turned it into a thriving enterprise with 40 employees, including more than one million newsletter subscribers (with verticals including news, health, climate, business, food, lifestyle and shopping), a Substack with 130,600 subscribers, more than 10 million social followers, the podcast “Next Question With Katie Couric” (129,000 views/downloads per episode) and more.

I think Couric actually deserves a lot of credit for being prescient about how a personal brand built through legacy media could translate into independent success. Today, it’s increasingly common to see traditional broadcast journalists strike out on their own — from Chris Cillizza to Joy Reid to Chuck Todd to Mehdi Hasan — but Couric made that move at a time when there was far less online infrastructure to support such a career.

In fact, Couric started taking her online brand extremely seriously as far back as 2010 when she hired Erica Anderson — who later went on to work at Twitter, Google News, and Vox Media — as her full-time digital strategist. She was among the first of her broadcast brethren to leverage Twitter as a crowdsourcing tool, and in 2009 she launched what was then called a “webcast” but would today just be considered a video podcast.

Apple TV will probably never be a great standalone business

From Business Insider:

Does incoming Apple CEO John Ternus care about the tech giant’s Hollywood side hustle? Ternus has a lot to figure out as he takes over for longtime CEO Tim Cook, from Apple’s AI strategy to its next hit product. One lower-stakes decision he’ll have to make is what to do with Apple TV, the small video streamer that the company hasn’t said is profitable. “Streaming has long been adjacent to Apple’s mission,” Mike Proulx, the marketing research director at Forrester, told Business Insider. “With Ternus at the helm, that strategy is unlikely to change.” … “Apple TV does not yet make sense as a stand-alone business,” said Brandon Katz, the insights director at entertainment research firm Greenlight Analytics.

Given everything we know about the tough economics of streaming, I sincerely doubt Apple TV will ever be a profitable business. It spends too much on each show while simultaneously not having a large enough content library to achieve much scale. It also has so far refused to monetize with advertising.

Whether the new CEO keeps it as a going concern depends on the existence of internal metrics showing Apple TV somehow helps the company grow its more profitable divisions. Presumably there’s an executive in its TV division who’s right now preparing a slide deck that emphasizes those metrics.

Want to pick my brain on your content strategy?

You’re in luck! I’m now doing one-on-one consulting calls, and you can actually book them directly in my Calendly. I’ve done a bunch of these over the years, and while I’m obviously biased, I feel like most people come away from them with actionable insights for how to better run their content operations.

If for some reason that Calendly link doesn’t work for you, just shoot me an email and we can get one scheduled.

Let a thousand TBPN clones bloom

After OpenAI’s nine-figure acquisition of podcast TBPN, some folks predicted that we’d soon see the launch of a bunch of TBPN clones. Looks like that prediction was correct!

Talking Biz News republished a memo from Fortune about its impending launch of such a clone:

I’m excited to share two important updates as we continue building toward the July launch of Fortune Daily, our new daily show. The show will expand the reach of Fortune’s reporting, providing a dynamic platform for our reporters and editors to discuss their stories, their process and expound on the news our audience relies on to make informed decisions. First, Robert (Bob) Bikel will be joining us as Showrunner of Fortune Daily. Bob is an award-winning journalist and digital video leader with more than 15 years of experience building high-growth audiences and leading cross-platform editorial teams. He is exceptionally well positioned to shape the creative and editorial vision of the show as we build a flagship daily product for the current – and next – generation of business leaders … Second, I’m equally excited to share that Fortune’s very own Ellie Austin will Host Fortune Daily, in addition to continuing her role as Editorial Director of Fortune Most Powerful Women. Ellie brings a sharp editorial voice, a deep understanding of our audience, and a strong on-camera presence that makes her uniquely suited to lead the show each day.

a16z just announced its investment in a TBPN clone and the Information launched its own several months ago.

Is there a huge audience out there looking to turn in live to all these shows? It’s doubtful. Even at its apogee, TBPN only generated modest live viewership numbers.

But maybe Fortune doesn’t need to reach a substantial live audience. What’s interesting about these types of shows is they can be chopped up into lots of different formats including on-demand video, podcasts, and shortform vertical videos. And then whenever a high-profile guest says something newsworthy, their statements can be written up as articles. That was the true lesson of the TBPN model.

a16z is probably not going to disrupt tech media

The VC firm a16z announced investment in a new live show that will be streamed 24/7 on X. The announcement included this cringey line:

The CNN model has to wait for something to happen IRL. But something is always happening on X. And of course, X is — and has always been, the real world. Or at the very least, it’s the place where the people who run the real world make sense of what’s happening.

Look, X still has a lot of users, but you’d have to be living under a rock to not know that there’s been a huge demographic shift since Elon Musk took over, with tens of millions of centrist and liberal users abandoning the platform. Nate Silver and others have compiled compelling data showing that it’s increasingly becoming a right-wing echo chamber that actively shadowbans high quality journalism. The firm’s claim that X represents the “real world” indicates that its leaders have been captured in its echo chamber and are increasingly divorced from mainstream sentiment.

Or maybe I’m just reading too much into it. Either way, I’ve seen some chatter that this show represents the tech elite’s attempt to bypass traditional media — ie, journalists that ask tough questions — and speak directly to consumers. If you think that’s going to happen, let me remind you that a16z tried a similar runaround several years ago when it launched a tech news website called Future. It too triggered a lot of handwringing in the journalism world, only for it to then quietly shutter a year later.

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Luckily, there’s another way for you to financially support all the free content I publish in the newsletter and podcast.

I packaged 97 of my media entrepreneur case studies into an ebook spanning 558 pages and over 200,000 words. I’m pretty confident there isn’t another book on the market that’s packed with this many insights for how to build a successful content business.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a YouTuber, podcaster, newsletter writer, or traditional news publisher — you’re going to find strategies here that you can incorporate into your own business.

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Substack’s international expansion

Substack announced European creators are now generating $90 million annually and that it’s launching some new translation features to make it easier to publish and consume non-English content:

Today, we’re cracking open the world of ideas even further as we introduce new translation features, starting with the ability to translate Notes written in English into 15 languages, or into English from over 100 languages. That means you can now read and engage with writers and creators anywhere from Trondheim to Tokyo. What’s more, in the coming weeks, we’ll also be adding translation to posts, meaning you can take a deeper dive into your favorite writers’ work, wherever they are across the globe.

One interesting thing to note is that it’s been over a year since Substack announced it had reached 5 million paid subscriptions. Up until then, the company had publicly marked each new 1 million milestone. The fact that it hasn’t announced surpassing 6 million suggests one of two things: either it has abandoned that tradition, or paid subscription growth has slowed.

How a niche YouTube channel became a multi-platform travel business

Jessica Dante didn’t set out to build a multi-platform travel media company—she set out to escape one. After an early career managing social media for corporate travel brands, she quickly grew frustrated with the slow-moving, top-down decision-making that defined the industry. So she struck out on her own, initially experimenting with blogging before discovering a more powerful insight: travelers weren’t reading—they were watching. That realization led her to launch a YouTube channel focused on hyper-specific, highly practical London travel advice, a niche that was both underserved and endlessly in demand. Over the next several years, that channel evolved into Dante Media, a business spanning YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, email newsletters, and a suite of high-margin digital travel products.

In a recent interview, Jessica explained how she identified a scalable content niche that didn’t require constant travel, why a “drive-by” audience can be more valuable than loyal fans in certain contexts, and how the rise of AI-generated travel planning is beginning to erode one of her most important revenue streams, forcing her to rethink what parts of her business can still command a premium.

Check out the interview on YouTube.

If you want to listen to an audio version, subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]