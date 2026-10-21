When the NBA teamed up with video game publisher Take-Two Interactive to launch an esports league in 2017, the idea was to replicate the traditional sports model within competitive gaming. NBA teams would field esports franchises, recruiting elite gamers to compete in organized tournaments. But as the esports industry matured, it became clear that the biggest audiences weren’t necessarily tuning in to watch professional competitions. Instead, they were gravitating toward individual creators on platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

Recognizing this shift, the NBA and Take-Two decided to rethink their joint venture. In 2023, they hired Andrew Perlmutter, a media executive who previously worked at The Atlantic and The Daily Beast, to oversee its transformation into a broader media company. Since then, NBA Take-Two Media has revamped its esports league and launched original programming that explores the intersection of basketball, gaming, and pop culture. The goal is to build a standalone business that generates revenue through sponsorships, licensing, and eventually merchandise and live experiences.

In a recent interview, Perlmutter discussed why the traditional esports business model struggled to gain traction, how the company is building a network of creator-led shows and social media franchises, and how it plans to turn that programming into a sustainable business through sponsorships, licensing, and other revenue streams.

Let’s jump into it…

Why the traditional esports model wasn’t working