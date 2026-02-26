Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

The Ridiculous Engineering Of Short Form Content

This is a fascinating deep dive into the engineering that makes shortform video so addictive — from the precise mechanics of the swipe to the way videos load seamlessly, even on slower Wi-Fi connections. Perhaps the most ingenious innovation is how vertical video apps eliminate the choice overload we experience when we visit the YouTube or Netflix homescreens. In many ways, TikTok created an entirely new kind of internet habit — one unlike anything users had experienced before. [Enrico Tartarotti]

Bostopia’s Evan George serves Boston daily news from a lefty perspective

This is a cool story about a Boston native who records himself talking about local news events as he strolls through the city. No fancy editing or graphics, and he's basically taking on the role of a local news anchor. He does all this while maintaining a full time job. There's no reason that his model couldn't be copied by anyone with sufficient interest in their own town or city. [Nieman Lab]

How two Hollywood writers launched one of the most popular parenting podcasts

By 2016, Amy Wilson had been a sitcom regular, acted on Broadway, written a book, and launched a one-woman show about motherhood. Yet when she and fellow writer Margaret Ables decided to record a parenting podcast together, it was less a grand strategy than an experiment.

“We just wanted to try it,” Wilson recalled. “We didn’t go into this thinking we’d turn it into a money-making venture that’ll last a decade. It was just sort of, let’s try this. We’re creative people. It seems like it might be something fun.”

That “something fun” became What Fresh Hell: Laughing in the Face of Motherhood, a podcast that now draws hundreds of thousands of downloads a month, sells out advertising inventory, and has spun off a podcast network serving dozens of shows targeting female audiences. Along the way, Wilson and Ables have built one of the most enduring brands in the parenting content world—while also weathering seismic shifts in the podcasting industry itself.

In a recent interview, Wilson explained why she pivoted from traditional acting into digital entrepreneurship, how she and Ables capitalized on the early days of podcasting, and why she believes the best shows will endure even as the industry contracts. [Simon Owens]

Julia Quinn’s Curated Romance Book Box

A New York Times bestselling romance author has raised over $400,000 on Kickstarter to launch a curated book box that will include special edition copies from her favorite romance authors. Backers can sign up for either a one-year or two-year subscription to these book boxes. [Kickstarter]

How a former hedge fund analyst built a six-figure newsletter covering Asia’s overlooked stocks

Michael Fritzell doesn’t fit the typical profile of a newsletter writer. Before launching Asian Century Stocks, he spent 15 years inside the machinery of global finance — working in investment banking and eventually managing money for a wealthy family in Singapore. A Swedish native who studied Chinese at Peking University, Michael built a career analyzing overlooked equities across China and Southeast Asia. When he struck out on his own to launch the Asian Century Stocks newsletter in 2021, he wasn’t experimenting with a side hustle — he was walking away from a traditional finance track to build a niche media business focused on Asian stocks that most Western investors ignore

Launched on Substack and now operating independently, Asian Century Stocks sells in-depth, 40- to 60-page research reports to paying subscribers, many of whom are professional investors accustomed to paying banks tens of thousands of dollars a year for comparable research. Michael positioned himself as a bridge between local Asian markets and global capital — offering deeply reported, independent analysis without the conflicts that often accompany sell-side research.

In an interview, he explained how he went from anonymous finance professional to six-figure recurring revenue newsletter operator, why he ultimately left Substack for Ghost, and what it takes to monetize serious financial research in a tightly regulated industry.

Check out the interview on YouTube.

If you want to listen to an audio version, subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

