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The sports media company that built a nine-figure technology business

When Minute Media launched 15 years ago, it was essentially a platform for soccer fans to publish their own content. Over the next decade, it evolved into a sports media conglomerate, acquiring properties like The Players’ Tribune and FanSided before taking over operations of Sports Illustrated. But its most interesting evolution has arguably been on the technology side. The company, which recently shortened its name to Minute, began licensing the publishing tools it had developed for its own media properties to other publishers. Rather than charging hefty software fees, it offered those tools for free in exchange for a share of the advertising revenue they generated. Today, Minute’s business is split roughly evenly between its consumer-facing media properties and its B2B technology division, the latter of which generates nine figures in annual revenue.

In a recent interview, Minute president Rich Routman walked me through the company’s evolution and explained how it’s adapting to a media landscape increasingly dominated by platforms that don’t send traffic back to publishers. We discussed why Minute’s revenue-sharing approach succeeded where other publishers’ technology licensing businesses struggled, how Sports Illustrated diversified its revenue to the point where its website and print magazine account for just 20% of its business, and why Minute sees partnerships with creators as a major growth opportunity.

You can watch the interview on YouTube or subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

Don’t feel like listening or watching? You can also read an article version of this interview over here.

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

YouTube outperformed all the linear TV news channels on election night. How the anime industry is reshaping Japan’s economy How the DNC revamped its creator strategy in the wake of the 2024 election Why K-pop is the most exploitative mainstream entertainment industry The entertainment franchise that’s quietly dominating network TV

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How the anime industry is reshaping Japan’s economy