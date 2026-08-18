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Audience inflation keeps getting worse

From the Verge:

YouTube will soon count a view as soon as a video starts to play, lining up with the system used by Instagram, TikTok, and its Shorts videos. The update will go into effect on August 24th, “which means creators will likely see their total view counts increase faster moving forward,” the platform says … YouTube says it’s going to keep its original view-counting method under an “engaged views” metric in its Analytics dashboard. As my colleague David Pierce notes, it’s not entirely clear how YouTube counted views before this, but “it’s generally accepted wisdom that you have to watch 30 seconds of a standard YouTube video for it to count.”

YouTube’s 30-second rule wasn’t perfect, but it was at least a decent metric to show whether viewers were actually engaged. Now we’re just going to see a huge jump in viewership that will pad every creator’s ego while simultaneously making it harder and harder to gauge the popularity of any media.

It’s not just YouTube where this audience inflation is occurring.

When Apple updated its iOS a few years ago so that it automatically opens every single email in the inbox, it instantly rendered almost every newsletter open rate meaningless. That doesn’t stop newsletter operators today from touting their “40% open rates” as if that number represents an engaged audience. Hell, I don’t even completely trust click-through rates anymore given that a lot of email programs will automatically click on links as a security measure.

Some people might read this and ask, “who cares?” But I think a lot of business KPIs are set to these fake viewership metrics. When Facebook introduced their autoplay videos in the feed, publishers were able to raise tens of millions of dollars from venture capitalists based on the lie that these videos were pulling in huge viewership numbers.

Publishers also like to pretend they no longer care about website pageviews, but they’re still incredibly reliant on programmatic advertising that serves ads based on every individual page load. Never mind that a larger and larger portion of those pageviews are coming from bots.

And sure, any content creator worth their salt is going to utilize multiple metrics to get a better understanding of their true audience size — but most of those metrics are only accessible on the back end. For the rest of the public, they’re only going to see the public view counts on YouTube videos, and those view counts will alter our understanding of what is and isn’t popular.

That being said, I’d be lying if I claimed I’m not sort of looking forward to my own YouTube view counts going up — especially since they’ve been on the lower end lately. I am human, after all.

By the time Amy Wilson and Margaret Ables came together to launch a parenting podcast in 2016, both had already achieved some mainstream success in traditional Hollywood. Amy landed multiple roles in TV sitcoms and Margaret had worked for several years as a senior writer at Nickelodeon. They teamed up on the podcast, which is called What Fresh Hell, because it offered them more creative freedom and ownership over their work. Within years, advertisers were beating down their door to reach their enormous audience, which mostly consists of moms. In 2022, they leveraged that success to launch Adalyst Media, a podcast network that sells ads for other shows targeting female audiences.

In a recent interview, Amy walked me through why she left traditional Hollywood, their decision to launch a network, and how she thinks the podcast industry will evolve in the coming years.

The Japanese animation studio that rejects innovation

Anime is one of Japan’s largest cultural exports, and much of its global popularity can be traced to Studio Ghibli, the animation studio behind some of the medium’s most acclaimed films. Part of what makes Ghibli so beloved is the meticulousness of its animation process, with individual films often taking years to complete. In fact, the studio’s new CEO sees one of his primary responsibilities as protecting that approach from broader industry pressure to innovate and speed up production. “Ghibli is not a company focused primarily on profit,” he said. “When I’m often asked about this outside, I say what matters is that nothing changes.” [Bloomberg]

The long road from publication to movie adaptation

In 2023, WBD CEO David Zaslav drew widespread condemnation from Hollywood after shelving Coyote vs. Acme, even though the film was already mostly completed. It turns out producers had been trying to bring the project to the screen since the 1990s, when humorist Ian Frazier wrote the original story for The New Yorker. The New York Times has a good piece tracing its long journey from magazine story to movie adaptation to, finally, a theatrical release this year. [NYT] (I used a gift link so you can read that article for free.)

Behind the paywall

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How Sony became an entertainment juggernaut How studios are actually using AI in their filmmaking

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