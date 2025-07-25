For Jason McBride, the nervous breakdown came very suddenly, but it was also years in the making.

If asked to tell the breakdown’s origin story, he’d trace it back to his sophomore year in high school, which was when he decided to become a lawyer. By then, he’d grown obsessed with politics, government, and political history, to the point where he found himself reading texts like the Federalist Papers during his free time. “I was a weird kid,” he told me recently.

Things started to feel awry soon after McBride enrolled in law school. “During the first semester, I'm like, oh, this sucks,” he said. “This is horrible. I don't think I really want to be here.” His classmates were hypercompetitive, and the curriculum discouraged the kind of intellectual curiosity that drew him to the law in the first place. “That really wasn't the point of law school. The point was to teach you to think in a very structured way, to get you into this groove. It’s all just about getting you ready so you can pass your bar exam.” Before the end of his first year, he realized that what he should have done was pursue a PhD in political science with the goal of becoming a college professor, but by that point the sunk cost fallacy had firmly set in. “I was like, yeah, law school's expensive. I've already got a semester in. The only way out is through, so I guess I'll just plow through.”

By the time McBride passed the bar exam, he knew he didn’t want to work for anyone. Two clerkships during his second year had disabused him of the idea of a career in government, and he didn’t want to spend 80 hours a week doing grunt work at a law firm. He knew several solo practice attorneys and decided to rent out office space in the same building as another lawyer he was friendly with. For those first few years, he mostly took on overflow work from other firms — a grab bag of cases across civil and criminal law. He enjoyed helping clients, but he didn’t like interacting with judges and other attorneys, so he’d dread appearing in court.

About four years into his career, McBride began to zero in on a combination of immigration law and IRS tax defense, two areas that he found somewhat interesting and weren’t well covered by other firms in the area. He was still young, but he’d already come up with an idea for an escape: “I thought that if I can bring in other attorneys, teach them the stuff I knew, maybe they can just buy me out, or I can have a very limited managing role.” Though it sounds ludicrous in hindsight, he thought building out a law firm would provide him with a shortcut for exiting the law.

McBride’s mistake soon became apparent, and he only compounded it with more mistakes moving forward. He tried to hire lawyers with similar skillsets to his, but they often dropped the ball, leaving him to clean up after their messes. He was reinvesting everything he made back into the firm, and each new hire put it in an even more precarious position, to the point where he always felt like he was on the brink of financial ruin. “I ended up finally with a really good office manager, and she helped out quite a bit, but I'd already dug too deep of a hole with all the staff that I had hired without any kind of strategic growth plan.” At some point he started seeing a therapist who diagnosed him with two anxiety disorders that stemmed from a combination of depression and ADHD. That certainly explained why he was throwing up every day before work.

The breaking point came in 2012 when McBride found out that an attorney he’d hired was running his own law practice out of an office McBride had rented for him. After all the risk and stress he’d endured over the years, finding out that he was paying a guy a salary to compete with him was a bridge too far. To make matters worse, after McBride fired the attorney, he discovered the guy had been taking on clients who were really bad fits for the firm, so McBride had to pay out tens of thousands of dollars to refund their money. That’s when he snapped. “I was really freaked out,” he recalled. “I was just a basket case.” It wasn’t long after that when he closed his law practice for good.

That didn’t exactly stop the spiraling. While McBride was relieved to have his legal career behind him, he had no job lined up to support his family and no other work experience to fall back on — or at least so he thought. While scrolling through Reddit one day, he came across a post from a guy who detailed how he’d replaced the wages he made as a barista by taking on freelance copywriting gigs. McBride had consumed plenty of how-to-make-money-online content, but this felt like something different. “This wasn’t somebody promising the moon,” he said. “He wasn’t promising the glory of making millions of dollars from a beach in Thailand or whatever.” The guy had simply set a recognizable goal — to replace his barista wages — and then chipped away at that goal until he achieved it.

McBride had no experience with freelance copywriting, but he was confident that his legal career had afforded him enough writing practice to handle most projects. He started by taking on bottom-of-the-barrel gigs, some only paying pennies per word, before seeing success on freelancer platforms like Upwork and Fiverr. Through online research, he learned how to craft cold pitches that he’d send out to small-to-medium sized businesses via their contact forms, and several came on as regular clients. Two months after he started, he had his first month where he billed over $1,000. “And I remember thinking, well, that's a big deal. Obviously not quite a livable income, but within six months, I was making a very comfortable full-time living.”

Over the next several years, McBride carved out a niche for himself writing web copy for law firms. The work wasn’t glamorous, but he also wasn’t puking every morning. He got to spend time with his kids. He went on weekly hikes. He made it a goal to visit the ocean once a month and stuck to it.

Then came the 2016 presidential election, and the stress of Donald Trump’s win nudged McBride into finding a creative outlet to channel his energy. He started writing poetry, at first with no intention of publishing it anywhere, but then in 2018 he created a profile on the publishing platform Medium and began posting to it. “I kind of tried everything I could,” he recalled. “I would write about content marketing and freelancing, but I also wrote some personal essays as well.” Part of his motivation was to find more clients for his freelance business, but he was also attracted to Medium’s partnership program, which allows writers to place content behind a paywall and generate revenue based on the amount of engagement it receives. “I wanted an additional stream of income, so I almost always put everything behind the paywall.” He liked the elegance of a subscription business model that eschewed internet advertising.

Pretty quickly, though, McBride realized Medium wasn’t producing a great experience for either writers or readers. “The algorithm was kind of unpredictable, and I felt like it really needed more humanity to it,” he explained. The payouts were partially determined by the amount of engagement an article received, and several writers had figured out how to game the system by pumping out dozens of articles a week and then reciprocally sharing each other’s stuff. This meant the homepage was cluttered with clickbaity headlines for articles that were dashed off in less than an hour. An essay he wrote about a bad encounter he had with the police as a kid went quasi viral and eventually earned over $1,000, but otherwise his writing didn’t really take off, and he wasn’t particularly proud to have it nestled next to the “bro-tastic,” self-help clickbait that thrived on Medium.

In late 2019, McBride launched a Substack newsletter and stopped publishing to Medium entirely. During the pandemic, he used his free time to teach himself how to draw, and from there he started combining his poetry writing with illustrations. Over the next few years, he self-published several illustrated poetry books with names like Pirate Haiku and Horror Haiku and produced a series of zines called Surreal Haiku.

But while Substack provided a clean publishing experience, he struggled to grow an audience. McBride had never been good at playing the social media game or promoting his personal brand, hence why he had once been so hopeful that the Medium algorithm could surface his writing to a wider readership. Though he no longer posted to the platform, he’d continued shelling out the five bucks a month to remain a Medium member, and in early 2024 he started to notice a change in quality for the articles being recommended to him. Gone were the clickbaity headlines and growth hack content, and in their place he was seeing more essays that had obviously required actual research and effort.

As an experiment, McBride cross-posted one of his essays to Medium, and right away it received a “Boost,” which is when a human editor who works for the company officially endorses an article, thereby enhancing both its reach and monetization. “I thought, oh, this is interesting,” he said. “This is the piece that had been missing before.” Because humans were making the recommendations, the algorithm had become much harder to game. What’s more, a Boost increases the amount a writer earns for each article view, so it further incentivizes high quality work.

So in October 2024, McBride made a commitment to posting at least one article to Medium every week. Much of the work he publishes there combines his illustrated poetry with personal essays. For instance, in a recent piece titled “Finding Pockets of Joy in an Angry World,” he discussed growing up as an overly sensitive kid and how he copes with that sensitivity as an adult. “You must train your brain to see wonder,” he wrote. “Once you choose to look for wonder, you will see it everywhere. Even the most mundane day holds tiny pockets of joy.” The piece generated 1,400 “claps” — Medium’s version of a like — and over 40 comments.

A Haiku from Jason McBride

McBride told me he hasn’t hit $1,000 in monthly payments from Medium yet, but he’s quickly approaching that number. All together, he’s now generating almost as much revenue through what he calls his “creative” endeavors as he does from his freelance copywriting. More important, however, is what this creative writing has done for his depression and anxiety. “My mental health is a million times better.”

I asked McBride why his experience with Medium now — as both a reader and writer — is so different from when he started posting there in 2018. “It feels cleaner to me,” he said. “The algorithm is serving me better. I enjoy reading it more now than I did back then, by a lot. It rewards quality in a way that it didn't before.”

McBride’s improved experience wasn’t an anomaly. In July 2022, Medium’s co-founder and longtime CEO Ev Williams announced he was taking a step back from the company and passing the reins to Tony Stubblebine, a longtime friend and advisor to Williams and also a prolific Medium writer himself. Over the next few years, Stubblebine implemented a number of changes to both the company and platform — changes that included paring down staff, reining in server costs, and tweaking the way the Medium partnership program works. In early 2024, he surprised the world by announcing Medium had reached 1 million paid subscribers, and a few months later he shocked us all again by revealing it had reached profitability.

By that point, many of us in the media and tech world had written Medium off as a failed experiment, a rare miss from a founder who had helped build Blogger and Twitter, two of the most influential communication platforms of the 21st century. So why had Stubblebine managed to find the product-market fit that had eluded Williams for 10 years? And how did he get writers to trust Medium again?

That’s what I sought to find out.

Death by a thousand pivots

To understand why Medium was such a novel invention, you have to know a little bit about the state of the internet in the early 2010s.

Just a half-decade earlier, most non-professional content on the web was published to standalone blogs. Platforms like Blogger, Typepad, and Moveable Type made publishing relatively easy, but the only way for someone to discover your content was to follow a link from somewhere else — whether it was Google or another blog. The best way for a smaller blog to build an audience was to receive a link from a bigger blog. I still remember the rush of adrenaline whenever bloggers like Instapundit or Andrew Sullivan linked to me, sending huge spikes in traffic. The first time my blog made it to the front page of Digg, it crashed my server.

But these traffic spikes were fleeting, since there was no easy way to convert a casual visitor into a repeat reader. Sure, there were tools for subscribing to blog RSS feeds — Google Reader being the most famous — but most internet users didn’t use RSS readers or know what they were. This meant most loyal readers either came in via a browser bookmark or by typing the URL into the search bar. The problem with that setup was that you always had to have fresh content waiting for them, otherwise your blog would fall out of their web browsing rotation. As a result, the most popular blogs were the ones that updated several times a day, usually because they had multiple writers. As for the solo author blogs, it was common for every new post to start with an apology for going so long without publishing. That guilt was a real phenomenon.

Of course, social media solved this problem. Suddenly, your audience didn’t need to remember to visit your individual blog; they’d just scroll through a feed, and every new post from you would simply appear within that feed. This meant you could post as little or as often as you wanted without fear of losing readers. The internet started feeling more like a town square, where even users with relatively small followings could punch through into the national conversation if the right person amplified their posts.

This solution, though, came with its own set of problems — the biggest of which was that the centralized platforms forced all users to adhere to firm formatting restrictions. On Twitter, you were limited to only 140 characters and had room for a maximum of one hyperlink. Facebook had slightly looser character restrictions, but it still didn’t lend itself to longform writing. You couldn’t create headlines or choose where links and images appeared within the text. Sure, you could still post longform content to a standalone blog, but it was so hard to get people to click off the centralized platforms that the effort was hardly worth it.

If anyone understood this problem, it was Ev Williams; after all, he’d played a central role in the birth of both blogging eras. In 1999, he founded Blogger, one of the first platforms on the web that made it easy for people without coding skills to post content. After selling that company to Google, he then went on to launch Odeo, the failed podcasting product that eventually became Twitter. In an interview on the How I Built This podcast, he recalled that the idea for Medium came out of a conversation he had with Biz Stone, another Twitter co-founder, while they were still at the company. “What we had learned from social networks was that the value was in the connectivity,” he said. “Like if Twitter just did what Blogger did and posted your tweet to a webpage and there wasn't this follow mechanism, it wouldn't be very interesting. It would essentially just be Blogger. It's the distribution system that created all the value.” The idea they came up with was to take the longform published mechanisms of Blogger and marry them with Twitter’s distribution.

In 2010, Williams was unexpectedly pushed out of the CEO role by Twitter’s board. As he admitted in the How I Built This interview, he was both surprised and humiliated. “It felt like nothing I did before mattered, because I failed at the biggest thing I ever did,” he said. The silver lining, though, was that he and Stone were now free to pursue their idea for a longform writing platform. They soon launched a startup incubator called Obvious, and, given Williams’s track record, it wasn’t difficult to attract some initial investment.

Flash forward almost exactly two years, and Williams published his first post to Medium.com. “Medium is a new place on the Internet where people share ideas and stories that are longer than 140 characters and not just for friends,” he wrote. “Medium is a beautiful space for reading and writing — and little else. There are no gratuitous sidebars, plug-ins, or widgets. There is nothing to set up or customize. When you write on Medium, you’ll know that your words and pictures will look great on any device; they’ll automatically adjust to the latest technology and even get better over time.” Indeed, the platform was striking for how simple and sleek it was — a welcome salve for an internet that had been clogged by banner ads, pop-ups, and autoplay videos. And its CMS was just as elegant, doing away with the ugly HTML code that cluttered the backend of platforms like Wordpress and Drupal.

Ev Williams at the Code Conference

While Medium never experienced the explosive growth of Twitter, it certainly achieved its goal of becoming the default home for any longform writing published outside of traditional media. If you wrote an essay that couldn’t be packed into a long Twitter thread, then there was a good chance you’d publish it to Medium. Startup founders used it to announce their funding rounds and also posted thought leadership pieces about their respective industries. A small-but-vibrant short fiction and poetry community took root. In 2015, the White House uploaded the text of Obama’s State of the Union address there shortly before his speech began, which felt like a watershed moment for both Medium and the internet.

But very early on Medium also developed a reputation for annoying writers, especially professional journalists. In his How I Built This interview, Williams agreed with critics who said he was slow to greenlight product updates while CEO of Twitter. “I think in a lot of cases I was slow to make decisions because I was avoiding conflict,” he said. “I didn't want to make decisions that other people disagree with.” At Medium, he arguably had the opposite problem: his team constantly shipped new features that fundamentally changed the way the platform worked, to the point that it became a running joke in the tech press that the company would announce a new pivot roughly every few months.

For instance, over the span of 10 years, Medium went through several variations in which it would recruit professional journalists, pay them to create content, and then radically change the scope of work, which ultimately led to either resignations or layoffs. Each editorial pivot would generate a wave of bad publicity, which sowed mistrust within the writing community.

In 2014, a former Wired journalist named Arikia Millikan wrote about how she had been recruited by Medium to launch a publication called Ladybits on its platform. After initially floating the idea that Millikan should work for free, Medium’s editorial team eventually agreed to pay her “5 cents per view for anything published in the LadyBits collection (with the rate decaying after certain traffic thresholds).” This model made it difficult for her to create a reliable pay scale for freelance writers, especially since Medium kept changing the way the homepage recommended content, which sometimes resulted in a 50% drop in traffic. “I began to think of Ev Williams like Willy Wonka, and the Collection Editors as the golden ticket ‘winners’ in his chocolate factory,” she wrote. “We couldn’t anticipate what was coming next. We just had to make it through one obstacle after the other and stay alive.” Millikan ultimately shut down Ladybits at the end of its first year.

In 2016, Medium started entering into agreements with already-existing publishers like The Awl and The Ringer to migrate their entire content libraries over to the platform. The idea behind these deals was that the publishers could focus solely on content production while Medium handled everything from the tech to the distribution to even the monetization. Indeed, the company was deep into building its own advertising product that would match companies with Medium writers who would be paid to write highly engaging native advertising content. Medium had even recruited a few blue chip companies like BMW to test out the product.

But then in January 2017, Ev Williams published a post not only announcing that he’d laid off 50 staffers, shutting down Medium’s New York and DC offices in the process, but that he was also ending the company’s efforts to build advertising products. “In building out this model, we realized we didn’t yet have the right solution to the big question of driving payment for quality content,” he wrote. “We had started scaling up the teams to sell and support products that were, at best, incremental improvements on the ad-driven publishing model, not the transformative model we were aiming for.” As for what business model would replace advertising, Williams didn’t say.

To say that Medium’s publishing partners were angry would be an understatement. Here they had gone through the entire process of moving their publications over to the platform, only for the company to blow up their agreements mere months later. “I did not think he would just pull the plug on publishing and start fucking people,” one anonymous publisher told Business Insider. Given that many of these publishers weren’t huge moneymakers to begin with, they didn’t have budgets set aside to then migrate back off Medium. “What we were sold when we joined their platform is very different from what they’re offering as a way forward,” Neil Miller, the founder of pop culture site Film School Rejects, told Poynter. “It’s almost as if Ev Williams wasn’t concerned that he was pulling out the rug from underneath publishers who had placed their trust in his vision for the future of journalism.”

In March 2017, Williams announced Medium’s new business model: paid subscriptions. A membership would cost $5 a month or $50 a year, and readers would be afforded a few free articles each month before hitting the paywall. So who would write the content that would go behind the paywall? “We will be routing 100% of the revenue from founding members (those who sign up in the first few months) to writers and independent publishers who have important work to do,” he wrote. And what kind of writers did he want? “Those who have hard-won expertise, do exhaustive research, and think deeply. Those who make us all smarter.” Each month, the membership revenue would be pooled and then dispersed to participating writers based on how much engagement their articles received.

But once again Medium would also lean on the work of professional journalists, many of whom would be paid either salaries or pre-negotiated freelance rates. It hired Siobhan O'Connor, the executive editor at Time, to run its editorial operations, and shortly afterward it began staffing up several magazines it intended to launch on its platform. The idea was that Medium would be able to offer up an eclectic mix of professional journalism and user-generated essays, the combination of which would gradually convert Medium’s large userbase into paying subscribers. The company ultimately hired around 75 editorial employees.

So how did it go? For some writers, it was incredibly lucrative. Medium started sending out a monthly email that contained all sorts of stats related to its writer payouts, including the number of writers who generated over $100 that month and the top payout a single writer had received. An email sent in February 2020, for instance, stated that “$23,488.16 was the most earned by a writer, and $9,237.19 was the most earned for a single story.” On a per-word basis, the very top writers were pulling in rates that would have been competitive with Conde Nast magazines in the early 2000s.

Of course, payouts that high were the exception. Ernie Smith started seeing some early traction with Medium’s partnership program whenever he’d cross post articles from his blog Tedium (a name, he emphasized to me, that was not inspired by Medium). At the time, he would regularly syndicate his work to outlets like Vice and Fast Company but didn’t always succeed at getting an editor interested in his pitch. “My thinking was, if I'm not getting any bites from a spot where there's a traditional editor structure, I'll just try posting on Medium and see if that helps drum up interest,” he told me. Pretty soon, editors who worked at Medium recognized the quality of his work and reached out with suggestions for how he could modify his articles. “They would kind of polish it up, switch up the art, like make it more of a Medium piece and less of a Tedium piece.” While he bristled at the changes, he did notice that those pieces tended to get recommended by Medium’s algorithm. For a brief time, Smith received monthly payouts in the hundreds of dollars — not enough to live on, but a nice side income.

Then things changed. Medium’s monthly email bragging about how much it was paying writers eventually attracted a horde of growth hackers who started churning out high volumes of self-help content that would crowd out the deeply researched essays produced by writers like Smith. One marketer named Tim Denning eventually amassed over 300,000 followers on Medium by dashing off hundreds of pieces with titles like, “Twelve Smart Steps to Become a Millionaire in the Next Few Years.” Here’s an excerpt from that piece:

Ads are dead. Read that again. People try to make money from a business by marketing. I don’t market or pay for ads dressed up as low-quality content ever. The whacko strategy that changed my life is to become a content creator. This term scares the heck out of people. Let me break it down. You’re already thinking every day. Write your thoughts down because they have value. Share your thoughts on social media. High-five. You’re now a content creator. Labels piss me off. They limit us from creating content that attracts people to what we do and eventually makes us a millionaire.

I feel a little bad for picking on Denning, but I think we can all agree that the above is little more than inspirational word salad. As these types of posts picked up steam, Smith noticed his traffic and payouts were quickly dwindling, to the point where he saw no added value for cross-posting Tedium articles to Medium. “I was getting these digest emails that were essentially blatantly promoting [blackhat] SEO schemes,” he said. “What annoyed me, as somebody who's watched this company from the beginning, was that it was becoming just clickbait as people tried to game the algorithm. There just wasn't a lot of high quality content on it.”

It wasn’t just Medium’s writers who noticed something was off with the recommendation algorithm. In 2021, Casey Newton wrote a piece titled “The Mess at Medium,” and it opened with an anecdote about a Medium representative visiting the Biden White House and learning that staffers operating the official POTUS account were regularly being served erotica content on the homepage. The piece continued:

After the meeting, the Medium staffer tried to improve Biden’s recommendations. He followed political topics; he “read” posts by President Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris while logged as the president. When he refreshed his recommendations, Medium recommended another piece of erotica: “Getting a Piece (and Some Pizza Too),” a story that carries the sub-headline “step sister taboo erotica.” The employee previously found that Medium had somehow added Biden as a writer on 10 “garbage publications,” as well as at least one software development blog. “President Joe Biden is Being Served Erotica on Medium.com,” the staffer complained in an internal post.

Those familiar with Medium’s backend analytics told Newton that the most popular stories were rarely pushed by its own recommendation algorithm; instead the platform was still heavily dependent on outside visitors coming from other websites. “Hits would be made either because we managed to get a prime spot on Google or because something made it big on Facebook,” an employee said. As for all those expensive journalists Medium had hired to run its publications? “The data suggested that Medium’s original journalism was not converting free readers to paid subscribers.” In fact, Newton’s piece came out shortly after Medium had laid off its entire editorial staff. A few days before, those employees had come within one vote of forming a union.

An heir lurks in the shadows

So how did Tony Stubblebine come into the picture and eventually rise to take over the company?

Well, technically he was always in the picture; for years, he’d been one of Medium’s most devoted fans and users, and his friendship with Williams dates back to their days together at Odeo, where Stubblebine worked as the head of engineering. He left the startup when it spun off into Twitter, but the two kept in touch, and Williams ended up investing in a habit tracking and self improvement app Stubblebine founded in 2011. When Williams launched Medium, Stubblebine’s small team shared an office space with the company. “So I was physically close,” he told me. “When I would meet with Ev to talk about my company, we would usually talk partly about his company and how Medium was going.”

From the very beginning, Stubblebine was fully bought in to Medium’s mission; pretty quickly after it launched he migrated his company blog to the platform and also began writing under his own name. At first, he mostly wrote about lessons he’d learned while running startups, but then Williams launched a publication called Better Humans. It was focused on self-improvement and, because it was helmed by a high-profile tech CEO, it quickly gained a following. “He then got tired of running it,” said Stubblebine. “And because it kind of fit with the work I was doing, he passed it over to me.”

Tony Stubblebine

The experience of running Better Humans converted Stubblebine from a casual blogger into a hardcore power user of Medium. He recruited other writers to submit pieces, and over the next few years he built it into one of Medium’s largest publications. By 2017, when Medium launched its partnership program, he was running two additional publications — one focused on marketing and the other programming. “At the peak, probably close to 2% of Medium's traffic was going through one of my publications.”

Though Stubblebine was a Medium power user and longtime business associate of Williams, he didn’t consider himself a yes-man; in fact, he often agreed with Medium’s critics and told Williams so during their meetings. For instance, he never liked that Medium kept investing so much money in professional journalism, or that the company seemed to place more value in that journalism over the user generated content. “I get the impulse,” he said. “The whole history of Medium is Ev wants to put quality back into the internet, right? And that's why he changed the business model. But then once you change the business model, you're faced with this question of, well, where does the quality come from?” He thought Williams should resist the urge to buy that quality from professional journalists and instead invest in curation. The quality was swimming in that massive ocean of user generated content — he just needed to find a better way to surface it.

As for the user generated content that did rise to the top, Stubblebine believed it consisted of too much hustle bro drek. In his view, the product team was relying too heavily on an algorithm for recommending content. That meant articles with the highest engagement won out, and if there’s anything we’ve learned over the last 15+ years of observing how social networks function, it’s that engagement is one of the easiest signals to game. It also certainly didn’t help that Medium was sending out a monthly email bragging about how much money it was paying to these bad writers. “I think it was terrible marketing for us,” he said. “To put the message out that Medium is an ATM that any hustler can come and get money out of. It makes me mad because there's a particular story that made $19,000 that was just a summary of a section of an Elon Musk autobiography with a viral title on it. And I was like, look, someone wrote an entire book and barely made $19,000 on that book, and this near plagiarist got paid $19,000 by us. It just doesn't make any sense.”

The decision that alarmed Stubblebine most came near the end of Williams’s tenure. It was at the height of the “Web3” craze, and he got wind that the company was about to announce the launch of some sort of crypto product. “And so I called [Williams] and said, have you lost faith in your original hypothesis?” Stubblebine recalled. “And he goes, no, I lost faith in our ability to execute it. And I just said, fuck you. I was so mad. Because I was like, that's a dumb reason to walk away from a great idea. There are very few winning ideas in startups, and you have one that's differentiated from the market, that is good for the world. We're in this age of misinformation. You have this opportunity to put a huge amount of real information out in the world, only to walk away because the execution is hard.”

Stubblebine then hit Williams with a proposition: “I said, will you give me an opportunity to pitch for your job?” This request didn’t come completely from left field; he already had the sense that Williams was casting about for a replacement. As it happened, this phone call occurred right before Stubblebine flew off with his partner for a long-planned vacation in the Caribbean, and he spent almost the entirety of it stewing over all the things he would change to steer Medium in the right direction. “I essentially just wrote the strategy doc in my head, and when I got home, I wrote it up, sent it to Ev, and started pushing hard.”

Medium of course interviewed other candidates in addition to Stubblebine, but he had unique qualifications that few others could match. For one, whoever took over would need to get along well with Williams, since he’d continue to be a major shareholder in the company. “No one really knew Ev as well as me,” he said. “He's a little bit tricky to deal with because he's not your normal CEO.” Even more important, though, was that Stubblebine understood the Medium platform at such a granular level, and that meant no one else who interviewed for the job could come even close to topping his plan to fix it.

In July 2022, Williams published a post announcing his successor. “In the next phase of Medium, I will still be involved, as chairman of the board,” he wrote. “But I will no longer be running the company day-to-day. That honor will go to Tony Stubblebine.” The announcement came just one month shy of Medium’s 10th anniversary. By that point, the company had raised over $132 million in venture capital funding and spent most of it. In just the first month of Stubblebine’s tenure as CEO, it lost $2.6 million.

Climbing out of a Medium-sized hole

In an ideal scenario, Stubblebine could have immediately set about implementing his strategy playbook, but instead he had much bigger challenges to deal with. In addition to the $132 million in venture capital, Medium’s investors had loaned it over $37 million, and payments were overdue. Technically, that meant the company was insolvent.

This presented Stubblebine with multiple problems he had to solve simultaneously. First, the company’s burn rate was unsustainably high and he needed to rein in spending. Second, the investors had all sorts of preferential conditions that guaranteed they’d be the first to cash out in the event of an acquisition. This not only incentivized them to push for a sale while Medium could still fetch a decent price, but it also rendered all the equity owned by the company’s remaining employees essentially worthless. Stubblebine needed those employees fully committed if he had any hope of saving Medium.

To solve the burn rate problem, Stubblebine had no short term solution other than to cut costs. In August 2022, he announced he was laying off 29 people, bringing the staff down to about 77 (at its peak, it employed 250). He also worked with his engineering team to trim its bloated cloud server costs — reducing them from $1.4 million a year to less than $700,000. Medium’s San Francisco offices sat almost completely unused post-pandemic, but getting out of a longterm, $145,000-a-month lease proved extremely tricky. He offered to pay the entirety of the lease in one lump sum if it meant being able to walk away from the maintenance and cleaning fees, but the landlords dug in their heels. Eventually, they relented.

As for Medium’s investors, I’m not even going to pretend I have the financial chops needed to understand how Stubblebine dealt with them, but here’s my best stab at it: he convinced them that any short term liquidation would result in them losing gobs of money, and that their only chance of not losing said gobs of money rested in allowing him to consolidate all their investments into a single tranche, one that would make it easier to distribute equity to staff so that everyone would make at least some money in the event of an exit. (For a more technical — and accurate — explanation, check out Stubblebine’s essay on the matter.)

These efforts took up a sizable chunk of Stubblebine’s first year, and once they were mostly behind him he was able to turn his attention to the much more vexing problem that had lured him into the CEO role: getting more people to pay for Medium subscriptions. At its peak, the company had topped out at about 750,000 subscribers, but it was already in a downward slide by the time Williams started planning his Web3 pivot.

Stubblebine’s explanation for this backward slide was relatively straightforward: Medium was paying too much for shit content that didn’t convert free readers into paid. He needed to not only incentivize the production of good content but also pluck it from obscurity so that potential subscribers could actually see it.

In August 2023, Stubblebine announced that, moving forward, anyone who wanted to receive payouts from the Medium partnership program needed to be a paying member themselves. The thinking behind this decision was that it jettisoned all the “growth hackers” who didn’t have skin in the game. “If you aren't part of the Medium community, you tend not to understand what does well,” he explained. “You don't engage with people. I think part of what makes Medium valuable is getting to talk to the writers themselves [in the comments section]. Everything we were reading on Medium felt more high quality, more valuable if the person was actually active on Medium.”

A selfie of Medium’s e-staff team (From l to r, Tony, Cassie McDaniel (VP Design), Scott Lamb (VP Content) and Brittany Jezouit (Chief of Staff))

Next, Stubblebine needed a way to identify the highest quality content published by Medium’s writers and get it in front of the platform’s users, and the only way to do that, in his view, was to insert more humans into the curation process. “I think a lot of people think an algorithm can judge quality,” he said. “And I just think that they're wrong.”

Medium was already the host to hundreds of publications that were monitored by the site’s own users. Any writer has the ability to submit an article to any publication, and it’s up to the moderator of that publication to accept or reject it. In other words, the company already had a volunteer army that was sifting through the mountains of UGC and recommending the best essays.

Of course, relying entirely on volunteers would still make the partnership program vulnerable to gaming, so Medium also employs a staff of about 30 curators whose job it is to comb through these publications and “Boost” the best writing. A Boosted article is not only weighted higher by the recommendation algorithm, but also receives a higher payout. “It could be like a 4X multiplier on the payment,” Stubblebine said. “So the biggest payments are going to stories that are boosted, and that means we're much more likely to be paying for something that two levels of human editors looked at and loved.”

This system made intuitive sense to me, but I couldn’t help but wonder how any writer could build a reliable income stream. After all, why would you spend hours researching and writing a piece when its financial success was dependent on it reaching the computer screen of a Medium staffer who happened to like it? Stubblebine's answer to this question was a little shocking: he had no interest in Medium being considered a reliable income stream. “It's not our intention to give a living to every creator on the planet.”

In his view, the Creator Economy can be divided up into two groups. The first group consists of the people who want to make a full-time living producing content. These are the folks who spend 40+ hours a week filming YouTube videos, conducting longform podcast interviews, acting in TikTok sketches, and/or writing Substack newsletters. They aren’t the people Stubblebine wants writing for Medium.

He wants to appeal to what he thinks is a much larger cohort of creators: those who have highly-specialized careers and want to occasionally share their expertise with the wider public. “Our hypothesis is that the market of writers who are not trying to be professional creators is a thousand times bigger than the Creator Economy, but there was just no place for their voice to be heard, so they just kind of disappeared from the internet,” Stubblebine said. Whereas a journalist has to conduct a bunch of interviews with sources when researching a story, this other type of creator is someone who is so enmeshed in the subject matter that they can simply draw from their own personal expertise when writing.

In that sense, he thinks of the payouts from the partnership program as more of an honorarium than an income. It’s an incentive to pick Medium over other publishing platforms like Substack or LinkedIn, but he’s not looking to tempt writers into leaving their day jobs. “I had a software engineer who was writing about AI prompting and things you can do with AI, and the money he was making from Medium dropped from like $140 a month to $70 a month, and he emailed to yell at me for this,” said Stubblebine. “I was like, dude, you're in an industry that will pay you a $1 million salary to go be an expert in an emerging topic. And instead of trying to shoot for that, you're trying to hustle $140 a month. It's just a huge distraction. Like if people want to be financially successful, I think actually the Creator Economy is the wrong solution for a lot of people.”

I reached out to several top writers at Medium whose articles regularly attracted thousands of shares and asked what motivated them to post to the platform. None of them listed the partnership payout as their chief reason. An entrepreneur named Junaid Khalid, for instance, thinks of Medium as mainly a marketing vehicle for his startup, which offers AI agents to small businesses. “The SEO value of the content is absolutely amazing,” he told me. “It helps not just from the monetization perspective, but also brings a lot of traffic to our [company blog posts] and our product as well.” He writes on Medium mostly about how to leverage AI to become more productive at work, and because the platform hosts a vibrant business community, it does a good job of converting readers into customers. “I would say that Medium has probably contributed to about 30%, 35% of the users that we acquired. And the quality of the users that come from Medium is probably the highest in comparison to LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, or Reddit.”

Some of the writers I spoke to don’t even bother placing their articles behind the paywall. Nick Hilton received a couple paychecks in the early days of the Medium partnership program, but a tweak to the way the payouts worked made it difficult for him to pay UK taxes on them, so he simply started keeping his articles free after that point. In 2018, he was an editor at the Spectator, and while there he published annotated guides to magazine covers on Medium as a side hobby, and several of them went semi viral. When he left his job later that year to launch a podcast production studio, he decided to keep writing for Medium, using it as a form of marketing for his other projects.

Today, Hilton has 78,000 followers on Medium, but he’s unsure how many of them are real people. Most of the articles he publishes there are cross-posted from his Substack, and he hoped to convert a portion of his Medium’ followers into newsletter subscribers. So far, that hasn’t panned out. “I still get some traction on Medium, but it's just so much spam,” he said. “And I am never really convinced that it's reaching the sort of people I want to reach. On Substack, I can see all the different email addresses of everyone who follows me. You can see that influential people, interesting people are reading it. On Medium, it still feels to me very much like it's a lot of... I don't know, names that could be real, could be fake, a lot of AI avatars. And increasingly, I get a lot of comments on my pieces that are so transparently written by ChatGPT. I don't know what the purpose of it is.” According to his analytics dashboard on Substack, only 300 of his email subscribers came from Medium.

Hilton wasn’t the only writer who complained of AI spam, and I asked Stubblebine about it. He acknowledged it’s a problem — in fact, the company announced earlier this year that it suspended a bunch of AI accounts from the partnership program — but he stressed that just because AI content exists on Medium doesn’t mean it’s being surfaced to most users, especially since the success of an article hinges largely on a human being Boosting it. As a result, the AI spam tends to be more of an annoyance for the writers who notice it in their notifications than the readers. “We're counter-narrative to AI,” said Stubblebine. “It's not that we don't use AI or we won't, but so much of the discourse right now is how AI will replace humans, and it just continues to be a very weird place for me to be to say, you know what, I'm actually really pro-human. I saw Terminator and I picked a side.”

Stubblebine made a lot of claims to me about Medium’s increase in quality output, but quality is by its nature subjective and impossible to quantify. What can be quantified is how many people take out their credit cards each month to give money to Medium, and that number has increased significantly over his tenure. In July 2022, during Stubblebine’s first month as CEO, the platform lost 12,000 subscribers. It took him until that November to return to net positive growth. His team continued to tweak the recommendation algorithm, and then in June 2023 the company hit its stride. “In June, 35,000 people; in July, 47,000 people signed up,” he wrote that summer. “And right now in August we’re having a record month. We’re on track for 101,000 people to subscribe to this new-and-improved Medium.” In April 2024, less than two years after he took over, Stubblebine announced it crossed the threshold of 1 million paid members.

Now that Medium is comfortably profitable, Stubblebine believes it has built a legitimate flywheel that will produce steady growth. His theory is that the more the company pays out for high quality writing, the more expert writers it attracts, which will bring in more paid subscribers, which then results in more money being paid out, and round and round it goes. I asked him how big the subscriber base could get. 10 million?

“100 million,” he replied.

My face must have looked incredulous. “Really?” I asked.

“Why not?” he said. “Not even why not. The New York Times is at 10 million, right? We think we can match their quality in a complementary way across a broader set of topics that matter more to you. Like if you don't live in New York, why do you care about the New York Times real estate section, right? A lot of this stuff is not crucial to your life, but I guarantee we have something that is crucial to your life. You don't have to have it filtered by someone who's just summarizing it. You can go directly to the source.” Just as YouTube outcompetes Hollywood by serving infinite niches, Stubblebine believes Medium can do the same for the written word. “We're not competing with the New York Times, but it's a comp. You need comps to see what's possible on the internet. And then if Medium works in English, it should work in every language. So why isn’t 100 million subscribers possible for us?”

Is he delusional? I’m not going to venture a guess. After Williams announced the handover in 2022, I wrote a piece for my newsletter titled “Why Medium failed.” The company’s heart was still beating, and yet I’d assigned it to the dustbin of internet history, where it would serve as a future trivia question along with the likes of Myspace, Quora, and AOL. Clearly I missed the mark.

While writing this piece, I of course wondered what Ev Williams thought about all this. He’d invented another revolutionary product but once again lacked the operational consistency needed to steer it to profitability. I couldn’t help but think of that podcast interview where he said his ungraceful exit from Twitter had eclipsed his massive accomplishments.

I didn’t have his contact information, but I emailed the PR address for Obvious, the incubator he cofounded that launched the initial version of Medium. My analytics dashboard indicated that several people opened my email, but I never heard back. In my final interview with Stubblebine, I expressed regret that Williams’s voice wouldn’t be heard in a piece that called out some of his past mistakes. “I bet if you do bash him, the angle is probably the same as it always was,” he said.

He then told me an anecdote about Williams’s early days running the company that became Blogger. “Do you know why we call it blogging? It turns out he was just hunting for a domain name that he could trademark, and so he's brainstorming trademarkable names, and that's how he got to Blogger. That's why no one says weblog anymore. And so that and Twitter — it's like two giant successes. Both of them at certain points in time were the top 10 most trafficked sites on the entire fucking internet!”

His point was well taken. Williams didn’t need to care about what I wrote in this article because he practically ushered in the Web 2.0 era. Any criticisms I include here are meaningless when you consider I’ve spent thousands of hours typing words into a microblogging platform he helped invent. My meager job as a journalist who publishes content to an internet Ev Williams played a significant role in building is to simply document Medium’s history and explain why we — almost all of us — were wrong to bet against it.