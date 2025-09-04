I am consistently on the lookout for successful media entrepreneurs to interview for my podcast, and I created this landing page to make it easier for you to pitch yourself for coming on the show.

I’m looking for all kinds of media entrepreneurs, whether it’s a solo creator or someone running an entire team. I want to feature people who are killing it with YouTube, podcasts, newsletters, or virtually any other type of digital content. I’m especially eager to talk to folks who have really interesting business models.

To pitch me, shoot me an email at simonowens@gmail.com. You’ll vastly increase your chances of coming on the show if you include these details:

An overview of what kind of content you create and what channels you publish to. A rough estimate of your audience size. How you monetize your content. Do you generate enough revenue to support at least one full-time person, even if that person is yourself?

I’m looking forward to hearing from you!