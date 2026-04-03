Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

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Roger Goodell Is Blitzing the Hell Out of Hollywood

With all the anxiety around Hollywood’s shrinking TV and film budgets, it’s worth noting that a larger and larger chunk of every media conglomerate’s content spend is being redirected to the NFL, which keeps pushing its price up for broadcast rights. [Puck]

While it’s true that NFL content is extremely popular, there’s also a huge segment of the population that doesn’t watch football regularly. There may be an arbitrage opportunity for the media company that forgoes football broadcasts and instead invests in other verticals.

In fact, I think it’s worth noting that the two streaming companies that have spent the least on NFL broadcast rights — Netflix and YouTube — are the most popular in the world.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

I’m about to jump on a live Zoom call. You should join me

At 4 p.m. ET today — about a half hour after I send this newsletter — I’m jumping on a live Zoom call to chat with my audience.

There’s no agenda for this meeting — I’m literally going to show up and chat with whoever’s there. It’s not only a great way to meet with me, but also to network with other successful media entrepreneurs and operators.

Want to join the call? You can find the Zoom login info over here.

I’m consistently amazed by the level of expertise that can be found on these calls. Here’s a small sampling of the folks who’ve attended one of my Office Hours:

William Knight, the founder of Early Morning Media, one of the largest B2B publishers in the UK

Adil Husain, founder of the Intelligence Council, a B2B newsletter network

Jack Newsham, a correspondent at Business Insider

Charlie Meyerson, founder of Chicago Public Square, one of the most widely-read newsletters in the city

Anton Protsiuk, senior editor at The Fix Media

How Cruise Influencers Turned the Most Uncool Holiday Into Gen Z’s Hottest Travel Trend

From European Business Magazine:

Cruise influencers do not need the follower counts of mainstream lifestyle creators to generate serious income. A creator with 200,000 highly engaged followers interested specifically in cruising is worth considerably more to Royal Caribbean than a creator with two million followers interested in general travel, because the conversion rate — the proportion of viewers who actually book a cruise — is dramatically higher in the niche account.

Inside Big Cabal Media’s Ambitious Plan to Build Africa’s Next Great Media Company

When Tomiwa Aladekomo took over Big Cabal Media eight years ago, the company consisted of two promising but financially shaky digital publications—TechCabal, a technology news site, and Zikoko, a vibrant youth-culture outlet. Both had a devoted readership within Nigeria, but neither had figured out a sustainable business model. What Big Cabal did have, however, were founders with vision and a media ecosystem on the brink of explosive growth.

Today, the company has grown into one of Africa’s most prominent digital media players, boasting more than 100 employees, multiple revenue lines, a video production arm, a research consultancy, and a suite of live events that draw thousands of attendees from across the continent and beyond. It has built editorial hubs in Lagos, Nairobi, and Johannesburg, expanded into Francophone Africa, and begun experimenting with film, books, and prestige video content.

But the journey, Aladekomo emphasizes, has never been linear.

“I don’t know if I’d say we’re incredibly successful,” he joked. “I think we’ve done a lot of really cool things. But the media business… it is always dicey.”

In a recent interview, Aladekomo walked through how he helped grow Big Cabal into a 100-person company that now stretches across multiple countries and several lines of business. He also discussed how the company is navigating the same headwinds facing publishers everywhere—including shrinking social traffic and the rise of AI—while also confronting challenges unique to African media. [Simon Owens]

That case study actually sits behind a paywall, but if you’re not ready to subscribe, I also included it in an ebook that you can download over here.

After newsroom cuts, The Washington Post turns to creator-led video deals

The Washington Post has been talking about its creator collaborations since August of last year, and we’re finally getting a clearer picture of how these partnerships actually work. [Digiday]

In short, the Post hosts the content on its own verticals while allowing creators to cross-post it to their personal channels — meaning the creators retain ownership of their IP. From what I can tell, the Post then shares sponsorship revenue generated from the content that appears on its own platforms.

So while creators technically own the IP, the Post still benefits from the content long-term, since it lives on its owned channels in perpetuity.

There are tradeoffs. On one hand, this setup likely limits how much the Post can monetize each piece, since it’s competing with identical content on the creators’ own channels. On the other hand, the terms are creator-friendly enough that they could attract top-tier talent.

Ultimately, it’s a low-risk arrangement for both sides — which is exactly what you’d expect for a pilot program. If the Post sees strong returns, it could eventually move toward higher payouts in exchange for owning the IP outright.

Washington Post Upheaval Redraws the DC Media Map

From the Wrap:

[Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg] noted that the Post “has been a deep pool of talent” — one his magazine has tapped before. The Atlantic has hired roughly 30 Post journalists over the last couple years, including Ashley Parker, Michael Scherer, Shane Harris and Sally Jenkins. In addition to [Matt] Viser, the latest round includes technology reporter Will Oremus and culture reporters Kelsey Ables and Janay Kingsberry. The Atlantic now boasts more than 200 newsroom staffers.

The Atlantic has done an excellent job capitalizing on the turmoil at the Washington Post, successfully poaching some of its top talent. But it raises the question of whether the magazine is becoming too heavily focused on politics. The Trump era won’t last forever, and a future Democratic administration is likely to generate far less day-to-day drama.

It’s also worth remembering what happened at the Washington Post: it saw a surge in subscriptions during Trump’s first term, only to face significant churn once Joe Biden took office. I can’t help but wonder if the Atlantic is walking into the same trap.

Want to support my work without becoming a subscriber?

I get it. We’re all succumbing to subscription fatigue, and not everyone is eager to take out their credit card and sign up for yet another monthly payment.

Luckily, there’s another way for you to financially support all the free content I publish in the newsletter and podcast.

I packaged 97 of my media entrepreneur case studies into an ebook spanning 558 pages and over 200,000 words. I’m pretty confident there isn’t another book on the market that’s packed with this many insights for how to build a successful content business.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a YouTuber, podcaster, newsletter writer, or traditional news publisher — you’re going to find strategies here that you can incorporate into your own business.

You can purchase the ebook over here.

HarperCollins Partners with ‘AI-Powered’ Animation House Toonstar

From Publishers Weekly:

HarperCollins has announced a multi-year partnership with Toonstar, an “AI-powered” animation studio, to adapt a slate of the publisher’s titles into original YouTube series. The first project planned for development is Friendship List, based on Lisa Greenwald’s popular YA series of the same name, with HarperAlley to publish an accompanying graphic novel based on the animation … HarperCollins and Toonstar will co-produce the animation franchises, which will consist of episodes falling around two to 10 minutes long, depending on the series.

This is kind of neat. Book publishers typically have to lean on Hollywood studios to adapt their work into movies and TV series, but in this case the publisher is playing a more direct role in adaptation. Animation is an obvious place to start, as it requires much lower production costs, but I could see publishers developing their own live action content as well, especially now that entire microdrama series are produced for less than seven figures.

OpenAI acquires popular tech podcast TBPN

From CNBC:

OpenAI announced that it has acquired the technology news podcast TBPN, the company announced Thursday. TBPN is a daily podcast hosted by John Coogan and Jordi Hays that covers technology news and features interviews with major tech leaders, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman … The announcement says TBPN will maintain editorial independence and continue to choose its own guests.

I don’t necessarily blame TBPN for taking the truckload of cash from a company that has plenty to burn, but this is a dumb acquisition. Part of what gives TBPN its charm is it’s this independent media outlet where two likeable hosts can give their honest assessment of startups. Now it’s going to be a shill for a tech conglomerate that’s well known for making outrageous claims about what its tech can accomplish.

Also, what benefit does this create for Open AI? Sam Altman can go on just about any friendly podcast he wants, and every tweet of his is immediately disseminated by every major business outlet and tech influencer.

Open AI’s official positioning of this acquisition is that the company will plug the hosts into the marketing department so they can advise on strategic communications, but it seems pretty silly to me to pay $100 million+ to hire a couple part-time marketing consultants.

I’ve seen other folks compare this to Hubspot buying business-focused outlets like The Hustle. But in that case, Hubspot is a niche software company that sells to business customers, and it’s not hard to imagine how The Hustle could lower its customer acquisition costs. But TBPN? It has a tiny niche audience and Open AI is a general tech tech company that sells its services to tens of millions of customers. The marketing opportunity just isn’t there.

My read on this is Sam Altman saw a shiny new plaything that was getting lots of traditional media coverage and pretty much bought it on a whim. If I were the TBPN hosts, my best hope would be that Altman largely forgets about them and just lets them carry on with their show.