The Kyiv Independent launched in 2021, and its timing was in some ways fortuitous, since it was only a few months later that Russia launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine. Suddenly, the entire world was paying attention to the country, and the Kyiv Independent happened to be the most authoritative English-language outlet to be reporting on the ground. This attention not only resulted in a massive amount of traffic, but also a surge in membership donations as sympathetic Westerners sought out ways to support Ukraine’s cause.

In a recent interview, Chief Operating Officer Zakhar Protsiuk discussed the early days of getting the Kyiv Independent off the ground, its shift from one-time donations to recurring memberships, and why the outlet has begun producing longform documentaries.

When Russia launched its full‑scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the world scrambled for reliable information. Governments, journalists, and ordinary readers were suddenly hungry for clear, on‑the‑ground reporting that cut through propaganda and rumor. By a twist of timing that was both tragic and fortuitous, one of the most authoritative English‑language newsrooms in Ukraine had launched just months earlier.

The Kyiv Independent was founded in November 2021, after the owner of the Kyiv Post fired its entire newsroom in a dispute over editorial independence. Rather than disperse, the journalists regrouped. With support from media consultants and a shared sense of urgency, they created a new publication with a simple mission: preserve an independent English‑language voice reporting from Ukraine to the world.

A few months later, the invasion began. “It was a very stupid time to lose an English‑language voice out of Ukraine,” recalled Zakhar Protsiuk, the Kyiv Independent’s chief operating officer. “The rumors that Russia might invade were already very much in the air.”

What followed was explosive growth. The Kyiv Independent’s Twitter following jumped from tens of thousands to millions in weeks. Its editor‑in‑chief appeared on the cover of Time. International media outlets began citing the publication daily. But attention alone does not build a sustainable institution. Turning a moment of global focus into a durable media organization required deliberate strategy, discipline, and a willingness to rethink familiar newsroom business models.

A Media Operator, Not Just a Journalist

Protsiuk’s path to the Kyiv Independent helps explain the organization’s unusually sophisticated approach to sustainability. Although he began his career as a journalist, he quickly gravitated toward media management. “I really like the industry. I really like the impact,” he said. “But I felt like I could bring more when I work on strategy.”

Before joining the Kyiv Independent full‑time, Protsiuk worked at a consulting firm called Jnomics, helping media organizations across Central and Eastern Europe build sustainable business models under difficult political and economic conditions. He also co‑founded The Fix, an English‑language publication covering media innovation across Europe—a kind of Nieman Lab for markets outside the US and UK.

That background proved crucial. When the Kyiv Independent launched, it was driven primarily by mission and urgency. Business infrastructure lagged behind demand. Protsiuk formally joined in spring 2022 with a clear mandate: scale the organization so it could survive beyond the initial surge of wartime attention.

“At that moment, the demand for our journalism was so much higher than the resources we had in place,” he said. “The question was: how do we build the Kyiv Independent into an institution that will be here for a long time?”

An English‑Language Ukrainian Publication

The Kyiv Independent occupies a distinctive niche. “It’s a Ukrainian news publication that reports only in English,” Protsiuk emphasized. “Our audience is people around the world who want to know about Ukraine and Eastern Europe.”

That positioning was intentional. During the war, Ukraine’s fate has depended heavily on international attention, political pressure, and military support. The Kyiv Independent serves not only readers, but also policymakers, diplomats, and other journalists. “We are heavily read in Washington, in Brussels, and in countries actively helping Ukraine defend itself,” Protsiuk said.

In practice, the outlet functions as both a primary source and a filter. “I like to call it a ‘bullshit filter,’” he said. “There’s a lot of Russian disinformation. Other media read us, and then report on Ukraine.”

From Donations to Membership

In its earliest months, the Kyiv Independent relied heavily on donations. A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $1 million. Thousands of readers signed up on Patreon, motivated by shock, solidarity, and a desire to help Ukraine.

But there was a problem. Many supporters saw their contributions as one‑time acts, not ongoing commitments. “A lot of people joined not because they wanted to stay,” Protsiuk said. “They wanted to donate and then leave.”

Membership numbers initially spiked—then began to fall.

The solution was counterintuitive: stop emphasizing one‑time donations altogether. “We prioritized only membership,” Protsiuk explained. “If you want to support us, become a member.”

At the same time, the newsroom rejected a traditional paywall. Instead, it adopted a Guardian‑style model: journalism remains free, while membership offers tangible benefits. These include an exclusive weekly newsletter, ad‑free reading, member events, Ukrainian language lessons, and store discounts.

“It’s an emotional decision,” Protsiuk said. “The benefits are more of a retention strategy than an acquisition strategy.”

The results have been striking. Today, the Kyiv Independent has around 22,000 paying members, with monthly churn below 2 percent. Roughly 70 percent of its revenue comes directly from readers.

“That’s probably one of our most important achievements,” Protsiuk said.

Why No Paywall—Especially During War

For the Kyiv Independent, keeping journalism free is both a moral and strategic choice. “We pledged we’re not going to have a paywall during the war,” Protsiuk said.

Trust is the key issue. The publication is young and operates far from much of its audience. “We have to convince someone in California to read the Kyiv Independent instead of the Los Angeles Times,” he said. “Who are they? Are they funded by the Ukrainian government? Is this propaganda?”

Removing barriers helps establish credibility. So does being widely cited by established outlets. Over time, quality reporting becomes its own proof.

Reporting From a Country at War

The Kyiv Independent’s newsroom now numbers about 80 people, including more than 40 journalists. Roughly 40 percent are foreign nationals, but most staff—including international reporters—are based in Ukraine.

“That’s one of our differentiations,” Protsiuk said. “Our team lives here. They’re not coming and leaving.”

Frontline reporting remains central to the mission, even as it grows more dangerous. The expansion of drone warfare has widened risk zones from a few kilometers to tens of kilometers. Many Western outlets have reduced frontline coverage as a result.

“We assess every trip very carefully,” Protsiuk said. “But we understand this is something we cannot stop doing.”

The risks extend beyond the front. Kyiv itself is frequently targeted by missiles and drones. Some staff have had their windows shattered by nearby explosions. “The risks are unfortunately getting bigger,” he said.

Longform Documentaries as Accountability Journalism

In 2023, the Kyiv Independent launched a dedicated investigative unit producing feature‑length documentaries on Russian war crimes. The team began with three people and has since grown to seven.

The documentaries, typically around 60 minutes long, focus on topics many outlets avoid: kidnapped children, persecution in occupied territories, and civilian atrocities. “Other Western publications are not going to launch teams investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine,” Protsiuk said. “But we can. For us, this is the main topic.”

The films are distributed on YouTube, screened at festivals, and shown in parliaments around the world. Offline screenings are particularly effective. “It’s a harder decision to go,” Protsiuk said. “But once you’re there, you usually watch the whole thing.”

The unit is funded primarily through philanthropic support. “It’s hard to build a direct business model around them,” he said. “But the impact is huge.”

Advertising, Carefully Applied

Advertising plays a limited role in the Kyiv Independent’s revenue mix. The organization has a small ad sales team and works with both Ukrainian companies targeting global audiences and international firms operating in Ukraine.

Programmatic ads exist, but cautiously. “We prioritize user experience above all,” Protsiuk said. Members receive an ad‑free experience—a benefit that consistently ranks second only to the exclusive newsletter in member surveys.

Diversifying Distribution Beyond Social Media

Early growth was driven largely by Twitter, where the Kyiv Independent built an audience of more than 2 million followers. But reliance on platforms is risky. “We understood this is not a reliable way to build a publication long‑term,” Protsiuk said.

Newsletters became a priority. The publication now runs seven, including specialized products like Belarus Weekly and What the F** Is Wrong With Russia? Video followed. After an initial failed attempt, the second push succeeded. The Kyiv Independent’s YouTube channel now has more than 300,000 subscribers, with frontline videos regularly reaching millions of views.

One explainer on a Russian drone attack near Chernobyl reached more than 7 million views. “A lot of comments were like, ‘Why haven’t I seen this elsewhere?’” Protsiuk said. “That’s our value.”

Beyond Journalism: Research, Retail, and Print

As it looks ahead, the Kyiv Independent is expanding cautiously beyond journalism. A B2B research arm, Kyiv Independent Insights, provides briefings for embassies, investors, and institutions. The organization’s online store—selling clothing and merchandise tied to its journalism—has become its second‑largest revenue stream.

This year, it also launched its first print magazine.

“We’re trying to build multiple ways for people to connect with us,” Protsiuk said. “Not just through articles.”

Planning One Year at a Time

Long‑term forecasting is impossible in wartime. Instead, the Kyiv Independent plans annually. The immediate focus is growing membership, deepening engagement, and expanding coverage beyond Ukraine to Eastern Europe more broadly.

“There’s more to Ukraine than just the war,” Protsiuk said. “But you need to get through the context gap.”

Four years after its founding, the Kyiv Independent is no longer just a wartime phenomenon. It is a case study in how a mission‑driven newsroom can convert global attention into durable reader support—without sacrificing trust, accessibility, or editorial independence.

As Protsiuk put it, “The privilege we have is that we can fund our work through readers. That’s the best position a media organization can be in.”