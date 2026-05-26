When Joe Pulizzi launched The Content Marketing Institute in 2007, the term “content marketing” barely existed. Most marketers still referred to the practice as “custom publishing” or “brand publishing,” language that framed content as an extension of advertising rather than as a standalone media product. Pulizzi helped popularize a different idea: that brands could operate like media companies, build loyal audiences through valuable content, and monetize those audiences over time.

That thesis turned into one of the most influential B2B media businesses of the 2010s. The company grew into a multi-million-dollar operation anchored by the Content Marketing World conference before ultimately being acquired by what is now Informa. But after leaving the company and spending several years largely out of operations, Pulizzi found himself pulled back into media during the pandemic — this time by the rise of the creator economy.

The result was The Tilt, a newsletter and conference business built around a familiar playbook: launch a media product, cultivate a niche audience, and monetize through events and sponsorships. But unlike his first company, The Tilt was designed specifically for independent creators and “content entrepreneurs” trying to build sustainable businesses around their audiences. Within a few years, the company grew to roughly 35,000 newsletter subscribers, launched a successful conference called Content Entrepreneur Expo (CEX), and was eventually acquired by Lulu Press.

The story of The Tilt offers a revealing look at how veteran media operators are adapting old-school publishing strategies to the creator economy era — and why newsletters, conferences, and owned audiences remain at the center of that playbook.

In our interview, Pulizzi talked about his newsletter growth strategy, what it takes to put on a successful conference, and why he prefers the term “content entrepreneur” instead of “creator.”

Let’s jump into it…

From Content Marketing to the Creator Economy

Pulizzi’s original business emerged at precisely the right moment. After leaving a job in B2B publishing at Penton Media in 2007, he launched what would become The Content Marketing Institute as a blog focused on helping marketers understand how to use content strategically.

At the time, Google search traffic and social media distribution were rapidly reshaping digital publishing. Companies were beginning to realize they could attract customers organically instead of relying entirely on interruptive advertising. Pulizzi saw an opportunity to position content not merely as marketing collateral, but as a long-term audience-building asset.

“What I really wanted to build was this media property,” he explained in the interview. “I don’t want to interrupt people through advertising. I would really like to tell stories, build an audience, and then from that loyal trusted audience they go and buy my stuff.”

One of his biggest breakthroughs was linguistic rather than operational. During sales calls, he experimented with different terminology to describe the strategy. “Custom publishing” and “brand publishing” failed to resonate with marketers. But when he began using the phrase “content marketing,” prospects suddenly understood what he meant.

“It had to include the word ‘marketing,’” Pulizzi said. “Search marketing, social media marketing, direct marketing. We simplified it.”

That simple branding decision became a massive differentiator. The company eventually expanded far beyond the original blog into newsletters, advertising, consulting, a print magazine, and ultimately the Content Marketing World conference, which became the centerpiece of the business.

The event launched in 2011 with hopes of attracting roughly 100 attendees to Cleveland. Instead, more than 600 marketers showed up during the first year, generating nearly $1 million in revenue. Before the company was sold, the conference had grown into a business generating more than $6 million annually.

The experience shaped Pulizzi’s understanding of how durable media businesses are built: start with audience, deepen engagement, then expand into higher-margin products like events.

Why He Returned to Media

After selling the company and fulfilling his post-acquisition obligations, Pulizzi initially had no intention of launching another operational business. He spent years writing books, hosting his podcast, and largely staying out of the day-to-day pressures of running a media company.

Then the pandemic disrupted those plans.

Pulizzi and his wife had intended to spend 2020 traveling internationally, but COVID forced those plans to collapse. Around the same time, he became increasingly interested in the emerging creator economy.

“I started to read things on tokenization and new business models,” he said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, this is really interesting.’”

What struck him most was how familiar the landscape felt. To Pulizzi, many creator businesses resembled the same audience-first media companies he had spent years building around content marketing. The terminology had changed, but the underlying dynamics had not.

“These are just media companies,” he said. “And they don’t really know how to monetize themselves.”

That realization led to The Tilt.

Unlike the Content Marketing Institute, which began as a website optimized heavily around search traffic, The Tilt launched with email at its center. Pulizzi viewed newsletters as the most defensible form of audience ownership and wanted to build the business around the channel he controlled most directly.

The editorial positioning was also more narrowly focused. Pulizzi believed that many creator economy publications focused too heavily on surface-level platform trends while spending too little time discussing operational realities like revenue diversification, audience ownership, legal structures, and exit planning.

“There’s a lot of information for content creators out there,” he said. “But I didn’t think enough people were talking about the business of content.”

Building Around the Newsletter

One of the more notable differences between The Tilt and Pulizzi’s earlier media company was the decision to prioritize the newsletter itself rather than using email primarily as a traffic funnel.

The Content Marketing Institute had been deeply search-driven. Articles were optimized aggressively around keywords, and the website sat at the center of the business model. The Tilt inverted that structure.

“We made the decision that all the content would be encapsulated inside the newsletter,” Pulizzi explained. “I wanted to create something where they didn’t have to click to get anything.”

That strategic choice reflected broader shifts in digital media. Search traffic had become more volatile, social referrals increasingly unreliable, and inbox engagement more valuable. Rather than optimizing for pageviews, The Tilt optimized for habit formation.

The newsletter settled into a consistent structure. The top section typically featured practical strategic advice written in an evergreen style. Below that, the publication highlighted case studies of successful content entrepreneurs across YouTube, newsletters, podcasts, and social media. The issue concluded with curated industry news and relevant links.

Importantly, the publication focused specifically on people building businesses, not hobbyist creators.

Pulizzi deliberately avoided the broader term “creator” because he felt it had become too diluted. “My mom is a content creator,” he joked. “She creates content on Facebook.”

Instead, he preferred “content entrepreneur,” which more clearly communicated that the audience consisted of people trying to build sustainable companies around media products.

That distinction shaped editorial coverage. The Tilt consistently emphasized monetization timelines, audience growth strategies, and operational challenges. Rather than glamorizing overnight success, the publication stressed how long sustainable audience businesses actually take to build.

“We talk a lot about how long it takes to build a sustainable model,” Pulizzi said. “A lot of people think content creator success can happen in months. No, it happens in years.”

Growth Through Partnerships and Networks