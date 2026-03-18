Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

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Danny James's avatar
Danny James
7h

Yair Livne, of Meta, zionist and former IDF person. Meta is a sprawling zio tool, I don't know what people expect from them other than data mining and surveilence.

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