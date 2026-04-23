Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

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Michael Fritzell's avatar
Michael Fritzell
3h

Speak to Doomberg, Citrini or Dylan Patel. Doomberg is usually open to chatting.

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The 831's avatar
The 831
12m

Hi!! We're The 831 from Santa Cruz, California. Born from a local broadcast station here (KION News) that shut down seven months ago, we've hit the ground running. The Santa Cruz (831) community is rallying behind us, and so we're now scaling to recruit advertisers and sponsors. We're riding the Substack wave, which has been amazing, and now scaling at an awesome rate after only seven months. We'd love to be included, if possible 😊

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