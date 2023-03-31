Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

Do you sell online courses?

If so, I’d love to chat with you! I’m planning to host an upcoming video discussion with creators and media operators who monetize with courses, and I’m looking for more guests to feature in the discussion. If you fit this description, then definitely reach out.

Quick hits

Earlier this week I wrote about how local newspapers have lost the plot. This story about a California newspaper that has no remaining journalists definitely fits within that trend. [LA Times]

This Fortnite revenue share announcement seems like a big deal for the Creator Economy, and other tech platforms (::cough:: Tiktok and Meta ::cough::) should take note. [The Verge]

A fascinating look at how difficult it can be to merge tech stacks when one large media company acquires another. [Digiday]

Here's a question I haven't heard anyone answer: if the chatbots siphon off traffic to publishers, thereby depriving them of revenue, then who will create all the future content from which the chatbots will source their information? [NYT]

AI-written content is not only error-prone, but it's also riddled with cliches. [Futurism]

Offering a free, ad-supported tier for audiobooks makes a lot of sense and could do a lot to grow the audiobook industry. [Marketing Brew]

Want your product or service featured in my newsletter?

You can find the details for how to make that happen over here.