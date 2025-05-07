Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

How to sell your media business

When the media covers business acquisitions, it’s usually only for huge deals involving VC-backed companies. Coverage of mergers for small, bootstrapped businesses is almost nonexistent. That’s where They Got Acquired comes in. Launched in 2021, it writes about acquisitions in the $100,000 to $50 million range. Recently, it put out a detailed research report specifically focused on acquisitions of media outlets, which are typically sold at lower multiples than other kinds of online businesses.

In an interview, founder Alexis Grant walked through the experience she had selling two of her own media outlets and explained the steps a current media entrepreneur should take to maximize the selling price for their business.

You can watch the interview in the video embedded below:

Want to listen to a podcast version of this interview?

Then you should subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify] [Amazon Music] [YouTube]

Please don’t take my newsletter for granted

I rely on paid subscriptions for the vast majority of my revenue. Without enough paid subscribers, I can’t continue justifying spending 40+ hours a week on my newsletter and podcast, and I’ll need to shut them down so I can seek out other work.

Let me put this another way: if you’d be disappointed if I suddenly announced that I’m shutting down my newsletter — a very real possibility — then you should probably subscribe.

Seriously, it’s only $50 for a full year, and if you’re using insights from my content to improve your own business, then that $50 pays for itself. And if you use the link below, you get 20% off for the first year:

Get 20% off for 1 year

Is the late night comedy format still relevant?

The New York Times covered John Mulaney’s new Netflix show in the context of whether its format can succeed on a streaming platform:

Mr. Mulaney’s show represents an important test in the entertainment industry: Can the traditional talk show format — with an opening monologue, celebrity guests, live musical performances, a sidekick — survive in the streaming era? Or is the future of talk shows something quite different, and much more like … podcasts?

I don't see why the late night format can't continue to succeed in the streaming era. As the piece points out, there isn't that much of a difference between late night shows and video podcasts — it's just that the former have slightly higher production values and are shot live. Clips from traditional late night shows still go mega viral online, and their struggles probably have more to do with their dependence on the declining linear TV business than any lack of consumer interest in their programming.

CNN is investing in longform journalism

CNN hired Choire Sicha away from New York magazine to oversee its editorial features:

The move marks the latest hire at the brand as it attempts to reorient itself in the online news ecosystem with an eye toward developing subscription products — a big pivot for CNN, but one seen as a necessity as the channel looks past its linear TV roots. It also signals that the news outlet aims to compete on the Times turf. In its hiring release, the cable brand touted the editor’s work specifically in the paid subscriber arena. “Sicha was instrumental in transforming Style’s focus towards subscriber recruitment and engagement and served as the editorial partner of the Times’s advertising department,” the network said.

It's smart that CNN is leaning into longform feature writing as part of its push into digital subscriptions. As I've written about several times before, simply pumping out commodity news and opinion won't do enough to differentiate its product once it's competing for subscribers on the open web. It needs more original reporting and expertise that can't be found anywhere else.

The media is pivoting back to mobile apps

Media Voices published a good overview of how publishers are leveraging their mobile apps to improve subscriber retention:

Local news start-up The Baltimore Banner launched in 2022 with a ‘generous runway’ of money from a local philanthropist. But as vice president of product Eric Ulken explained to The Publisher Podcast, they had to prioritise development of sustainable revenue streams. Focusing on potential sources of reader revenue first and foremost led the team to launch the website, and an app followed very shortly after. “My first question [when I joined] was, why an app? Why so soon? Why not get the web right first?,” Ulken said. “But I think the app play turned out to be really smart, because apps have become table stakes for news organisations, especially subscription-driven news organisations today.”

Just as legacy publishers are pivoting back to print and using it as a form of branding, the same is true for mobile apps. Getting someone to download an app and open it regularly is one of the most effective ways of improving subscriber retention.

Two famous people will pretend to write a book together

MrBeast and James Patterson just inked a new deal with HarperCollins to collaborate on a novel together:

The novel will center on an extreme global contest, in which 100 players compete to prove their leadership skills by surviving life-threatening tests in dangerous locations around the world. In a battle to win the billion-dollar prize, participants form relationships and betray one another as they struggle to avoid elimination, or death.

I think the funniest thing about this is that neither of these "authors" is going to write a single word of this novel. Patterson is already famous for employing an army of ghostwriters and I doubt MrBeast has enough free time for anything more than a few brainstorming sessions where they hammer out the scaffolding of a basic plot. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't bother to read the finished product from cover to cover.

That's not to say the book will be bad! I'm sure they can afford the very best ghostwriters working today, and to be fair, it's not as if MrBeast handcrafts all his videos by himself. We accept that things like films and TV shows are collaborative efforts, so why not accept the same thing being true for novels?

Are you following me on social?

You can follow me on Substack Notes, Threads, my private Facebook group, LinkedIn, Bluesky, and Twitter.

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

Why Epic’s lawsuit win is a big deal for the Creator Economy Does Apple TV+ need to be super profitable? How the Creator Economy can fill in reporting gaps not covered by the traditional media Live streaming is the most grueling form of content creation

Let’s jump into it…

Why Epic’s lawsuit win is a big deal for the Creator Economy