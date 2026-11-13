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Is the DC cinematic universe about to experience its second implosion?

After nearly two decades of trying to replicate the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC Studios is once again starting over. James Gunn, who was brought in four years ago to reboot the franchise, is being pushed out after overseeing just a handful of movies and TV shows. His departure raises a larger question about DC’s future: Should it continue trying to build an interconnected cinematic universe, or would it be better off allowing filmmakers to develop standalone stories that don’t require audiences to keep up with dozens of other projects? And given Marvel’s own recent struggles, is the MCU even a model worth emulating anymore?

To discuss this, I invited back Jason Krebs, a media industry veteran who’s held senior roles at companies including Disney, Google, and The New York Times. We discussed why DC has struggled to replicate Marvel’s success, whether interconnected franchises have become too complicated for casual audiences, and how the next generation of DC movies and shows might balance creative freedom with the commercial benefits of a shared universe.

We also turned our attention to CBS News, where Ross Douthat‘s recent 60 Minutes interview with Donald Trump has earned praise from some of the same critics who questioned Bari Weiss‘s decision to hire him. Douthat’s willingness to press Trump on uncomfortable topics has been hailed as a journalistic success, but does that mean Weiss’s controversial leadership is finally paying off? Jason and I discussed whether the interview represents a meaningful turning point for CBS News, why 60 Minutes continues to struggle with declining ratings, and whether Weiss can rebuild the network’s credibility while transforming it into a digital-first news organization.

You can watch the discussion on YouTube or subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

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Should The Atlantic be more focused on increasing its profit margins? Substack introduces more customization How much revenue is SNL generating on YouTube? How Tubi builds trust with YouTube creators

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How much revenue is SNL generating on YouTube?