Andrew Best
2h

I've been writing on medium since 2023. I got off to a great start and got over 6k followers and a ton of views in the first 6 months. What I'm trying to figure out is why Medium is so much worse for writers now than it was only a year ago. Something very negative happened in the fall of 2024. Virtually every writer I know agrees with me. AI spam has something to do with it I think. Read the comments on my recent Substack article (Substack vs Medium) to see what I mean. Medium may have had a positive turnaround since 2022, but the past 12 months have been terrible.

Tony Stubblebine
21h

By the time I got to the end, I was really struck by Ev's story. That wasn't on my agenda, per se, when I talked to you, but you really captured it in a way that rang true to me after 20 years of on/off working with him. He is occasionally a great operator (mostly at the beginning) and often not. The place where Medium stumbled was legitimately hard to figure out. That critique of him as an operator is also based on a very high bar, i.e. "I wouldn't trust you to take a company public" is not the worst performance review a fellow could get.

But most importantly, his vision for where to put text boxes and how big to make them has defined the internet experience for so many of us.

