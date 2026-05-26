When people think about media opportunities on the internet, they usually gravitate toward massive consumer categories: sports, politics, entertainment, personal finance. Enterprise software rarely enters the conversation. After all, how many people could possibly want to read daily content about a CRM platform?

As it turns out, quite a lot. Over the past decade, Ben McCarthy has quietly built one of the most successful niche B2B media businesses on the internet by focusing almost exclusively on Salesforce. What began as a personal blog documenting implementation tips for fellow Salesforce users has evolved into a 20-person media company generating more than one million monthly pageviews and serving as a central information hub for the broader Salesforce ecosystem.

The business is notable not just because of its scale, but because it reveals how fragmented enterprise software ecosystems have created enormous opportunities for highly specialized media brands. As SaaS platforms become more complex, customizable, and constantly updated, users increasingly need intermediaries who can translate technical changes into practical guidance. Salesforce Ben positioned itself squarely in the middle of that demand.

In an interview, McCarthy explained how he accidentally stumbled into the Salesforce ecosystem, why enterprise software communities can behave almost like fandoms, and how a content business built primarily on Google search traffic eventually expanded into webinars, certifications, events, video production, and lead generation.

Let’s jump into it…

Turning a First Job Into a Content Opportunity

McCarthy’s entry into Salesforce was largely accidental.

After studying information systems in Cardiff, Wales, he landed a job at a consultancy firm. He remembers enthusiastically telling friends and family that he was going to become an IT consultant — despite not actually knowing what software he would be consulting on until his first day at work.

“That first day I joined and it was Salesforce,” he said.

The consultancy trained him on the platform, and he quickly became fascinated by its low-code functionality. Unlike traditional software development environments, Salesforce allowed users to build workflows, customize databases, and automate business processes largely through clicks instead of code.

“As somebody who doesn’t come from a coding background,” McCarthy explained, “it was quite empowering to be able to build all this custom stuff but not with code.”

That accessibility helped fuel the growth of an enormous Salesforce services ecosystem. Around the core Salesforce platform exists a sprawling network of consultants, implementation firms, developers, administrators, software vendors, and in-house specialists whose entire careers revolve around configuring and maintaining Salesforce systems.

Large enterprises often employ hundreds of Salesforce professionals internally. Consulting firms ranging from solo freelancers to global firms like Accenture help companies implement the software. Independent software vendors build complementary applications that integrate directly into Salesforce through its AppExchange marketplace.

That complexity is what ultimately created the media opportunity.

Because Salesforce deployments are heavily customized, customers constantly need guidance on implementation, troubleshooting, integrations, workflows, and best practices. And because Salesforce is cloud software, the platform changes continuously.

“Salesforce does three releases a year for their core platform,” McCarthy said. “In each one of these releases, there’s an absolutely insane amount of changes to the platform.”

The result is an ecosystem that generates a nonstop stream of new information needs.

From Personal Blog to Search Flywheel

Salesforce Ben began with a modest goal: helping McCarthy remember how to solve technical problems.

At the time, Salesforce documentation often explained what a feature did but not necessarily how to implement it in real-world scenarios. McCarthy found himself repeatedly reverse engineering solutions for clients and then documenting the process for future reference.

One of his earliest articles focused on a Salesforce feature called Recurring Milestones Inside Service Cloud. Salesforce had published technical documentation for the feature, but not a detailed implementation guide. So McCarthy wrote one himself.

That pattern repeated over and over.

“I would write blogs about it and put them out on LinkedIn,” he said.

At first, the site resembled many early-era blogs: casual observations mixed with technical notes. But over time, McCarthy realized there was demand for broader editorial content as well. He began experimenting with more accessible article formats, including listicles, feature rundowns, and industry commentary.

“I started evolving to write more kind of BuzzFeed articles,” he said, citing examples like “10 Features You Need to Know About” or articles covering Salesforce acquisitions.

Crucially, the niche itself worked in his favor.

Unlike consumer media categories flooded with publishers competing for the same keywords, Salesforce content remained relatively underserved. Thousands of professionals were searching for answers to highly specific implementation questions, but few publishers consistently created content around those searches.

McCarthy believes consistency became the key differentiator.

“You just have to be consistent week after week, month after month, year after year,” he said.

The traffic growth came quickly. Within the first eight months, the site attracted roughly 22,000 users. Over time, that audience compounded into roughly 400,000 monthly users and more than one million pageviews.

Almost all of it came through Google search.

Why the Salesforce Ecosystem Behaves Like a Media Market

Part of Salesforce Ben’s success stems from a dynamic that exists inside many enterprise software ecosystems but is especially pronounced within Salesforce: the community behaves almost like a fandom.

McCarthy repeatedly emphasized how unusually passionate Salesforce professionals are about the platform.

“If you type in the word Salesforce Community Cult into Google, a lot of stuff will come up,” he joked.

The reason, he argues, is economic mobility. Salesforce created a career path for thousands of people without traditional software engineering backgrounds. Many administrators and consultants entered the tech industry through Salesforce and subsequently built lucrative careers around it.

That creates strong incentives for community participation.

“There’s this attitude that they like to send the elevator back down,” McCarthy said, describing how experienced Salesforce professionals actively help newcomers break into the industry.

That dynamic gave Salesforce Ben a particularly engaged audience. Readers weren’t just consuming content casually; they were using it to improve their careers, pass certifications, and stay current in a rapidly changing industry.

McCarthy believes mixing educational content with lighter editorial formats also helped broaden the brand’s appeal.

“It’s not dry, boring stuff about Salesforce,” he said. “It’s just got a little bit of a fun spin on it.”

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