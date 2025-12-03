Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

I’m looking for newsletters that monetize with ads

So I’m teaming up with some prominent newsletter writers to create a newsletter sponsorship index. Basically, we want to figure out ways to use our combined audiences to make it easier for brands to find newsletters to sponsor. There’s no cost to being included in this index — the theory behind it is that a rising tide lifts all boats. A lot of brands default to advertising on platforms like Facebook and Google simply because they don’t know how to find good newsletters to sponsor.

There have been a handful of marketplace platforms over the years that tried to solve this problem, but they mostly failed because their business models were predicated on taking a share of the revenue, which meant they needed to control the relationship with advertisers. Our newsletter sponsorship index will instead simply point brands in your direction.

We’ve already added a few hundred newsletters to this index, but we know we’re missing some — hence why I’m writing this note. There are two main qualifications to being considered for the index:

You regularly send out a newsletter. You sell advertising directly into the newsletter.

The index will include everything from legacy publishers like the New York Times to solo creators. If you’d like to be considered, then shoot me an email.

It’d be helpful if you could include three pieces of information in your email:

A link to your newsletter A link to your media kit or any other page you send to advertisers to give them context about your audience A brief note about your success selling newsletter ads in the past. In other words, are you still trying to sell your first ad or have you been selling sponsorships every week for the past three years?

Thanks for your help, and I look forward to driving advertising revenue your way!

YouTube is coming for TV’s money

This is purely anecdotal, but my own YouTube habits have changed dramatically in just the last few months. I used to watch mostly on my laptop during the workday — usually over lunch — but after logging into my account on my TV, it’s become my default streaming app whenever I don’t have a specific show or movie in mind. The real threat to other streamers is that YouTube is turning into the new ambient TV: the place you go to channel-surf and kill time. And that likely accounts for a huge share of the average person’s viewing. [Axios]

Dan’s growing archive of case studies and advice articles have turned his website into a go-to resource for newsletter operators.

NBC News launching digital subscription

This will be an interesting experiment to watch. NBC News is launching a subscription product without putting any content behind a paywall; instead it’ll offer subscribers an ad-free experience for all its website and video content. Obviously, YouTube and Spotify built huge subscription businesses by simply annoying their users with advertising until they agreed to pay up, but we haven’t seen many individual media companies experiment with this model. [Axios]

CNN strikes prediction data partnership with Kalshi

Are we just headed toward a dystopian future where every media outlet is a gambling company? Also, how big could the gambling market really be? I just don’t believe there’s an infinite number of people out there who want to piss away their money making wagers. I feel like the market for gambling apps is getting pretty saturated and everyone’s just competing for the relatively small group of gambling addicts who haven’t yet lost all their savings. [Axios]

How a Gen Xer Became Timothée Chalamet’s Biggest—and Most Divisive—Fan

The creator behind a Timothy Chalamet fan account has become a celebrity in her own right, appearing at red carpet events and even being recognized on the street. [WSJ]

Short-Form ‘Microdramas’ Win Growing Advertiser Support at TelevisaUnivision

Microdramas have become so popular that media companies are now pitching brands on sponsored series that incorporate products into the storylines. [Variety]

What’s coming down the pipeline…

Tomorrow I should have an article and podcast episode about an independent cycling media outlet that launched in 2023 and is entirely funded through paid subscriptions.

PlaqueBoyMax’s Grammy Nomination Caps Off a Big Year for Musicians on Twitch

A popular Twitch streamer has perfected the art of live music streaming by inviting rappers to come into his studio and write songs on the fly. One of the songs that was born during a Twitch studio session is now nominated for a Grammy. I listened to it and it’s a banger. [Bloomberg]

300,000 AI-Animated Poses in an Instant: My Visit to Disney and the New Reality for Cartoons

Disney is trying to walk the thin line of embracing AI to speed up the production process while also keeping the animators in the driver’s seat. “Thanks to this tool, it takes less than five weeks to produce a 5-minute-long episode, whereas it used to take five months.” [CNET]

Move over, Murdoch: will Lord Rothermere be Britain’s most powerful media mogul?

With the Telegraph up for sale, one of the UK’s oldest newspaper families is aiming to swoop in and add it to their portfolio — a move that would put them in rivalry with Rupert Murdoch for political influence in the country. They already own the Daily Mail, which arguably runs the most-visited newspaper website in the world. [Guardian]

