Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

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Meta will pay Instagram, TikTok and YouTube creators with big followings to post on Facebook

From CNBC:

Meta on Wednesday launched a new program aimed at luring top creators from TikTok and YouTube to Facebook, offering guaranteed pay and boosted reach. The Creator Fast Track program offers social media stars with established followings guaranteed monthly payments and increased reach on Facebook. It pays $1,000 a month to creators with at least 100,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube, and $3,000 a month to those with over a million followers on any of those platforms. “We have heard from established creators on other platforms … that it can be hard or intimidating to get started,” Yair Livne, vice president of product for Facebook Creators told CNBC. “So this program is really meant to address that need.”

Oh yes, creators are too “intimidated” to join a 20-year-old social network.

I mean, how many times do we have to go through this? Remember when Facebook paid out huge advances to Twitch streamers to lure them onto its livestreaming platform, only for those streamers to then quickly move back to Twitch the moment the checks stopped coming?

The same is going to happen here. Until Meta actually gets serious about sharing a defined portion of revenue with creators, it’ll struggle to launch its own homegrown talent.

I’m about to jump on a live Zoom call

At 6 p.m. ET tonight — about a half hour after I send out this newsletter — I’m jumping on a live Zoom call to chat with my audience.

There’s no agenda for this meeting — I’m literally going to show up and chat with whoever’s there. It’s not only a great way to meet with me, but also to network with other successful media entrepreneurs and operators.

Want to join the call? You can find the Zoom login info over here.

(If this time doesn’t work for you, then don’t worry. I’ll be hosting future Zoom calls on different days of the week at different times so they can be attended by people in every time zone.)

Want to work for ‘The Diary of a CEO’ star Steven Bartlett? Start vibe coding.

From Business Insider:

If you want to work for “The Diary of a CEO” host Steven Bartlett, you might want to beef up your vibe coding skills. Isaac Martin, the director of innovation at Bartlett’s media company FlightStory, said he prioritizes hiring people who can vibe code, or develop programs using AI agents, regardless of their technical backgrounds … "Previously, there would've been a big focus on developers, as that's the typical sort of person you would expect to be within the innovation team," Martin said. "We're very much now looking for people who are much more within that vibe coding space, people who have experience across almost any area, really, within our industry."

I remember circa 2012 when everyone was advising young journalists to “learn to code.”

Is the new edict going to be “learn to vibe code”?

At least the latter is more feasible.

How investment newsletter The Daily Upside reached 300,000 subscribers

Patrick Trousdale had a fairly unique view of media businesses before he decided to launch his own: he was the guy you called when you wanted to sell one.

As a vice president at Guggenheim Partners, a New York investment and advisory firm, he counseled media clients on mergers and acquisitions. While he enjoyed the challenge of the work, he eventually grew frustrated that he only got to collaborate with media businesses from a distance. “At the end of the day, I wanted to focus more on the other side of the table — working on actually growing a business from the ground up,” he told me. “It was something that I wanted to do pretty much for the entire duration of my career in investment banking. It took about a decade to build up the courage, but I finally got there.”

That’s how Trousdale ended up quitting his job and launching The Daily Upside, a finance-focused newsletter. Though the publication struggled to find its footing at first, Trousdale eventually found a format that worked, and over the next two and a half years he grew it from an audience of friends and family to over 300,000 subscribers.

How? Well, he experimented with several growth channels, but his biggest break came when he established a partnership with a much larger and more established media outlet. That move supercharged his growth and opened the door to sponsorship opportunities. In a recent interview, he walked me through his journey from advising media companies to operating one himself. [Simon Owens]

Vinyl Sales Hit $1 Billion In U.S. Revenue Last Year

From the Hollywood Reporter:

Vinyl‘s resurgence has reached a new milestone, as vinyl revenue surpassed $1 billion in revenue in the United States in 2025, the RIAA reported in its annual year-end report published on Monday. Overall, vinyl sales grew about 9.3 percent year over year, the RIAA said, with overall units sold rising from 43.4 million to 46.8 million. That’s a sharp contrast to other legacy listening formats like CDs and digital downloads, whose revenues dropped by 7.8 percent and .8 percent, respectively. And while some record store owners and collectors have expressed concern about vinyl getting consistently more expensive — the average price of a mint vinyl record grew 24 percent to $37.22 from 2020 to 2025, per Discogs — so far, the data shows that hasn’t lead to waning demand yet.

I think the media industry should learn something from the continued success of vinyl sales — that consumers still value tangible products designed for a hardcore fan base. This is why outlets that have the resources should continue to experiment with print products.

The Metric That Lied To Newsrooms

This piece hammers home a point that I've been making for a while now: that a decline in traffic doesn't necessarily need to result in declining revenue. If you've built your business entirely on open programmatic, then yes, you're extremely vulnerable to Google and Facebook choking off your traffic. But if you've optimized for subscriptions, live events, and direct-sold ads? A lot of that fly-by traffic from Google was mostly worthless to you anyway. [News Pain Points]

BuzzFeed debuts AI slop apps in bid for new revenue

From Techcrunch:

At the SXSW conference in Austin, BuzzFeed co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti introduced the company’s next media foray: a spin-off called Branch Office, which will explore artificial intelligence in consumer-facing apps designed for creativity and connection … The first product, BF Island, is a group chat platform offering features for changing and editing photos using AI … The other app, Conjure, is similar to BeReal — the once-a-day temporary photo app — except that it instead appears to guide users to take daily photos of things besides themselves. (As a reminder, BeReal didn’t stick, ultimately exiting to Voodoo after losing traction.) In the demo, for instance, the photo prompt was “What lies between the trees and the moon?,” leading the users to snap a photo of the night sky. A series of spooky images flashed on the screen, followed by a whispered, “What will you conjure?”

What are we even doing here? We just learned that Buzzfeed is months away from defaulting on its debts and it’s trying to launch new AI apps from scratch?

Buzzfeed is a media company and shouldn’t be wasting time trying to become a tech company until it shores up its media business. These are the sorts of moves you make when you have $100 million in VC cash burning a hole in your pocket, not when you’re entering your 20th year of unprofitability and have bankers beating down your door.

Prediction Markets Get Tangled In the Iran War

From Bloomberg:

Multiple readers wanted [military correspondent Emanuel Fabian] to correct part of his story [about an Iranian missile strike], changing it to say the attack came from a fragment of a missile, intercepted by Israel, not an entire projectile. Fabian’s reporting said otherwise. “It’s such an irrelevant, inconsequential detail,” he said in an interview. “It doesn’t matter to the average person.” It turns out it mattered immensely to bettors on Polymarket. Fabian soon traced the emails back to the popular prediction market, where a multimillion-dollar wager ran on the odds of Iran striking Israel. It included a clause that a strike couldn’t count if the missiles were intercepted.

This is exactly the sort of outcome I predicted a few months back when a lot of major news organizations started announcing official partnerships with betting markets. Given that athletes are regularly harassed by sports bettors and accused of throwing games, I knew it was only a matter of time before journalists started receiving hate messages accusing them of manipulating outcomes of news events. The news organizations that signed these partnership deals will essentially create a new breed of gambling addicts who won’t hesitate to threaten or harass journalists just for doing their jobs.

To be clear, I have no problem with prediction markets advertising on news websites. What annoys me is when those news organizations push their journalists into treating these markets as if they have real journalistic value. That makes them complicit in the inevitable outcome.

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)