In 2017, Pat Walls didn’t think he was building a media company. He was simply trying to find his next startup idea.

At the time, Walls was working a full-time job and experimenting with side projects. One morning he decided to start interviewing founders about how they built their businesses. He’d publish those interviews as detailed written case studies on a blog he called Starter Story. The goal wasn’t to launch a media brand — it was to learn.

“I always wanted to build something, and I had failed with a previous startup, so I just thought, okay, maybe I can just start interviewing founders so I’ll find my next idea, or I’ll find a co-founder,” Walls said in a recent interview.

Over the next eight years, that side project evolved into a bootstrapped media company generating millions in revenue and reaching hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs around the world. The site published thousands of founder case studies, built a loyal audience, launched educational products, and eventually built a YouTube channel with more than 800,000 subscribers.

The journey culminated in 2026 when Starter Story was acquired by HubSpot Media for what Walls describes as a “life-changing” amount.

The path from hobby blog to acquisition offers a fascinating case study in how modern media brands grow: by constantly reinventing their distribution strategy, building proprietary data, and adapting to shifts in the digital ecosystem.

In a recent interview, Walls explained how Starter Story transformed from a scrappy side project into a profitable media brand, why video ultimately became the company’s biggest growth engine, and his decision to shift away from advertising toward higher-priced products and boot camps.

Let’s jump into it…

The Origin: A Blog of Founder Interviews

Starter Story began in the simplest way possible: Walls emailed founders a list of questions about how they built their companies.

The answers were turned into detailed written case studies documenting revenue numbers, marketing strategies, and the founders’ backstories.